Outline of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts （performance results and earnings forecasts)
Quarterly Performance Change
■2Q cumulative performance
Net Sales¥45,858 mil.
（108.0％ y/y）
■ Operating income
¥ 3,475 mil.
（110.4％ y/y）
■ Ordinary income
¥ 3,535 mil.
■ Net income*
（108.8％ y/y）
¥ 2,356 mil.
（108.3％ y/y)
Graph of quarterly performance change
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income *
（mil. yen）
2,142
2,141
23,471
24,446
21,273
21,695
21,412
1,580
1,645
1,513
1,451
1,394
1,433
1,323
1,332
1,315
1,125
996
935
922
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
23/2Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
23/2Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
23/2Q
22/2Q
22/3Q
22/4Q
23/1Q
23/2Q
* Net income attributable to owners of parent
Product Segment Quarterly Performance Change
Electronic Equipment & Components
20,000
(mil. yen)
18,687
258
17,242
18,000
990
15,903
16,028
16,376
146
902
396
14,963
272
418
946
16,000
248
330
801
740
701
1,856
325
620
14,000
586
515
5,661
4,876
5,036
4,612
12,000
4,484
4,629
756
775
10,000
555
595
624
2,049
1,967
1,323
1,476
8,000
522
1,339
1,304
1,511
1,631
1,791
2,008
2,049
6,000
1,336
4,000
5,274
5,986
6,140
6,034
6,063
5,743
2,000
0
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
4Q/22
1Q/23
2Q/23
Electronic Components & Assembly Products Semiconductors Embedded System
Image-Related
Equipment & Components
Power Supply Equipment
I
n
formation System
Green Facility
Othe
rElectronic Equipment and Components
Manufacturing Equipment
20,000
(mil. yen)
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,310
7,095
5,296
5,667
1,398
5,759
6,000
536
240
669
1,906
836
4,170
2,319
4,000
2,082
2,247
1,593
826
2,000
1,351
2,974
3,455
2,751
3,791
3,330
1,993
0
1Q/22
2Q/22
3Q/22
4Q/22
1Q/23
2Q/23
S
emiconductor/FPD Manufacturing Equipmen
t
Electronic Component Manufacturing Equipment
Other Manufacturing Equipment
Consolidated Financial Position Comparison (y/y)
FY 2022
2Q/2023
Difference
（mil. yen）
Total assets
63,202
64,757
1,555
Total liabilities
37,189
36,637
△552
Shareholders'
26,006
28,096
2,090
equity
Net assets
26,012
28,120
2,108
Equity ratio
41.1％
43.4％
2.3Pt
Net asset per
2,342.79
2,530.49
187.70
share（yen）
Disclaimer
Daitron Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 06:54:15 UTC.
Daitron Co., Ltd., formerly Daito Electron Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, sales, export and import of electronic products. The Company is engaged in the provision of electronic devices and components, such as electronic part and assembly product, semiconductor product, embedded systems, power equipment, image related device and part, information system and others. Its manufacturing equipment includes lighting devices, large-scale integration (LSI) manufacturing equipment, flat-panel display manufacturing devices and electronic material manufacturing devices.