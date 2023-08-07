The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and securities analysts on August 7, 2023. Relevant financial statements to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our website at the same time.

Please refer to the section of "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the Period under Review (3) Earnings Forecasts" of "the Attached Material" on page 5 for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts.

Consolidated earnings forecasts are based on assumptions in light of the information available as of the date of announcement of this material and the factors of uncertainty that may possibly impact the future results of operation. These statements do not mean that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ significantly from those presented herein as a consequence of numerous factors such as the financial market, economic conditions, competitor situations and fluctuations in land prices.

This financial results report is not required to be audited by certified public accountants or audit corporations

Application of Accounting Methods Unique to the Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (This refers to changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Summary of Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (code #1925)

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the Period under Review

Earnings Results

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued its gradual recovery trend, reflecting the recovery in consumer spending and capital investment amid the transition of the legal status of COVID-19 to Category V Infectious Diseases in May 2023 and the normalization of social and economic activities. However, the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain due to the prolonged war in Russia and Ukraine, global monetary tightening, and other factors. Downside risks to the economy, such as downturns in overseas economies and exchange rate fluctuations, continue to require close attention.

The number of new construction starts in the domestic housing market increased year-on-year for rental housing, however, decreased for built-for-sale houses and owner-occupied houses, resulting in a year-on- year decrease in the overall figure. In the general construction market, as well, the total floor area of new construction starts recorded year-on-year decrease in all categories.

Amid this operating environment, the Group has actively pushed forward various high-value-added proposals and measures to realize a sustainable growth model, including expanding its overseas businesses and stock businesses and leveraging digital transformation to enhance the customer experience, under the three management policies: Evolve revenue model, optimize management efficiency, and strengthen management base in the 7th Medium-Term Management Plan, a five-year plan launched fiscal year 2022.

As a result, the Daiwa House Group recorded consolidated net sales of 1,214,595 million yen (+20.5% year on year) for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2024. Operating income came to 93,075 million yen (+55.9% year on year), ordinary income came to 90,849 million yen (+51.8% year on year), while net income attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 60,007 million yen (+64.3% year on year).

(2) Financial Conditions

Total assets as of the end of the consolidated three-month reporting period amounted to 6,239,901 million yen, an increase of 97,834 million yen compared with 6,142,067 million yen in total assets at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in cash and bank deposits resulting from bank loans and the issuance of commercial paper.

Total liabilities as of the end of the consolidated three-month reporting period amounted to 3,841,567 million yen, an increase of 88,414 million yen compared with 3,753,153 million yen in total liabilities at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal reason for this was bank loans and the issuance of commercial paper, to raise funds for the acquisition of inventory assets, real estate for investment and other purposes, despite the decrease in notes and accounts payable for construction contracts due to payments of construction costs and others.

Total net assets as of the end of the consolidated three-month reporting period amounted to 2,398,334 million yen, an increase of 9,419 million yen compared with 2,388,914 million yen in total net assets at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recording of a net income attributable to owners of the parent in the amount of 60,007 million yen, despite the payment of dividends to shareholders for the previous fiscal year in the amount of 46,120 million yen. At the end of the term under review, these results were 2,027,054 million yen in interest-bearing liabilities excluding lease obligations among others, and a debt-equity ratio of 0.88 times. After taking the hybrid financing into account, the debt-equity ratio came to 0.78 times*.