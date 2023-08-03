Translation
Consolidated Financial Results
for the 6-month period Ended June 30, 2023
(Japanese GAAP)
August 3, 2023
Company name:
DAITRON CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
TSE Prime Market
Code Number:
7609
URL:
https://www.daitron.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Shinsuke Tsuchiya, President, CEO & COO
Contact:
Hajimu Mouri, Senior Managing Director & Representative Director,
Senior Managing Corporate Officer & Division Manager-Business Administration
Tel: +81-6-6399-5041
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payment:
September 8, 2023
Support explanatory material for quarterly settlement:
Yes
Explanatory meeting for quarterly financial results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Figures less than a million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the 6-month period Ended June 30, 2023
(January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net sales
Operating income
to owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
2Q/2023
45,858
8.0
3,475
10.4
3,535
8.8
2,356
8.3
2Q/2022
42,473
23.2
3,147
42.9
3,248
40.9
2,176
39.5
(Note) Comprehensive income: 2Q/2023: 2,876 million yen / 17.6%
2Q/2022: 2,446 million yen / 40.2%
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
2Q/2023
212.24
－
2Q/2022
196.10
－
(Note) The diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
2Q/2023
64,757
28,120
43.4
2,530.49
Fiscal 2022
63,202
26,012
41.1
2,342.79
(Reference) Shareholder's equity: 2Q/2023: 28,096 million yen
Fiscal 2022: 26,006 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1Q end
2Q end
3Q end
Fiscal end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal 2022
－
45.00
－
70.00
115.00
Fiscal 2023
－
50.00
Fiscal2023
－
65.00
115.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of the most recently announced dividend payment expectation: None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Ordinary income
attributable to
income
per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
88,000
0.4
5,730
(5.3)
5,730
(7.7)
3,900
(8.0)
351.33
(Note) Revision of the most recently announced operating estimates: None
- Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Application of accounting procedures specially applicable to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than above (i): None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
- Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
2Q 2023 : 11,155,979 shares
FY 2022 : 11,155,979 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of period
- Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
2Q 2023 :
52,886 shares
FY 2022 :
55,427 shares
- Average number of shares during the period
2Q 2023 : 11,100,710 shares
2Q 2022 : 11,097,726 shares
- Average number of shares during the period
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Explanations on appropriate use of the forecasts and other special comments[Note for statements concerning the future, etc.]
The business forecasts are made based on certain information currently available to and judged reasonable by the Company, but not what the Company is committed to attaining.
The actual results may differ greatly depending on various factors.
