Daitron : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Figures less than a million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the the fiscal year (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percent figures are the year-on-year rates.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal 2021
72,341
26.0
4,196
74.6
4,325
77.5
Fiscal 2020
57,418
(6.8)
2,403
(25.0)
2,436
(24.3)
Net income attributable to
Net income per share
Diluted net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021
2,953
83.3
266.18
－
Fiscal 2020
1,610
(25.8)
145.24
－
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2021: 3,366 million yen / 105.4%
Fiscal 2020: 1,639 million yen / (33.1%)
Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.
Return on equity (%)
Ordinary income
Operating income
to total assets (%)
to net sales (%)
%
%
%
Fiscal 2021
14.0
8.3
5.8
Fiscal 2020
8.4
5.3
4.2
(Reference) Equity in earnings(losses) of affiliates: Fiscal 2021: －million yen
Fiscal 2020: －million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2021
58,454
22,455
38.4
2,023.23
Fiscal 2020
19,798
42.8
1,784.66
46,247
(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Fiscal 2021
22,452 million yen
Fiscal 2020
19,795 million yen
1
(3)Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Period-end cash and
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
cash equivalents
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal 2021
2,796
(371)
(672)
14,183
Fiscal 2020
3,065
(156)
(762)
12,260
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1Q end
2Q end
3Q end
Fiscal end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal 2020
－
20.00
－
30.00
50.00
Fiscal 2021
－
－
45.00
80.00
35.00
Fiscal 2022
－
35.00
－
45.00
80.00
(forecast)
Total dividends
Payout ratio
Dividends to net assets
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal 2020
554
34.4
2.9
Fiscal 2021
887
30.1
4.2
Fiscal 2022
31.9
(forecast)
(Note) Details of the year-end dividend for fiscal 2021 are ordinary dividends 35.00 yen, commemorative dividends
10.00 yen. (70th anniversary dividends)
3. Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Ordinary income
attributable to
income
per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
2Q (accum.)
37,000
7.3
1,850 (16.0)
1,850 (19.7)
1,250 (19.9)
112.64
Full year
75,000
3.7
4,100
(2.3)
4,100
(5.2)
2,780
(5.9)
250.51
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc: None ② Changes in accounting policies other than above ① : None ③ Changes in accounting estimates: None ④ Restatement: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)
Fiscal 2021 : 11,155,979 shares
Fiscal 2020 : 11,155,979 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period Fiscal 2021 : 58,744 shares
Fiscal 2020 : 64,042 shares
Average number of shares during the period Fiscal 2021 : 11,094,616 shares Fiscal 2020 : 11,090,876 shares
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021 (Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Percent figures are theyear-on-yearrates.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal 2021
67,216
25.3
3,365
55.9
3,634
55.2
Fiscal 2020
53,642
(6.4)
2,158
(22.7)
2,342
(20.5)
Net income
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021
2,498
57.8
225.22
－
Fiscal 2020
1,583
(21.0)
142.75
－
(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2021
55,076
20,811
37.8
1,875.42
Fiscal 2020
44,024
18,858
42.8
1,700.24
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal 2021 : 20,811 million yen
Fiscal 2020 : 18,858 million yen
Financial result reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanations on appropriate use of the forecasts and other special comments
[Note for statements concerning the future, etc.]
The business forecasts are made based on certain information currently available to and judged reasonable by the Company, but not what the Company is committed to attaining. The actual results may differ greatly depending on various factors.
