Daitron Co., Ltd. (then called Daito Shoji Co., Ltd.) was established in 1952, starting its journey as a trading company. In 1969, the Daitron trademark was registered, and in 1970, we took several actions toward full-scale manufacturing functionality, including spinning off our technical division. Our unique dual trading and manufacturer functionalities comprise a truly important element of our DNA that has been passed down to the present and has been refined over the years to become one of our major strengths.

In the 71 years since our founding, we have built a broad and stable customer base by meeting the needs of all industries through a wide range of product lines covering the entire electronics domain, from electronic devices and components to manufacturing equipment. As a result, we have built deep and complex trust relationships with our customers, who are also our suppliers and joint developers. With this, our customer base has evolved into an even stronger "partner base." This is also a very significant source of competitiveness for us.

With regard to the global development of our business, we have been focused on building overseas networks from an early stage, such as becoming the exclusive distributor for advanced technology manufacturers in the U.S. and other countries in the 1950s. This track record and experience have been the basis for our steady overseas expansion, beginning with the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary in 1986.

Then, in 1993, around 40 years after the Company's founding, we reached a major turning point. It was the dawn of the Internet and personal computers, and there was a great sense of anticipation that electronics technology would change the world.

It was amid this atmosphere of the times that we established a new Management Philosophy with the aim of long-term growth and advancement. Simultaneously, as a new form of management to pursue this philosophy, we launched the 1st Medium-Term Business Plan (1M), aiming to operate our