Daitron Co., Ltd., formerly Daito Electron Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, sales, export and import of electronic products. The Company is engaged in the provision of electronic devices and components, such as electronic part and assembly product, semiconductor product, embedded systems, power equipment, image related device and part, information system and others. Its manufacturing equipment includes lighting devices, large-scale integration (LSI) manufacturing equipment, flat-panel display manufacturing devices and electronic material manufacturing devices.