Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1925   JP3505000004

DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(1925)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
3565.00 JPY    0.00%
02:29aDaiwa House Industry : May 18, 2023 Presentation Summary
PU
05/12Daiwa House Industry : May 12, 2023 Financial Results
PU
05/12Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 1.52% for ¥35,000 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Daiwa House Industry : May 18, 2023 Presentation Summary

05/18/2023 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FUTURE LANDSCAPE -

CELEBRATING THE JOYS OF LIFE.

Creating the fundamental societal infrastructure and lifestyle culture rooted in regeneration, ensuring a world where we live together in harmony embracing the Joys of Life

FY2022

Presentation on Management Policies

May 15, 2023

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. Code No: 1925 (Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

© 2023 Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

(Transcription)

I am Yoshii, President and CEO of Daiwa House Industry. Thank you very much for taking the time out of your very busy schedule to attend our briefing today. I would like to explain the progress of the 7th mid‐term management plan announced in May of last year.

Index

  • 7th Mid-Term Management Plan First year summary and future policy

FY2022 Performance and Business Summary

P.4

FY2023 Full Year Plan

P.5

Progress of 7th Mid-Term Management Plan

P.6

Capital Policy and Shareholder Return

P.7

Basic Policy FY2023

P.810

Progress on focal themes

1 | Evolve revenue model

Progress in overseas business

P.1214

Carbon-neutral strategy

P.1516

Expand a circular value chain

P.17

2 | Optimize management efficiency

Portfolio optimization

P.18

Strengthen cost competitiveness

P.19

3 | Strengthen management base

Digital Transformation

P.20

Enhance governance

P.21

Increase the value of our human capital

P.22

  • Appendix
    Progress of the strategies by business segment
    • Single-FamilyHouses Business
    • Rental Housing Business
    • Condominium Business
    • Commercial Facilities Business
    • Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities Business
    • Environmental & Energy Business
  • Appendix
    Carbon Neutral & Human Capital Indicators

© 2023 Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

(Index)

7th Mid-Term Management Plan First year summary and future policy

© 2023 Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

First, I would like to summarize the last fiscal year, the first year of the 7th mid‐ term management plan, and discuss our future policy.

FY2022 Performance and Business Summary

In FY2022, net sales and operating income increased to 4 trillion 908.1 billion yen (YOY +10.6%) and

368.7 billion yen (YOY +11.0%). Operating income improved in the hotel operation business, and overseas business centered in the U.S. Single-FamilyHouses Business contributed significantly.

FY2022 Results

FY2021

FY2022

(¥ billion)

Net sales

OP income*1(Ratio)

Net sales

OP income*1(Ratio)

Single-Family

784.8

38.3 (4.9)

910.0

46.6

(5.1)

Houses

Rental

1,052.5

96.6 (9.2)

1,149.4

109.7

(9.5)

Housing

Condominiums

379.9

9.7 (2.6)

484.3

40.8

(8.4)

Commercial

1,038.5

124.1 (12.0)

1,092.1

132.9 (12.2)

Facilities

Logistics, Business

1,079.2

125.5 (11.6)

1,130.2

99.6

(8.8)

& Corporate

Facilities

Environment &

161.0

5.2 (3.3)

188.6

6.2

(3.3)

Energy

Other

63.0

-5.9(-)

81.8

5.4 (6.7)

businesses

Total

4,439.5

332.2 (7.5)

4,908.1

368.7 (7.5)

*1 Total OP income is calculated excluded the effect of actuarial gains and losses related to retirement benefits (hereinafter referred to as "Actuarial differences").

*2 Stanley Martin Holdings, LLC / Trumark Companies, LLC / CastleRock Communitiles, L.P.

Summary of FY2022

Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Urban hotels occupancy rate increased to 84%Average daily Rate increased to 9,285 yen
  • Vacancy rate of commercial facilities: 0.8%

Progress in overseas business

  • 3 companies*2 in the U.S. grew and contributed even in a severe environment.
    Deliveries6,010 units
  • Deliveries of condominiums in China already sold-out progressed smoothly.
    Deliveries1,285 units

Smooth progress in sale of development properties

  • Sales and profits exceeded revised plan announced in Nov. 2022, although there was a rebound decline from FY2021

© 2023 Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

FY2022 was the first year of the five‐year journey of the 7th mid‐term management plan. Despite a very difficult environment, thanks to the hard work of our employees and the support of our stakeholders, we got off to a good start with net sales of JPY4,908.1 billion, up 10.6% from the previous year.

All segments, with the exception of the Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities Business, which was significantly affected by the previous year's reactionary decline from the sale of development properties and the sharp rise in the price of materials, achieved an increase in income. In overseas operations, continued progress in the Single‐Family Houses Business in the US and the Condominiums Business in China, among others, contributed to our business performance.

FY2023 Full Year Plan

We expect net sales of 4 trillion 920 billion yen, and operating income of 380 billion yen (+11.2 billion

yen excluding Actuarial differences) , resulting in increasing sales and profits.

Forecasts for FY2023

FY2022 (Results)

FY2023 (Forecasts)

(¥ billion)

Consolidated

For overseas

Consolidated

For overseas

Net sales

4,908.1

673.9

4,920.0

540.0

OP income

368.7

52.9

380.0

20.0

(Excluded Actuarial differences)

Net income *1

240.2

-

250.0

-

(Excluded Actuarial differences)

Annual dividend

130 yen

-

135 yen

-

per share

Dividend payout ratio

35.6%

-

35.6%

-

(Excluded Actuarial differences)

*1 Net income attributable to owners of the parent excluded amortization of actuarial differences

Topics

  • We expect to increase sales and profits due to increasing sale of development properties and expanding the businesses and improving the profitability of domestic subsidiaries.
  • For overseas business, although recent orders have been strong in the U.S. Single-Family Houses Business, we expected result in lower sales due to the effect of slowdown in the U.S. housing market in 2022.
  • We expect of improving cost-of-sales ratio due to initiatives of reducing costs such as centralizing purchasing for the Group and others in addition to pass the price to customers.

© 2023 Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

For the current fiscal year, we plan to increase both sales and profit, with net sales of JPY4,920 billion and operating income of JPY380 billion, excluding the impact of actuarial differences in retirement benefit accounting. We aim to achieve the plan by recovering orders mainly in the construction‐related business, growing the hotel management business considering inbound demand, and further accelerating efforts to improve the cost ratio.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 06:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
02:29aDaiwa House Industry : May 18, 2023 Presentation Summary
PU
05/12Daiwa House Industry : May 12, 2023 Financial Results
PU
05/12Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, repre..
CI
05/12Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/28GIC to Acquire Japan Logistic Assets for $800 Million
DJ
04/25Nikkei touches 8-mth high on earnings, chip investment; steel makers tumble
RE
04/24Nikkei touches 8-month high as strong chip investment lifts tech shares
RE
03/30DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fina..
FA
03/16Daiwa House Logistics Trust Issues Units to Manager as Payment of Management Fee
MT
02/10DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 4 780 B 34 762 M 34 762 M
Net income 2023 254 B 1 845 M 1 845 M
Net Debt 2023 1 237 B 9 000 M 9 000 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,19x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 2 349 B 17 084 M 17 084 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 48 831
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 565,00 JPY
Average target price 3 718,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Yoshii President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Kousokabe Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Murata Representative Director, VP & Senior GM-Technology
Masatoshi Hatta Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance Promotion
Yukiko Yabu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.31%17 084
D.R. HORTON, INC.25.42%38 299
PULTEGROUP, INC.52.65%15 514
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.24.60%14 005
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.31.87%7 290
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 221
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer