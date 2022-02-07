Daitron : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021 (Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Percent figures are the year-on-yearrates.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal 2021 67,216 25.3 3,365 55.9 3,634 55.2 Fiscal 2020 53,642 (6.4) 2,158 (22.7) 2,342 (20.5) Net income Net income per share Diluted net income per share Million yen % Yen Yen Fiscal 2021 2,498 57.8 225.22 － Fiscal 2020 1,583 (21.0) 142.75 －

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share Million yen Million yen % Yen Fiscal 2021 55,076 20,811 37.8 1,875.42 Fiscal 2020 44,024 18,858 42.8 1,700.24 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Fiscal 2021 : 20,811 million yen Fiscal 2020 : 18,858 million yen

Financial result reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanations on appropriate use of the forecasts and other special comments

[Note for statements concerning the future, etc.]

The business forecasts are made based on certain information currently available to and judged reasonable by the Company, but not what the Company is committed to attaining. The actual results may differ greatly depending on various factors.