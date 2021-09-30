Dais : Letter of RBSM LLP dated September 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

|
September 30, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20549-7561
Dear Sirs/Madams:
We have read Item 4.01 of Dais Analytic Corporation (the "Company") Form 8-K dated September 30, 2021, and are in agreement with the statements relating only to RBSM LLP contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.
Very truly yours,
/s/ RBSM LLP
RBSM LLP
