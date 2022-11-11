Daishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep.30, 2022
11/11/2022 | 01:42am EST
DAISHINKU CORP.
Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022
Tokyo, Nov. 11, 2022 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022.
1. Operating Results for the Second Quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to Sep. 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
20,292
(5.3)
2,810
1.7
4,751
56.2
2,986
68.4
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
21,434
48.2
2,762
481.7
3,042
602.4
1,773
-
Note: Comprehensive Income
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 ; 3,977 Yen-million, Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021 ; 2,603 Yen-million
Net Income per
Net Income per share
after adjustment with
share
potential shares
Yen
Yen
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
92.51
-
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
54.94
-
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous
fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial status
Total Assets
Net Assets
Stockholders' equity ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
85,184
43,823
42.7
Year ended March 31, 2022
81,317
40,231
40.7
ref. Stockholders' equity : As of Sep. 30, 2022 ; 36,364 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
(Results)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
25.00
-
12.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
14.00
(Forecast)
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
14.00
28.00
Note: Revision of dividend forecast for during this period: None
DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividends the end of 2nd quarter for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is the actual dividend amounts before the split of shares, annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as "－". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen
and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
Net Income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
Year ending March 31, 2023
39,500
(4.4)
4,000
(23.0)
5,400
(17.5)
3,400
(11.6)
105.33
Note: Revision of the fiscal year result forecast for during this period: Applicable
1
4.Notes
Changes for important subsidiaries during this period : None
Application of particular accounting procedures to preparation of
(3) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
1.
Changes in accounting policies related to accounting standard revisions
None
2.
Other changes in accounting policies
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
None
4.
Modified restatements
None
(4) Outstanding shares (Common shares)
1.
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of Sep. 30, 2022 :
36,196,968
shares
As of March 31, 2022 :
36,196,968
shares
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of Sep. 30, 2022 :
3,917,864
shares
As of March 31, 2022 :
3,917,336
shares
3. Average number of shares during the period
April-Sep. 2022 :
32,279,428
shares
April-Sep. 2021 :
32,281,073
shares
Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares outstanding, number of treasury stock and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
The forecasts are based on assumptions of the future economic environment using the data available at the time of disclosure. Actual earnings may differ from the forecasts, due to a range of factors.
2
Overview of operating results for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022
With regard to economic activities during the current consolidated cumulative second quarter, although capital investment remained firm, the Japanese yen depreciation was accelerating and supply chains were disrupted due to China's zero-COVID policy. In addition, concerns about an economic slowdown increased because of monetary policy measures against the progress of inflation in various country were continued and strengthened. The outlook still remains uncertain: there has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to new variants, the shortage of semiconductors lingers, and energy supply risks due to the situation in Ukraine have emerged.
In such an environment, DAISHINKU CORP. saw an increase in sales in the consumer and industrial fields, mainly for automotive applications, due in part to the impact of weaker yen. However, sales in the telecommunications field decreased due to low demand for smartphones in China, resulting in net sales of 20,292 million yen (down 5.3% year on year). With regard to profits, operating income reached 2,810 million yen (up 1.7% year on year) due to such factors as the impact of weaker yen. The foreign exchange gain of 1,870 million yen was recorded as non- operating income, resulting in ordinary income of 4,751 million yen (up 56.2% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,986 million yen (up 68.4% year on year).
3
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
Year ended March 31, 2022
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,516,683
16,885,422
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
10,144,686
10,681,720
Merchandise and finished goods
5,839,701
7,747,232
Work in process
4,976,962
5,208,649
Raw materials and supplies
5,716,907
6,194,962
Other
1,864,112
2,027,875
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,478)
(8,995)
Total current assets
47,049,574
48,736,867
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,166,833
3,271,099
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
12,533,597
13,829,116
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
969,135
1,061,693
Land
5,803,771
5,953,849
Leased assets, net
510,029
427,138
Construction in progress
4,701,569
5,808,198
Total property, plant and equipment
27,684,936
30,351,095
Intangible assets
569,853
923,287
Investments and other assets
3,276,853
2,094,783
Investment securities
Long-term loans receivable
1,548
1,496
Retirement benefit asset
720,102
836,021
Deferred tax assets
800,879
898,118
Other
1,241,887
1,370,941
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(27,800)
(27,800)
Total investments and other assets
6,013,470
5,173,562
Total non-current assets
34,268,259
36,447,945
Total assets
81,317,834
85,184,813
4
(Unit: Thousands of yen)
Year ended March 31, 2022
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
3,882,669
3,261,931
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Short-term borrowings
3,199,497
3,424,061
Current portion of long-term borrowings
6,346,612
7,203,936
Lease obligations
196,001
200,290
Accounts payable - other
3,610,751
2,087,463
Income taxes payable
1,335,991
1,112,630
Contract liabilities
807
55
Provision for bonuses
724,959
721,982
Provision for bonuses for directors
15,000
7,500
Other
1,349,251
1,275,838
Total current liabilities
20,661,542
19,295,690
Non-current liabilities
17,769,476
19,154,569
Long-term borrowings
Lease obligations
330,669
242,566
Deferred tax liabilities
1,008,881
1,221,542
Retirement benefit liability
1,092,986
1,228,710
Long-term accounts payable - other
93,247
82,984
Asset retirement obligations
27,379
27,608
Other
102,634
107,857
Total non-current liabilities
20,425,275
22,065,838
Total liabilities
41,086,817
41,361,529
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
19,344,883
19,344,883
Share capital
Capital surplus
7,168,224
7,172,364
Retained earnings
4,131,434
6,730,396
Treasury shares
(1,928,693)
(1,929,200)
Total shareholders' equity
28,715,849
31,318,444
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,287,673
664,579
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,551,740
3,895,357
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
566,533
485,686
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,405,948
5,045,622
Non-controlling interests
7,109,218
7,459,216
Total net assets
40,231,016
43,823,284
Total liabilities and net assets
81,317,834
85,184,813
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Daishinku Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:41:06 UTC.