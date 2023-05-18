Daiwa House Industry : May 18, 2023 Presentation Summary

FY2022 was the first year of the five‐year journey of the 7th mid‐term management plan. Despite a very difficult environment, thanks to the hard work of our employees and the support of our stakeholders, we got off to a good start with net sales of JPY4,908.1 billion, up 10.6% from the previous year.

All segments, with the exception of the Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities Business, which was significantly affected by the previous year's reactionary decline from the sale of development properties and the sharp rise in the price of materials, achieved an increase in income. In overseas operations, continued progress in the Single‐Family Houses Business in the US and the Condominiums Business in China, among others, contributed to our business performance.