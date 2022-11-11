Daishinku : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep.30, 2022

DAISHINKU CORP.

Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022

Tokyo, Nov. 11, 2022 - Daishinku Corp. today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022.

1. Operating Results for the Second Quarter ended Sep. 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to Sep. 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 20,292 (5.3) 2,810 1.7 4,751 56.2 2,986 68.4 Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021 21,434 48.2 2,762 481.7 3,042 602.4 1,773 - Note: Comprehensive Income Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 ; 3,977 Yen-million, Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021 ; 2,603 Yen-million Net Income per Net Income per share after adjustment with share potential shares Yen Yen Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 92.51 - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021 54.94 -

Note: DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, net income per-share is calculated on the assumption that the split of shares was implemented at the beginning of the previous

fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial status

Total Assets Net Assets Stockholders' equity ratio Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022 85,184 43,823 42.7 Year ended March 31, 2022 81,317 40,231 40.7 ref. Stockholders' equity : As of Sep. 30, 2022 ; 36,364 Yen-million, As of March 31, 2022 ; 33,121 Yen-million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-end Annual (Results) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 25.00 - 12.00 - Year ending March 31, 2023 - 14.00 (Forecast) Year ending March 31, 2023 - 14.00 28.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for during this period: None

DAISHINKU CORP. has implemented the split of shares of common stocks at a ratio of four shares per one share effective as of November 1, 2021. Accordingly, dividends the end of 2nd quarter for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is the actual dividend amounts before the split of shares, annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2022 is shown as "－". Without the split of shares, year-end dividend is 48.00 Yen

and annual dividend is 73.00 Yen.

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Figures in % are a comparisons with the same period of the previous year.)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to Net Income owners of parent per share Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen Year ending March 31, 2023 39,500 (4.4) 4,000 (23.0) 5,400 (17.5) 3,400 (11.6) 105.33

Note: Revision of the fiscal year result forecast for during this period: Applicable