  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daitron Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7609   JP3487600003

DAITRON CO., LTD.

(7609)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
2190.00 JPY   +1.81%
08/02Daitron : FY2022 2Q Financial Materials
PU
06/29DAITRON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/07Daitron : Financial Report / FY2021/ Full year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daitron : FY2022 3Q Financial Materials

11/04/2022 | 03:06am EDT
FY 2022

3Q Financial Material

Daitron Co., Ltd.

Securities Code: 7609

Outline of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts performance results and earnings forecasts)

2

Quarterly Performance Change

■3Q cumulative performance

Net Sales ¥64,168 mil.

124.0 y/y

■ Operating income

¥ 4,728 mil.

155.4 y/y

■ Ordinary income

¥ 4,894 mil.

■ Net income*

156.1 y/y

¥ 3,301 mil.

155.5 y/y)

Graph of quarterly performance change

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income *

（mil. yen）

21,695

20,606

21,199

21,273

1,696

1,735

1,645

1,580

1,513

1,451

17,252

1,153

1,189

1,179

1,125

996

840

830

830

562

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

* Net income attributable to owners of parent

3

Product Segment Quarterly Performance Change

Electronic Equipment & Components

18,000

16,000

(mil. yen)

15,903

14,963

16,028

272

14,419

14,041

396

248

330

212

701

13,185

1,856

325

12,914

265

14,000

515

308

2,234

190

936

586

12,000

1,062

1,162

539

5,036

454

482

4,484

725

4,629

4,373

10,000

4,179

4,301

3,923

555

595

1,323

522

1,339

8,000

530

479

1,304

462

1,227

1,511

1,631

449

1,047

991

6,000

1,058

925

1,037

1,098

1,336

835

4,000

4,840

4,865

5,073

5,274

5,986

6,140

2,000

4,298

0

1Q/21

2Q/21

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

Electronic Components & Assembly Products Semiconductors Embedded System

Image-Related

Equipment & Components

Power Supply Equipment

Information System

Green Facility

Other

Electronic Equipment and Components

Manufacturing Equipment

18,000

(mil. yen)

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,564

6,310

5,667

380

5,296

6,000

536

4,281

669

4,067

2,481

240

2,319

4,000

2,866

262

510

2,082

2,247

1,752

2,000

316

1,907

1,746

2,267

3,703

2,974

3,455

2,751

1,650

804

0

1Q/21

2Q/21

3Q/21

4Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

Semiconductor/FPDManufacturing Equipment

Other Manufacturing Equipment

Electronic Component Manufacturing Equipment

4

Consolidated Financial Position Comparison (y/y)

FY 2021

3Q/2022

Difference

mil. yen

Total assets

58,454

61,012

2,558

Total liabilities

35,998

35,679

319

Shareholders'

22,452

25,328

2,876

equity

Net assets

22,455

25,332

2,877

Equity ratio

38.4

41.5

3.1Pt

Net asset per

2,023.23

2,281.66

258.43

shareyen

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daitron Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72 341 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2021 2 953 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2021 13 737 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 878 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DAITRON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daitron Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAITRON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Isayuki Mae Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Tsuchiya President & Representative Director
Daikao Kitagawa Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Hajimu Mori Manager-Business Systems
Yasutoshi Kimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAITRON CO., LTD.0.23%161
HEXAGON AB-25.13%26 215
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-10.50%18 309
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-31.29%18 174
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-61.81%12 230
GOERTEK INC.-57.02%11 232