  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Dais Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLYT   US2340442043

DAIS CORPORATION

(DLYT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Dais : Letter of RBSM LLP dated September 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

09/30/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
805 Third Avenue

Suite 1430

New York, New York 10022-7513

212.868.3669

212.838.2676 / Fax

www.rbsmllp.com

September 30, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20549-7561

Dear Sirs/Madams:

We have read Item 4.01 of Dais Analytic Corporation (the "Company") Form 8-K dated September 30, 2021, and are in agreement with the statements relating only to RBSM LLP contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ RBSM LLP

RBSM LLP

New York | Washington, DC | California | Nevada

China | India | Greece

Member of ANTEA International with offices worldwide

Disclaimer

Dais Corporation published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 21:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,79 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,35 M 2,35 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart DAIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dais Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy N. Tangredi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Robert W. Schwartz Independent Director
Eliza Xuan Wang Independent Director
Ira William McCollum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIS CORPORATION0.00%2
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.6.72%63 732
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC51.30%50 205
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION40.11%45 858
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC21.53%41 917
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-37.44%34 904