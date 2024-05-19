This document has been translated from the Japanese-language original for reference purposes only. While this English translation is believed to be generally accurate, it is subject to, and qualified by, in its entirety, the Japanese-language original. Such Japanese-language original shall be the controlling document for all purposes.

(Stock Exchange Code 7327) May 31, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 20, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Michiro Ueguri

President and Representative Director

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc.

1071-1Higashiborimae-dori7-bancho,Chuo-ku,

Niigata, Niigata, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are hereby notified that the 6th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronically providing information and has posted the matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the websites of the Company and the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the Internet. You are kindly requested to access the following websites to view the information.

[The Company website]

[The Tokyo Stock Exchange website] (Listed Company Search)

https://www.dhfg.co.jp/english/

Please access the website above, and then click on "Shareholders' Meeting" to find the information.

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the website above, and then enter the Company's name or stock exchange code (7327), and click on "Search," "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find the information.

If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in advance via the Internet or in writing. Please review the after-mentioned Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, Japan time.

Proposal 1: Proposal 2:
  1. Date and Time:
  2. Place:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. Japan time (The reception begins at 9 a.m.)

Daishi Hokuetsu Hall on the second floor of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.'s head office located at 1071-1,Higashiborimae-dori,7-bancho,Chuo-ku, Niigata, Niigata, Japan

(Please refer to the "Location of General Meeting of Shareholders" attached at the end of this document (Japanese version only).)

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

Proposals to be resolved:

The Business Report, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 6th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Election of Nine (9) Directors Not Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Election of Four (4) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

4. Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights

  1. Methods for the exercise of voting rights

You can exercise your voting rights by three methods: attending the meeting in person, using the Internet, and mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

(2) Handling of duplicate votes

If you have exercised your voting rights both by the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet shall be deemed effective.

If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.

(3) Handling of diverse exercise

If you wish to make a diverse exercise of your voting rights, please notify the Company of your intention of making a diverse exercise of your voting rights and the reasons thereof by three (3) days prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

(4) Exercise of voting rights by proxy

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by proxy. Such proxy must be a shareholder of the Company who holds voting rights and will be required to submit a document certifying the authority as proxy.

End

Request for exercising voting rights

Voting rights in a general meeting of shareholders are important rights of our shareholders to participate in our management. We request that you exercise your voting rights.

[Note on the Delivery of Paper-based Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders]

In response to the system for providing materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format that came into effect as a result of the amendment to the Companies Act, the Company has changed the way it provides materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders to posting the information on the Company website.

Considering comprehensively the reduction of global environmental burden by saving paper resources, and other factors, the Company will begin from this General Meeting of Shareholders to send a "simple convocation notice" to shareholders who have not made a request for delivery of documents.

A complete set of materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders is available on the websites of the Company and the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the addresses of which are provided on page 1 of this document. Please confirm this information.

  • Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, the following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditors audit documents subject to auditing, including the following matters:
    1. "Matters concerning Share Acquisition Rights, etc.," "Corporate Structure to Ensure Appropriate Business Operations," "Matters concerning Specified Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries," and "Matters concerning Dealings with Parent Company, etc." in the Business Report
    2. Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. Non-consolidatedStatement of Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • Should any amendments be made to the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, the Company will post the notice to that effect with matters before and after the amendment on the Company website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website, the addresses of which are provided on page 1 of this document.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Documents

Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors Not Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

The term of office of all of the eight (8) current Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same applies within this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. To further reinforce and improve the management system and secure the diversity of the Board of Directors, the Company will add a new female Director and accordingly proposes to elect nine (9) Directors.

The Company has established the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to ensure the opportunity to receive appropriate involvement and advice from Outside Directors on important matters such as the election and dismissal of Directors, and thereby reinforce fairness, transparency, and objectivity (the Committee is an advisory body to the Board of Directors composed of eight (8) members: five (5) Outside Directors and three

  1. Representative Directors). The appointment of the candidates for Director was decided based on the deliberations and findings of this Committee.
    This proposal was discussed by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and there were no special matters to note.
    The candidates for Director are as follows:

No.

Name

(Sex)

Current position in the

Company

1

Fujio Namiki

(Male)

Renomination

Chairman and Representative

Director

2

Michiro Ueguri

(Male)

Renomination

President and Representative

Director

3

Makoto Takahashi

(Male)

Renomination

Representative Director and

Senior Managing Director

4

Ken Shibata

(Male)

Renomination

Director

5

Toshiyuki Maki

(Male)

Renomination

Director

6

Takayoshi Tanaka

(Male)

Renomination

Director

7

Takashi Ishizaka

(Male)

Renomination

Director

8

Tadanori Miyakoshi

(Male)

Renomination

Director

9

Yoshiko Baba

(Female)

New

-

nomination

Note The newly nominated candidate No. 9 is a Director of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

Attendance at

Meetings of the Board of Directors (6th term)

12/12 (100%)

12/12 (100%)

12/12 (100%)

12/12 (100%)

12/12 (100%)

12/12 (100%)

11/12 (91%)

12/12 (100%)

-

Name
(Date of birth)
Fujio Namiki
(June 20, 1951)
(Age: 73*)
Renomination

No.

1

Number of

Past experience, positions and responsibilitiesshares of the Company held

April 1975 Joined The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

August 1998 General Manager, Kashiwazaki Minami Office February 2000 General Manager, Business Development Division February 2002 General Manager, Tsubame Office

June 2004 General Manager, Sanjo Office and General Manager,

Sanjo Minami Office

June 2005 Director, General Manager, Sanjo Office

June 2006 Director stationed in Joetsu/General Manager, Takada

Office

April 2007 Director and Executive Officer stationed in

Joetsu/General Manager, Takada Office9,600

April 2008 Managing Director, General Manager, Business

Headquarters

June 2011 Senior Managing Director (Representative Director)

June 2012 President (Representative Director)

October 2018 President and Representative Director, the Company

January 2021 President (Representative Director), Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

April 2021 Chairman and Representative Director, in charge of supervision/Audit and Inspection Division, the Company (current position)

Director, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

Years in service as Director: 5 years and 9 months* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Since he assumed the office of Director of The Daishi Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2005, Mr. Fujio Namiki has supervised the divisions of business promotion, credit/loans, and management planning, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. Having assumed the office of the bank's Representative Director in June 2011, President (Representative Director) in June 2012, the Company's President and Representative Director since its establishment in October 2018, and the Company's Chairman and Representative Director since April 2021, he has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities. He has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent position] None

No.

2

Name

Number of

Past experience, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1986

Joined The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

April 2008

General Manager, Kashiwazaki Minami Office

June 2012

General Manager, Planning Coordination Division

June 2015

General Manager, Tokyo Office, and Chief

Representative, Tokyo Representative Office

June 2016

Executive Officer, General Manager, Tokyo Office,

and Chief Representative, Tokyo Representative

Michiro Ueguri

Office

April 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager, Group

(December 24,

Strategy Planning Division

1962)

June 2017

Director, Executive Officer and General Manager,

5,400

(Age: 61*)

Group Strategy Planning Division

Renomination

June 2018

Managing Director

October 2018

Director, the Company

April 2021

President and Representative Director, Chairman of

Board of Directors, Supervision, the Company (current

position)

President (Representative Director), Chairman of

Board of Directors in charge of

Supervision/Secretariat Division, Daishi Hokuetsu

Bank, Ltd. (current position)

Years in service as Director: 5 years and 9 months* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Since he assumed the office of Director of The Daishi Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2017, Mr. Michiro Ueguri has supervised the divisions of management planning, general affairs, human resources, administration and sales, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. He has served as Director of the Company since its establishment in October 2018, and was appointed President and Representative Director of the Company and President (Representative Director) of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. in April 2021. He has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities, and he has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent positions]

President (Representative Director), Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. Outside Director, HOKURIKU GAS CO., LTD.

Outside Director, BSN Media Holdings, Inc.

No.

3

Name

Number of

Past experience, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1985

Joined The Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

July 2009

General Manager, Gosen Office

June 2013

General Manager, Loan Division

June 2015

General Manager, Business Supervision Division

June 2017

Director, General Manager, General Planning

Division

June 2018

Managing Director, General Manager, General

Planning Division

Makoto Takahashi

October 2018

Director, the Company

January 2021

Managing Director, General Manager,

(February 23,

Operation Headquarters, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank,

1962)

Ltd.

5,950

(Age: 62*)

June 2023

Representative Director and Senior Managing

Renomination

Director in charge of Risk Management Division

/Systems Operation Administration Division, the

Company (current position)

Senior Managing Director (Representative Director), General Manager, Operation Headquarters, in charge of Administration Management Division/System Planning Division/Operation Centralization Division/Operation Support Division/Risk Control Division, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (current position)

Years in service as Director: 5 years and 9 months* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Since he assumed the office of Director of The Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2017, Mr. Makoto Takahashi has supervised the divisions of management planning and consolidation promotion, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. Since the establishment of the Company in October 2018, he has served as Director and, since June 2023, as Representative Director and Senior Managing Director of the Company and Senior Managing Director (Representative Director) of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank and has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities. He has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent position]

Senior Managing Director (Representative Director), Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

No.

4

Name

(Date of birth)

Ken Shibata (January 19, 1967) (Age: 57*)

Renomination

Past experience, positions and responsibilities

April 1989

Joined The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

February 2011

General Manager, Tsubame Minami Office

June 2015

General Manager, Planning Coordination Division

June 2018

Director and Executive Officer, General Manager,

Planning Coordination Division

October 2018

General Manager, Business Planning Division, the

Company

June 2020

Director, General Manager, Corporate

Planning Division, the Company

Managing Director, General Manager,

Planning Coordination Division, The Daishi Bank,

Ltd.

June 2021

Director in charge of Corporate Planning

Division/Group Strategy Promotion Division and

Treasury and Capital Markets Division, the Company

(current position)

Managing Director, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

June 2023

Senior Managing Director (Representative Director),

in charge of Planning Coordination Division/Tokyo

Representative Office and Treasury and Capital

Markets Division, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

(current position)

Number of

shares of the

Company held

4,000

Years in service as Director: 4 years* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Mr. Ken Shibata assumed the office of Director of The Daishi Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2018 and has supervised the divisions of corporate planning, risk management, securities operation, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. He has served as Director of the Company since June 2020 and as Senior Managing Director (Representative Director) of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. since June 2023. He has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities, and he has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent position]

Senior Managing Director (Representative Director), Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

No.

5

Name

Number of

Past experience, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

April 1990

Joined The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

June 2015

General Manager, Kameda Office

June 2017

General Manager, Sanjo Office and General Manager,

Sanjo Higashi Office

June 2018

Executive Officer and General Manager, Consulting

Promotion Division

October 2018

General Manager, Business Planning Division, the

Company

June 2019

Director, Executive Officer and General Manager,

Consulting Promotion Division, The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

Director, Executive Officer and General Manager,

Toshiyuki Maki

Business Headquarters

(December 19,

June 2020

Managing Director, General Manager, Business and

1966)

Regional Revitalization Headquarters

1,300

(Age: 57*)

January 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer and General

Manager, Business and Regional Revitalization

Renomination

Headquarters, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

April 2021

General Manager, Regional Revitalization Division,

the Company

June 2021

Director, General Manager, Regional Revitalization

Headquarters and General Manager, Regional

Revitalization Division

Managing Director and General Manager, Business

Headquarters, in charge of Consulting Division and

Business Development and Planning Division, Daishi

Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (current position)

June 2023

Director, General Manager, Regional Revitalization

Headquarters, the Company (current position)

Years in service as Director: 3 years* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Mr. Toshiyuki Maki assumed the office of Director of The Daishi Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2019 and supervised the division of business promotion, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. He has served as Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Headquarters of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. from January 2021, and as Director and General Manager of the Regional Revitalization Headquarters of the Company, and Managing Director and General Manager, Business Headquarters of the said bank since June 2021. He has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities, and he has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent position]

Managing Director, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

No.

6

Name

(Date of birth)

Takayoshi

Tanaka

(June 15, 1963)

(Age: 61*)

Renomination

Number of

Past experience, positions and responsibilities

shares of the

Company held

April 1987

Joined The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

February 2009

General Manager, Nagaoka Shiyakushomae Office

February 2011

General Manager, Gosen Office

June 2013

General Manager, Tokamachi Office

June 2015

General Manager, Human Resources Division

June 2017

Executive Officer, General Manager, Human

Resources Division

October 2018

General Manager in charge of Personnel Planning

Division, the Company

June 2019

Director and Executive Officer, General Manager,

Human Resources Division, The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

June 2020

Managing Director, General Manager, Head

Office Business Division, and Manager,

Niigata Airport Sub-office, The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

January 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General

5,126

Manager, Head Office Business Division and

Manager, Niigata Airport Sub-office, Daishi

Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

June 2021

Director, the Company

Managing Director, General Manager, Head Office

Business Division, and Manager, Niigata Airport

Sub-office, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

June 2023

Director in charge of Personnel Planning Division

and General Affairs Division, the Company

(current position)

Managing Director, in charge of General Affairs

Division and Deputy in charge of Personnel

Division, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. (current

position)

Years in service as Director: 3 years* [Reason for nomination as Director]

Mr. Takayoshi Tanaka assumed the office of Director of The Daishi Bank, Ltd. (currently Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.) in June 2019 and has supervised the Personnel Division, thereby accumulating considerable experience and broad knowledge. He served as Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Head Office Business Division of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. from January 2021 and as Director of the Company and Managing Director of the said bank since June 2021. He has adequately fulfilled his duties and responsibilities, and he has therefore been nominated as Director in the judgment that he will continue to be able to contribute to the management of our Group.

[Significant concurrent position]

Managing Director, Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

