    6962   JP3484400001

DAISHINKU CORP.

(6962)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
987.00 JPY   +2.81%
01:42aDaishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep.30, 2022
09/29DAISHINKU CORP. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
08/12Daishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun.30, 2022 (PDF)
Daishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep.30, 2022

11/11/2022 | 01:42am EST
DAISHINKU CORP.

Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022

Tokyo, Nov. 11, 2022 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022.

1. Operating Results for the Second Quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to Sep. 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

20,292

(5.3)

2,810

1.7

4,751

56.2

2,986

68.4

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

21,434

48.2

2,762

481.7

3,042

602.4

1,773

-

Note: Comprehensive Income

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 ; 3,977 Yen-million, Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021 ; 2,603 Yen-million

Net Income per

Net Income per share

after adjustment with

share

potential shares

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

92.51

-

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

54.94

-

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous

fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial status

Total Assets

Net Assets

Stockholders' equity ratio

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

85,184

43,823

42.7

Year ended March 31, 2022

81,317

40,231

40.7

ref. Stockholders' equity : As of Sep. 30, 2022 ; 36,364 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

(Results)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

25.00

-

12.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

14.00

(Forecast)

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

14.00

28.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for during this period: None

DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividends the end of 2nd quarter for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is the actual dividend amounts before the split of shares, annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as "". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen

and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

Net Income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

Year ending March 31, 2023

39,500

(4.4)

4,000

(23.0)

5,400

(17.5)

3,400

(11.6)

105.33

Note: Revision of the fiscal year result forecast for during this period: Applicable

4.Notes

  1. Changes for important subsidiaries during this period : None
  2. Application of particular accounting procedures to preparation of

quarterly consolidated financial statements: Applicable

(3) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

1.

Changes in accounting policies related to accounting standard revisions

None

2.

Other changes in accounting policies

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

None

4.

Modified restatements

None

(4) Outstanding shares (Common shares)

1.

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of Sep. 30, 2022 :

36,196,968

shares

As of March 31, 2022 :

36,196,968

shares

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of Sep. 30, 2022 :

3,917,864

shares

As of March 31, 2022 :

3,917,336

shares

3. Average number of shares during the period

April-Sep. 2022 :

32,279,428

shares

April-Sep. 2021 :

32,281,073

shares

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares outstanding, number of treasury stock and average number of shares during the period are calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • The forecasts are based on assumptions of the future economic environment using the data available at the time of disclosure. Actual earnings may differ from the forecasts, due to a range of factors.

Overview of operating results for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022

With regard to economic activities during the current consolidated cumulative second quarter, although capital investment remained firm, the Japanese yen depreciation was accelerating and supply chains were disrupted due to China's zero-COVID policy. In addition, concerns about an economic slowdown increased because of monetary policy measures against the progress of inflation in various country were continued and strengthened. The outlook still remains uncertain: there has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to new variants, the shortage of semiconductors lingers, and energy supply risks due to the situation in Ukraine have emerged.

In such an environment, DAISHINKU CORP. saw an increase in sales in the consumer and industrial fields, mainly for automotive applications, due in part to the impact of weaker yen. However, sales in the telecommunications field decreased due to low demand for smartphones in China, resulting in net sales of 20,292 million yen (down 5.3% year on year). With regard to profits, operating income reached 2,810 million yen (up 1.7% year on year) due to such factors as the impact of weaker yen. The foreign exchange gain of 1,870 million yen was recorded as non- operating income, resulting in ordinary income of 4,751 million yen (up 56.2% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,986 million yen (up 68.4% year on year).

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Thousands of yen)

Year ended March 31, 2022

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,516,683

16,885,422

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

10,144,686

10,681,720

Merchandise and finished goods

5,839,701

7,747,232

Work in process

4,976,962

5,208,649

Raw materials and supplies

5,716,907

6,194,962

Other

1,864,112

2,027,875

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,478)

(8,995)

Total current assets

47,049,574

48,736,867

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,166,833

3,271,099

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

12,533,597

13,829,116

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

969,135

1,061,693

Land

5,803,771

5,953,849

Leased assets, net

510,029

427,138

Construction in progress

4,701,569

5,808,198

Total property, plant and equipment

27,684,936

30,351,095

Intangible assets

569,853

923,287

Investments and other assets

3,276,853

2,094,783

Investment securities

Long-term loans receivable

1,548

1,496

Retirement benefit asset

720,102

836,021

Deferred tax assets

800,879

898,118

Other

1,241,887

1,370,941

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(27,800)

(27,800)

Total investments and other assets

6,013,470

5,173,562

Total non-current assets

34,268,259

36,447,945

Total assets

81,317,834

85,184,813

(Unit: Thousands of yen)

Year ended March 31, 2022

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

3,882,669

3,261,931

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Short-term borrowings

3,199,497

3,424,061

Current portion of long-term borrowings

6,346,612

7,203,936

Lease obligations

196,001

200,290

Accounts payable - other

3,610,751

2,087,463

Income taxes payable

1,335,991

1,112,630

Contract liabilities

807

55

Provision for bonuses

724,959

721,982

Provision for bonuses for directors

15,000

7,500

Other

1,349,251

1,275,838

Total current liabilities

20,661,542

19,295,690

Non-current liabilities

17,769,476

19,154,569

Long-term borrowings

Lease obligations

330,669

242,566

Deferred tax liabilities

1,008,881

1,221,542

Retirement benefit liability

1,092,986

1,228,710

Long-term accounts payable - other

93,247

82,984

Asset retirement obligations

27,379

27,608

Other

102,634

107,857

Total non-current liabilities

20,425,275

22,065,838

Total liabilities

41,086,817

41,361,529

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

19,344,883

19,344,883

Share capital

Capital surplus

7,168,224

7,172,364

Retained earnings

4,131,434

6,730,396

Treasury shares

(1,928,693)

(1,929,200)

Total shareholders' equity

28,715,849

31,318,444

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,287,673

664,579

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,551,740

3,895,357

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

566,533

485,686

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,405,948

5,045,622

Non-controlling interests

7,109,218

7,459,216

Total net assets

40,231,016

43,823,284

Total liabilities and net assets

81,317,834

85,184,813

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daishinku Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
