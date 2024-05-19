This document has been translated from the Japanese-language original for reference purposes only. While this English translation is believed to be generally accurate, it is subject to, and qualified by, in its entirety, the Japanese-language original. Such Japanese-language original shall be the controlling document for all purposes.

[Translation]

(Stock Exchange Code 7327) May 31, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 20, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Michiro Ueguri

President and Representative Director

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc.

1071-1Higashiborimae-dori7-bancho,Chuo-ku,

Niigata, Niigata, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are hereby notified that the 6th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronically providing information and has posted the matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the websites of the Company and the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the Internet. You are kindly requested to access the following websites to view the information.