Daishinku : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

DAISHINKU CORP.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tokyo, May 12, 2023 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2023.

1. Operating Results for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

(1) Consolidated operating results (Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Year ended March 31, 2023 38,430 (7.0) 4,210 (19.0) 5,106 (22.0) 3,208 (16.6) Year ended March 31, 2022 41,306 24.5 5,194 148.7 6,547 158.5 3,848 214.6 Note: Comprehensive Income Year ended March 31, 2023 ; 4,021 Yen-million, Year ended March 31, 2022 ; 7,537 Yen-million Net income per Net income per share Ordinary income to Operating income to after adjustment with Return on equity share total assets net sales potential shares Yen Yen % % % Year ended March 31, 2023 99.41 - 9.3 6.2 11.0 Year ended March 31, 2022 119.21 - 12.6 8.7 12.6 ref. Investment Profit or Loss on Equity Method As of March 31, 2023 ; -Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; -Yen-million Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated financial status Total assets Net assets Stockholders' equity ratio Stockholders' equity per share Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 83,622 43,182 42.9 1,112.24 As of March 31, 2022 81,317 40,231 40.7 1,026.09

ref. Stockholders' equity : As of March 31, 2023 ; 35,901 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, stockholders' equity per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated statements of cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash operating activities investing activities financing activities equivalent at end Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Year ended March 31, 2023 5,859 (6,524) 1,298 18,437 Year ended March 31, 2022 8,762 (5,176) 382 18,516

2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total amount Dividend payout Dividend on End of End of End of Year-end Annual of dividends ratio net assets 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (Full Year) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Results) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of Yen % % Year ended March 31, 2022 - 25.00 - 12.00 - 589 15.3 1.9 Year ended March 31, 2023 - 14.00 - 14.00 28.00 903 28.2 2.6 (Forecast) Year ending March 31, 2024 - - - - - -

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividend until the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are actual dividend amounts prior to the share consolidation and the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as " －". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.

Dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 2024 are undetermined as of the present time.

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)