FY 2023

2Q Financial Material

Daitron Co., Ltd.

Securities Code: 7609

Outline of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts performance results and earnings forecasts)

2

Quarterly Performance Change

■2Q cumulative performance

Net Sales¥45,858 mil.

108.0 y/y

■ Operating income

¥ 3,475 mil.

110.4 y/y

■ Ordinary income

¥ 3,535 mil.

■ Net income*

108.8 y/y

¥ 2,356 mil.

108.3 y/y)

Graph of quarterly performance change

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income *

（mil. yen）

2,142

2,141

23,471

24,446

21,273

21,695

21,412

1,580

1,645

1,513

1,451

1,394

1,433

1,323

1,332

1,315

1,125

996

935

922

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

23/2Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

23/2Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

23/2Q

22/2Q

22/3Q

22/4Q

23/1Q

23/2Q

* Net income attributable to owners of parent

3

Product Segment Quarterly Performance Change

Electronic Equipment & Components

20,000

(mil. yen)

18,687

258

17,242

18,000

990

15,903

16,028

16,376

146

902

396

14,963

272

418

946

16,000

248

330

801

740

701

1,856

325

620

14,000

586

515

5,661

4,876

5,036

4,612

12,000

4,484

4,629

756

775

10,000

555

595

624

2,049

1,967

1,323

1,476

8,000

522

1,339

1,304

1,511

1,631

1,791

2,008

2,049

6,000

1,336

4,000

5,274

5,986

6,140

6,034

6,063

5,743

2,000

0

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

4Q/22

1Q/23

2Q/23

Electronic Components & Assembly Products Semiconductors Embedded System

Image-Related

Equipment & Components

Power Supply Equipment

I

n

formation System

Green Facility

Othe

rElectronic Equipment and Components

Manufacturing Equipment

20,000

(mil. yen)

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,310

7,095

5,296

5,667

1,398

5,759

6,000

536

240

669

1,906

836

4,170

2,319

4,000

2,082

2,247

1,593

826

2,000

1,351

2,974

3,455

2,751

3,791

3,330

1,993

0

1Q/22

2Q/22

3Q/22

4Q/22

1Q/23

2Q/23

S

emiconductor/FPD Manufacturing Equipmen

t

Electronic Component Manufacturing Equipment

Other Manufacturing Equipment

4

Consolidated Financial Position Comparison (y/y)

FY 2022

2Q/2023

Difference

mil. yen

Total assets

63,202

64,757

1,555

Total liabilities

37,189

36,637

552

Shareholders'

26,006

28,096

2,090

equity

Net assets

26,012

28,120

2,108

Equity ratio

41.1

43.4

2.3Pt

Net asset per

2,342.79

2,530.49

187.70

shareyen

5

