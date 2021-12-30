Log in
    DLYT   US2340442043

DAIS CORPORATION

(DLYT)
Dais Corporation's Proprietary ConsERV™ Energy Recovery Ventilation™ Product Chosen to be Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar High School Renovation in Tampa, FL

12/30/2021 | 04:05pm EST
The project is a template for healthy, energy efficient HVAC upgrades for educational facilities occurring across the US having an addressable market in excess of $50 billion.

Odessa, FL, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dais Corporation (DYLT: OTC.PK), in collaboration with the HVAC professionals of Carroll Air Systems will provide nineteen ConsERV™ energy recovery ventilation systems as part of a multi-million-dollar facility upgrade program for Freedom High School in Tampa, FL. Carroll Air is a valued marketing partner of Dais, and is a full service, multi-line independent manufacturer’s agency serving central Florida since 1972.

Dais’ proprietary ConsERV™ ventilation system is enabled by Aqualyte™, a patented advanced nanopolymer proven in over 20 years of worldwide use to best manage temperature and humidity while ensuring optimum Indoor Air Quality.

Upon completion in 2022, ConsERV™ will increase the amount and quality of the school’s ventilation air  and result in a dramatic energy and emissions savings projected to eliminate 340 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually along with pandemic protection, reduced triggers for Asthma and allergies as well as improving student productivity.

“The design of the ventilation system for the Freedom High School project is leading edge.  The Aqualyte advanced nanomaterial is technology no other ERV manufacturers has,” said Jacob Biggs, Director of Sales and Marketing at Dais. “This project is a template for other educational facilities across North America.”

On completion in 2022, the school’s educators and students will enjoy unparalleled air quality that leads to demonstrated improvements in cognitive and testing skills, while ConsERV™ provides environmental, financial and health benefits.

"We are proud of the features of ConsERV™ systems and especially Aqualyte™ which is the advanced nanomaterial enabling our product line," said Mr. Biggs.

“There are approximately 160,000 schools nationwide, and the United States Congress appropriated nearly $750 billion for school upgrades in the last year,” said Tim Tangredi, CEO of Dais Corporation.

Over twenty years of worldwide field use, and third party testing validates that ConsERV™ lowers CO2 emissions, costs less to run, reduces or eliminates viral and bacterial damage, lowers triggers for Asthma and allergies, improves student productivity, and best manages a facility's Indoor Air Quality.

“We believe our product will garner a significant market share of these school upgrades over the coming years. The Company believes the total addressable market for ConsERV™ energy recovery ventilation in this program is potentially greater than $50 billion dollars,” said Tangredi.

About Dais Corporation

Dais Corporation is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile platform of nanotechnology membrane materials (called Aqualyte™) addressing evolutionary and disruptive air, energy, and water applications. These proven products are characterized by offering Climate Change emission and energy reductions, longer lifetimes, and competitive pricing in the HVAC, Water, and Energy industries. Current commercial revenues come from selling:

·       Advanced Aqualyte™ nanomaterials to a wide range of OEMs wishing to create new or highly differentiated products which embrace the moisture management features of the product.

·       ConsERV™, a commercially available HVAC engineered energy recovery ventilation system that uses energy in exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh air.  ConsERV™ typically saves energy, reduces CO2 emissions, and allows the overall HVAC system to be safely downsized. ConsERV™ introduces fresh ventilation air, resulting in higher productivity and sharper decision-making skills of building occupants, lowers triggers for allergies and asthma, and offers strong protection against key pathogens, including COVID-19 and most aggressive forms of bacteria. 

The Company envisions advances in the following products using its technologies to join Dais’ current commercial offerings: 

·       A revolutionary approach to cooling towers and evaporative condensers useful in HVAC and power generation which prevents the release of dangerous microbes, such as Legionella, and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.

·       An Industrial Wastewater treatment process for contaminated industrial wastewater and creating ultra-pure potable water. These systems will have efficiencies at equal or reduced capital and operating costs than other technologies.

·       A consumer and commercial product which extends the shelf-life of a wide range of foods, fruits, vegetables, meats, and other organics. This extension results in reduced spoilage creating economic savings and lowering the key driver of Climate Change (CO2)

The proven benefits of these products support the Company’s claims of using Aqualyte™ in products leads to evolutionary or industry product changes resulting in (to list a few) financial savings, reductions in CO2 emissions, and improved functionality and lifetime of products.  

Each use of the Aqualyte™ platform of nanostructured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisanalytic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes, ”estimates,” or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Christine Petraglia

Email: investors@daisanalytic.com

Phone: +1 (917) 633.8980 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
