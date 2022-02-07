Log in
Daitron : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Translation

Consolidated Financial Results

for the the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Japanese GAAP)

February 7, 2022

Company name:

DAITRON CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7609

URL:

https://www.daitron.co.jp/

Representative:

Shinsuke Tsuchiya, President and COO

Contact:

Hajimu Mouri, Director, Senior Managing Corporate Officer & Division

Manager-Business Administration

Tel: +81-6-6399-5041

Scheduled date of General Shareholders Meeting:

March 30, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payment:

March 31, 2022

Scheduled date of filing securities report:

March 31, 2022

Support explanatory material for financial results:

Yes

Explanatory meeting for financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Figures less than a million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the the fiscal year (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percent figures are the year-on-year rates.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal 2021

72,341

26.0

4,196

74.6

4,325

77.5

Fiscal 2020

57,418

(6.8)

2,403

(25.0)

2,436

(24.3)

Net income attributable to

Net income per share

Diluted net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021

2,953

83.3

266.18

Fiscal 2020

1,610

(25.8)

145.24

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2021: 3,366 million yen / 105.4%

Fiscal 2020: 1,639 million yen / (33.1%)

Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.

Return on equity (%)

Ordinary income

Operating income

to total assets (%)

to net sales (%)

%

%

%

Fiscal 2021

14.0

8.3

5.8

Fiscal 2020

8.4

5.3

4.2

(Reference) Equity in earnings(losses) of affiliates: Fiscal 2021: million yen

Fiscal 2020: million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2021

58,454

22,455

38.4

2,023.23

Fiscal 2020

19,798

42.8

1,784.66

46,247

(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Fiscal 2021

22,452 million yen

Fiscal 2020

19,795 million yen

1

(3)Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Period-end cash and

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

cash equivalents

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal 2021

2,796

(371)

(672)

14,183

Fiscal 2020

3,065

(156)

(762)

12,260

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1Q end

2Q end

3Q end

Fiscal end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal 2020

20.00

30.00

50.00

Fiscal 2021

45.00

80.00

35.00

Fiscal 2022

35.00

45.00

80.00

(forecast)

Total dividends

Payout ratio

Dividends to net assets

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal 2020

554

34.4

2.9

Fiscal 2021

887

30.1

4.2

Fiscal 2022

31.9

(forecast)

(Note) Details of the year-end dividend for fiscal 2021 are ordinary dividends 35.00 yen, commemorative dividends

10.00 yen. (70th anniversary dividends)

3. Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to

income

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

2Q (accum.)

37,000

7.3

1,850 (16.0)

1,850 (19.7)

1,250 (19.9)

112.64

Full year

75,000

3.7

4,100

(2.3)

4,100

(5.2)

2,780

(5.9)

250.51

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    • Changes in accounting policies associated with the revisions of accounting standards, etc: None
      Changes in accounting policies other than above : None
      Changes in accounting estimates: None
      Restatement: None
  2. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    • Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares)

Fiscal 2021 : 11,155,979 shares

Fiscal 2020 : 11,155,979 shares

  • Number of treasury shares at the end of period Fiscal 2021 : 58,744 shares

Fiscal 2020 : 64,042 shares

  • Average number of shares during the period Fiscal 2021 : 11,094,616 shares Fiscal 2020 : 11,090,876 shares

2

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021 (Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percent figures are the year-on-yearrates.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal 2021

67,216

25.3

3,365

55.9

3,634

55.2

Fiscal 2020

53,642

(6.4)

2,158

(22.7)

2,342

(20.5)

Net income

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021

2,498

57.8

225.22

Fiscal 2020

1,583

(21.0)

142.75

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2021

55,076

20,811

37.8

1,875.42

Fiscal 2020

44,024

18,858

42.8

1,700.24

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal 2021 : 20,811 million yen

Fiscal 2020 : 18,858 million yen

  • Financial result reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanations on appropriate use of the forecasts and other special comments

[Note for statements concerning the future, etc.]

The business forecasts are made based on certain information currently available to and judged reasonable by the Company, but not what the Company is committed to attaining. The actual results may differ greatly depending on various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Daitron Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
