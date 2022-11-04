Daitron : FY2022 3Q Financial Materials
FY 2022
3Q Financial Material
Daitron Co., Ltd.
Securities Code: 7609
Outline of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts
（performance results and earnings forecasts)
Quarterly Performance Change
■3Q cumulative performance
Net Sales ¥64,168 mil.
（124.0 ％ y/y ）
■ Operating income
¥ 4,728 mil.
（155.4 ％ y/y ）
■ Ordinary income
¥ 4,894 mil.
■ Net income
*
（156.1 ％ y/y ）
¥ 3,301 mil.
（155.5 ％ y/y)
Graph of quarterly performance change
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
*
（mil. yen）
21,695
20,606
21,199
21,273
1,696
1,735
1,645
1,580
1,513
1,451
17,252
1,153
1,189
1,179
1,125
996
840
830
830
562
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
* Net income attributable to owners of parent
3
Product Segment Quarterly Performance Change
Electronic Equipment & Components
18,000
16,000
(mil. yen)
15,903
14,963
16,028
272
14,419
14,041
396
248
330
212
701
13,185
1,856
325
12,914
265
14,000
515
308
2,234
190
936
586
12,000
1,062
1,162
539
5,036
454
482
4,484
725
4,629
4,373
10,000
4,179
4,301
3,923
555
595
1,323
522
1,339
8,000
530
479
1,304
462
1,227
1,511
1,631
449
1,047
991
6,000
1,058
925
1,037
1,098
1,336
835
4,000
4,840
4,865
5,073
5,274
5,986
6,140
2,000
4,298
0
1Q/21
2Q/21
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
Electronic Components & Assembly Products Semiconductors Embedded System
Image-Related
Equipment & Components
Power Supply Equipment
Information System
Green Facility
Other
Electronic Equipment and Components
Manufacturing Equipment
18,000
(mil. yen)
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,564
6,310
5,667
380
5,296
6,000
536
4,281
669
4,067
2,481
240
2,319
4,000
2,866
262
510
2,082
2,247
1,752
2,000
316
1,907
1,746
2,267
3,703
2,974
3,455
2,751
1,650
804
0
1Q/21
2Q/21
3Q/21
4Q/21
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
Semiconductor/FPDManufacturing Equipment
Other Manufacturing Equipment
Electronic Component Manufacturing Equipment
Consolidated Financial Position Comparison (y/y)
FY 2021
3Q/2022
Difference
（mil. yen ）
Total assets
58,454
61,012
2,558
Total liabilities
35,998
35,679
△319
Shareholders'
22,452
25,328
2,876
equity
Net assets
22,455
25,332
2,877
Equity ratio
38.4
％
41.5
％
3.1Pt
Net asset per
2,023.23
2,281.66
258.43
share
（yen ）
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Daitron Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:05:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAITRON CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
72 341 M
488 M
488 M
Net income 2021
2 953 M
19,9 M
19,9 M
Net cash 2021
13 737 M
92,6 M
92,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,06x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23 878 M
161 M
161 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,10x
EV / Sales 2021
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
893
Free-Float
79,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DAITRON CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.