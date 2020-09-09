Daisho Microline : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0567)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 September 2020 (the "Announcement") relating to the appointment of Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick ("Mr. Wong") as the executive director (the "Director") of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company and the Board have reviewed and assessed the Censure and consider that notwithstanding the Censure, Mr. Wong is still suitable to act as a Director under Rules 3.08 and 3.09 of the Listing Rules, for the reasons set out below.