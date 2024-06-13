DAISHINKU CORP. Aims to Maximize Operating Profit by Optimizing Output per Unit Area and Per Person The following is a transcription of DAISHINKU CORP.'s financial results presentation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which was given on May 21, 2024. [Speakers] Minoru Iizuka, President and CEO, DAISHINKU CORP. Shimpei Hasegawa, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Supervisory Unit, General Manager of Marketing & Sales Div., DAISHINKU CORP.

Performance Report for the FY2024 Minoru Iizuka (hereafter, Iizuka): I am Minoru Iizuka, President and CEO of DAISHINKU CORP. Thank you for taking the time to attend our financial results briefing today. Let's proceed with the presentation. The full‐year results for FY2024 showed an increase in sales but a decrease in profit. Net sales were JPY39.343 billion, operating profit was JPY2.135 billion, ordinary profit was JPY3.192 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY1.876 billion. 1

Sales by Market (YoY Change) Here are the sales results by market. For industrial equipment market, demand declined due to factors such as restrained capital investment in FA/robotics, resulting in a 15% decrease YoY. For consumer equipment market, although the bottom was reached from January to March of FY2023, recovery was slow, resulting in a 9% decrease YoY. For automotive electronics market, strong performance was seen due to increased unit numbers and production recovery, resulting in a 16% increase YoY. For telecommunications market, the recovery of Chinese smartphones led to a bottoming out, resulting in an 8% increase YoY. 2

Operating Profit Analysis (YoY Change) This is the operating profit analysis. Compared to the operating profit of JPY4.21 billion in FY2023, price fluctuations including FX rate impact resulted in a JPY2.6 billion decrease. While changes in the mix and increases in sales volume had a positive impact, a decrease in production volume due to operational adjustments resulted in a marginal profit change of JPY630 million. In the manufacturing division, fluctuations in fixed costs had a positive impact, resulting in an increase of JPY110 million. In the indirect division, mainly due to an increase in overseas SG&A expenses, there was a JPY220 million decrease. As a result, the operating profit for FY2024 landed at JPY2.135 billion. 3

Quarterly Performance Report for the FY2024 These are the quarterly results. In Q4, sales decreased but profit increased. Net sales were JPY9.658 billion, and the reportable profit items from operating profit and below increased compared to the previous quarter due to forex effects, etc. Operating profit was JPY649 million, ordinary profit was JPY1.332 billion, and net profit was JPY719 million. 4

Sales by Market (QoQ Change) Here are the sales results by market. For industrial equipment market, demand continued to slump, resulting in a 17% decrease compared to the previous quarter. For consumer equipment and telecommunications market, there were impacts from the Chinese New Year, leading to a 5% decrease in consumer equipment market and a 14% decrease in telecommunications market compared to the previous quarter. For automotive electronics market, despite regional differences, overall performance was steady, resulting in a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter. 5

Operating Profit Analysis (QoQ Change) This is the analysis of operating profit changes compared to the previous quarter. Price fluctuations, including FX rate impact, were minimal. Operational adjustments continued, and with the decrease in sales volume, the change in marginal profit was a decrease of JPY60 million. Fixed costs increased by JPY50 million due to year‐end accounting processes, and SG&A expenses decreased by JPY70 million due to reduced R&D expenses. As a result, operating profit increased by JPY649 million compared to the previous quarter. 6

Inventory Trends Here are the inventory trends. Due to operational adjustments in FY2024, inventory, including FX rate impact of JPY980 million, resulted in JPY16.4 billion. Considering the forex level of FY2021, inventory can be estimated at JPY14.5 billion, which is nearly the same as FY2021. We believe we have managed to reduce inventory as planned. 7

Full‐Year Forecast for FY2025 Here is the full year forecast for FY2025. We plan for net sales of JPY40 billion, operating profit of JPY1.5 billion, ordinary profit of JPY1 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of JPY500 million. Inventory levels are expected to remain the same as the previous fiscal year, with an exchange rate assumption of JPY145 per USD. We anticipate an increase in sales but a decrease in profit. 8