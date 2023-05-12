Daishinku : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
DAISHINKU CORP.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Tokyo, May 12, 2023 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2023.
1. Operating Results for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
38,430
(7.0)
4,210
(19.0)
5,106
(22.0)
3,208
(16.6)
Year ended March 31, 2022
41,306
24.5
5,194
148.7
6,547
158.5
3,848
214.6
Note: Comprehensive Income
Year ended March 31, 2023 ; 4,021 Yen-million, Year ended March 31, 2022 ; 7,537 Yen-million
Net income per
Net income per share
Ordinary income to
Operating income to
after adjustment with
Return on equity
share
total assets
net sales
potential shares
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
99.41
-
9.3
6.2
11.0
Year ended March 31, 2022
119.21
-
12.6
8.7
12.6
ref. Investment Profit or Loss on Equity Method
As of March 31, 2023 ; -Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; -Yen-million
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021.
Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial status
Total assets
Net assets
Stockholders' equity ratio
Stockholders' equity
per share
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
83,622
43,182
42.9
1,112.24
As of March 31, 2022
81,317
40,231
40.7
1,026.09
ref. Stockholders' equity : As of March 31, 2023 ; 35,901 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, stockholders' equity per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated statements of cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalent at end
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
5,859
(6,524)
1,298
18,437
Year ended March 31, 2022
8,762
(5,176)
382
18,516
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total amount
Dividend payout
Dividend on
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
of dividends
ratio
net assets
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(Full Year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Results)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of Yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
25.00
-
12.00
-
589
15.3
1.9
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
14.00
-
14.00
28.00
903
28.2
2.6
(Forecast)
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividend until the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are actual dividend amounts prior to the share consolidation and the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as " －". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.
Dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 2024 are undetermined as of the present time.
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
Year ending March 31, 2024
36,000
(6.3)
1,500
(64.4)
1,200
(76.5)
650
(79.7)
20.14
Others
Changes for important subsidiaries during this period : None
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
1.
Changes in accounting policies related to accounting standard revisions
None
2.
Other changes in accounting policies
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
None
4.
Modified restatements
None
Outstanding shares (Common shares)
1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2023 :
36,196,968
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
36,196,968
shares
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of March 31, 2023:
3,918,416
shares
As of March 31, 2022
:
3,917,336
shares
3.
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023 :
32,279,113 shares
Year ended March 31,
2022 :
32,280,506 shares
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares outstanding, number of treasury stock and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
ref. Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Results for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
30,651
(0.6)
2,754
29.1
4,107
6.8
3,059
(4.9)
Year ended March 31, 2022
30,851
27.8
2,134
861.5
3,845
221.6
3,216
267.0
Net income per share
Net income per share
after adjustment with
potential shares
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
94.78
-
Year ended March 31, 2022
99.65
-
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-Consolidated financial status
Total assets
Net assets
Stockholders' equity ratio
Stockholders' equity
per share
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
60,957
32,772
53.8
1,015.31
As of March 31, 2022
59,768
30,534
51.1
945.93
ref. Stockholders' equity : As of March 31, 2023 ; 32,772 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 30,534 Yen-million
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, stockholders' equity per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
The forecasts are based on assumptions of the future economic environment using the data available at the time of disclosure. Actual earnings may differ from the forecasts, due to a range of factors.
Overview of operating results
Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
With regard to economic situation during the current fiscal year, an economy slowed down due to factors such as monetary policy measures against the progress of inflation in various country. In addition, the outlook remains uncertain due to exchange rate fluctuations, the shortage of semiconductors lingers and the energy supply risk problem.
In such an environment, DAISHINKU CORP. saw an increase in sales in the automotive applications, due in part to the development of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). However, in the telecommunications field, demand of products for Chinese smartphones and communication modules was low, and in the consumer field, demand for telework/stay-at-home peaked out, resulting in net sales of 38,430 million yen (down 7.0% year on year). With regard to profits, operating income reached 4,210 million yen (down 19.0% year on year) due to the decrease in sales. The foreign exchange gain of 809 million yen was recorded as non-operating income, resulting in ordinary income of 5,106 million yen (down 22.0% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,208 million yen (down 16.6% year on year).
Overview of cash flows for the current fiscal year
The status of consolidated cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: (Cash flows from operating activities)
Cash provided as a result of operating activities amounted to 5,859 million yen. This is mainly due to profit before income taxes.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Cash used as a result of investing activities amounted to 6,524 million yen. This is mainly due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Cash obtained as a result of financing activities amounted to 1,298 million yen. This is mainly due to proceeds from long-term borrowings.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 79 million yen from the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 18,437 million yen.
(Reference) Changes in cash-flow-related indicators
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Equity ratio
43.6%
39.8%
40.6%
40.7%
42.9%
Market-value-based
14.7%
19.0%
29.1%
48.0%
28.1%
equity ratio
Cash flow to interest-
20.7 years
35.6 years
9.7 years
3.2 years
5.3 years
bearing debt ratio
Interest coverage ratio
7.8
5.7
23.7
66.7
28.0
Future outlook
There are concerns about the future economic environment due to the continued tightening of monetary policies by respective countries to fight the ongoing inflation, the ever-surging prices of energy resources triggered by the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical risks. It will likely take some time for economic activities to stabilize.
In terms of the business environment surrounding our group, the communication market, including smartphones and wireless communication modules, and the consumer market, including PCs and peripherals, remain stagnant. It is also expected to take some time to address the semiconductor shortages in the in- vehicle market. The industrial market has also slowed down because of capital expenditure being restrained due to economic stagnation.
In such a market environment, we aim to expand our business performance by reviewing our market portfolio while leveraging our original "Arkh series" and offering new product lineups, including "Mold type products" which apply the technology used in the "Arkh series." To this end, our group will open up the
Indian market and increase our share in the industrial market in Europe, the data center market in the U.S., and the global electric vehicle market.
Regarding the long-term outlook, demand for timing devices will obviously grow mainly in "IoT," which requires wireless communication, including automated driving. To meet the ever-growing demand, we have reinforced our production equipment through the "Developing a Foundation Phase" in the First Midterm Business Plan, which ends this fiscal year, and have prepared for the "Establishing a Foundation Phase" in the Second Midterm Business Plan. We will continue to build a system for stably supplying timing devices, which are indispensable for a "connected society." We will also take on new challenges to realize carbon neutrality through CO2 capturing and separation from the viewpoint of reducing CO2 emissions, which increase in proportion to the production volume. We will endeavor to ensure "stable supply" and "environmental friendliness," which we consider as important issues, and create our new original value.
On a final note, the management vision of our group is "Honor 'human relationships' reflecting spirits that value 'Trust', the company motto and strive towards where all employees thrive." We believe that it is essential to create an environment and structure where all employees work with satisfaction and in a lively manner. We promote various efforts from the viewpoint of "motivating work" and "interesting work." We also place priority on instilling "integrity" and offer education on various occasions. Our ultimate goal is to enhance integrity on individual and organizational levels, build solid trust, and create "Team Daishinku" as a sustainable company based on a sense of unity.