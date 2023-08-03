Translation

August 3, 2023

Company name:

DAITRON CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

TSE Prime Market

Code Number:

7609

URL:

https://www.daitron.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Shinsuke Tsuchiya, President, CEO & COO

Contact:

Hajimu Mouri, Senior Managing Director & Representative Director,

Senior Managing Corporate Officer & Division Manager-Business Administration

Tel: +81-6-6399-5041

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payment:

September 8, 2023

Support explanatory material for quarterly settlement:

Yes

Explanatory meeting for quarterly financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Figures less than a million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the 6-month period Ended June 30, 2023

(January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net sales

Operating income

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

2Q/2023

45,858

8.0

3,475

10.4

3,535

8.8

2,356

8.3

2Q/2022

42,473

23.2

3,147

42.9

3,248

40.9

2,176

39.5

(Note) Comprehensive income: 2Q/2023: 2,876 million yen / 17.6%

2Q/2022: 2,446 million yen / 40.2%

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

2Q/2023

212.24

2Q/2022

196.10

(Note) The diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

2Q/2023

64,757

28,120

43.4

2,530.49

Fiscal 2022

63,202

26,012

41.1

2,342.79

(Reference) Shareholder's equity: 2Q/2023: 28,096 million yen

Fiscal 2022: 26,006 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1Q end

2Q end

3Q end

Fiscal end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal 2022

45.00

70.00

115.00

Fiscal 2023

50.00

Fiscal2023

65.00

115.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision of the most recently announced dividend payment expectation: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to

income

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

88,000

0.4

5,730

(5.3)

5,730

(7.7)

3,900

(8.0)

351.33

(Note) Revision of the most recently announced operating estimates: None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specially applicable to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than above (i): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
      2Q 2023 : 11,155,979 shares
      FY 2022 : 11,155,979 shares
    2. Number of treasury shares at the end of period

2Q 2023 :

52,886 shares

FY 2022 :

55,427 shares

    1. Average number of shares during the period
      2Q 2023 : 11,100,710 shares
      2Q 2022 : 11,097,726 shares
  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanations on appropriate use of the forecasts and other special comments[Note for statements concerning the future, etc.]
    The business forecasts are made based on certain information currently available to and judged reasonable by the Company, but not what the Company is committed to attaining.
    The actual results may differ greatly depending on various factors.

2

