    6962   JP3484400001

DAISHINKU CORP.

(6962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
690.00 JPY   -0.43%
02:33aDaishinku : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/30DAISHINKU CORP. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Daishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep.30, 2022
PU
Daishinku : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
DAISHINKU CORP.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tokyo, May 12, 2023 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2023.

1. Operating Results for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

38,430

(7.0)

4,210

(19.0)

5,106

(22.0)

3,208

(16.6)

Year ended March 31, 2022

41,306

24.5

5,194

148.7

6,547

158.5

3,848

214.6

Note: Comprehensive Income

Year ended March 31, 2023 ; 4,021 Yen-million, Year ended March 31, 2022 ; 7,537 Yen-million

Net income per

Net income per share

Ordinary income to

Operating income to

after adjustment with

Return on equity

share

total assets

net sales

potential shares

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

99.41

-

9.3

6.2

11.0

Year ended March 31, 2022

119.21

-

12.6

8.7

12.6

ref. Investment Profit or Loss on Equity Method

As of March 31, 2023 ; -Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; -Yen-million

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021.

Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial status

Total assets

Net assets

Stockholders' equity ratio

Stockholders' equity

per share

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

83,622

43,182

42.9

1,112.24

As of March 31, 2022

81,317

40,231

40.7

1,026.09

ref. Stockholders' equity : As of March 31, 2023 ; 35,901 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, stockholders' equity per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated statements of cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

equivalent at end

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

5,859

(6,524)

1,298

18,437

Year ended March 31, 2022

8,762

(5,176)

382

18,516

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total amount

Dividend payout

Dividend on

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

of dividends

ratio

net assets

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

(Full Year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Results)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of Yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

25.00

-

12.00

-

589

15.3

1.9

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

903

28.2

2.6

(Forecast)

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividend until the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are actual dividend amounts prior to the share consolidation and the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as " ". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.

Dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 2024 are undetermined as of the present time.

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

Year ending March 31, 2024

36,000

(6.3)

1,500

(64.4)

1,200

(76.5)

650

(79.7)

20.14

1

  • Others
  1. Changes for important subsidiaries during this period : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

1.

Changes in accounting policies related to accounting standard revisions

None

2.

Other changes in accounting policies

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

None

4.

Modified restatements

None

  1. Outstanding shares (Common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2023 :

36,196,968

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

36,196,968

shares

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of March 31, 2023:

3,918,416

shares

As of March 31, 2022

:

3,917,336

shares

3.

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023 :

32,279,113 shares

Year ended March 31,

2022 :

32,280,506 shares

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares outstanding, number of treasury stock and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

ref. Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Results for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

30,651

(0.6)

2,754

29.1

4,107

6.8

3,059

(4.9)

Year ended March 31, 2022

30,851

27.8

2,134

861.5

3,845

221.6

3,216

267.0

Net income per share

Net income per share

after adjustment with

potential shares

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

94.78

-

Year ended March 31, 2022

99.65

-

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-Consolidated financial status

Total assets

Net assets

Stockholders' equity ratio

Stockholders' equity

per share

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

60,957

32,772

53.8

1,015.31

As of March 31, 2022

59,768

30,534

51.1

945.93

ref. Stockholders' equity : As of March 31, 2023 ; 32,772 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 30,534 Yen-million

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, stockholders' equity per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • The forecasts are based on assumptions of the future economic environment using the data available at the time of disclosure. Actual earnings may differ from the forecasts, due to a range of factors.

2

Overview of operating results

  1. Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
    With regard to economic situation during the current fiscal year, an economy slowed down due to factors such as monetary policy measures against the progress of inflation in various country. In addition, the outlook remains uncertain due to exchange rate fluctuations, the shortage of semiconductors lingers and the energy supply risk problem.
    In such an environment, DAISHINKU CORP. saw an increase in sales in the automotive applications, due in part to the development of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). However, in the telecommunications field, demand of products for Chinese smartphones and communication modules was low, and in the consumer field, demand for telework/stay-at-home peaked out, resulting in net sales of 38,430 million yen (down 7.0% year on year). With regard to profits, operating income reached 4,210 million yen (down 19.0% year on year) due to the decrease in sales. The foreign exchange gain of 809 million yen was recorded as non-operating income, resulting in ordinary income of 5,106 million yen (down 22.0% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,208 million yen (down 16.6% year on year).
  2. Overview of cash flows for the current fiscal year

The status of consolidated cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: (Cash flows from operating activities)

Cash provided as a result of operating activities amounted to 5,859 million yen. This is mainly due to profit before income taxes.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Cash used as a result of investing activities amounted to 6,524 million yen. This is mainly due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Cash obtained as a result of financing activities amounted to 1,298 million yen. This is mainly due to proceeds from long-term borrowings.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 decreased by 79 million yen from the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 18,437 million yen.

(Reference) Changes in cash-flow-related indicators

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Equity ratio

43.6%

39.8%

40.6%

40.7%

42.9%

Market-value-based

14.7%

19.0%

29.1%

48.0%

28.1%

equity ratio

Cash flow to interest-

20.7 years

35.6 years

9.7 years

3.2 years

5.3 years

bearing debt ratio

Interest coverage ratio

7.8

5.7

23.7

66.7

28.0

  1. Future outlook
    There are concerns about the future economic environment due to the continued tightening of monetary policies by respective countries to fight the ongoing inflation, the ever-surging prices of energy resources triggered by the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical risks. It will likely take some time for economic activities to stabilize.
    In terms of the business environment surrounding our group, the communication market, including smartphones and wireless communication modules, and the consumer market, including PCs and peripherals, remain stagnant. It is also expected to take some time to address the semiconductor shortages in the in- vehicle market. The industrial market has also slowed down because of capital expenditure being restrained due to economic stagnation.
    In such a market environment, we aim to expand our business performance by reviewing our market portfolio while leveraging our original "Arkh series" and offering new product lineups, including "Mold type products" which apply the technology used in the "Arkh series." To this end, our group will open up the

3

Indian market and increase our share in the industrial market in Europe, the data center market in the U.S., and the global electric vehicle market.

Regarding the long-term outlook, demand for timing devices will obviously grow mainly in "IoT," which requires wireless communication, including automated driving. To meet the ever-growing demand, we have reinforced our production equipment through the "Developing a Foundation Phase" in the First Midterm Business Plan, which ends this fiscal year, and have prepared for the "Establishing a Foundation Phase" in the Second Midterm Business Plan. We will continue to build a system for stably supplying timing devices, which are indispensable for a "connected society." We will also take on new challenges to realize carbon neutrality through CO2 capturing and separation from the viewpoint of reducing CO2 emissions, which increase in proportion to the production volume. We will endeavor to ensure "stable supply" and "environmental friendliness," which we consider as important issues, and create our new original value.

On a final note, the management vision of our group is "Honor 'human relationships' reflecting spirits that value 'Trust', the company motto and strive towards where all employees thrive." We believe that it is essential to create an environment and structure where all employees work with satisfaction and in a lively manner. We promote various efforts from the viewpoint of "motivating work" and "interesting work." We also place priority on instilling "integrity" and offer education on various occasions. Our ultimate goal is to enhance integrity on individual and organizational levels, build solid trust, and create "Team Daishinku" as a sustainable company based on a sense of unity.

4

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Thousands of yen)

Year ended March 31, 2022

Year ended March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,516,683

18,517,098

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

9,940,268

9,514,449

Contract assets

204,417

173,175

Securities

-

39,854

Merchandise and finished goods

5,839,701

7,221,518

Work in process

4,976,962

5,292,225

Raw materials and supplies

5,716,907

4,660,821

Other

1,864,112

1,301,442

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,478)

(9,087)

Total current assets

47,049,574

46,711,499

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,166,833

3,132,878

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

12,533,597

13,069,856

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

969,135

1,150,322

Land

5,803,771

5,920,297

Leased assets, net

510,029

414,984

Construction in progress

4,701,569

6,896,838

Total property, plant and equipment

27,684,936

30,585,178

Intangible assets

569,853

1,184,714

Investments and other assets

3,276,853

2,812,160

Investment securities

Long-term loans receivable

1,548

1,285

Retirement benefit asset

720,102

678,734

Deferred tax assets

800,879

756,688

Other

1,241,887

919,991

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(27,800)

(27,800)

Total investments and other assets

6,013,470

5,141,060

Total non-current assets

34,268,259

36,910,953

Total assets

81,317,834

83,622,452

5

