(TRANSLATION ONLY)
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 3-3-5, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan
June 6, 2024
(Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 31, 2024)
Notice of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
We hereby notify you of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held at the time and location set forth below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision of information contained in the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures"). Please access the Company's website below to review the information.
The Company's website: https://www.daiwahouse.com/English/ir/stockholder/
In addition to the website above, the matters subject to electronic provision measures are also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. To view the information, please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter "DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our securities code "1925" in the "Code" field, and click "Search." Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or over the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights before 6:00 p.m. of Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Very truly yours,
Keiichi Yoshii
Representative Director and President
1
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
1
Date and time:
Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
2
Location:
The Grand Ballroom, THE RITZ-CARLTON, OSAKA, 2nd Fl.,
2-5-25, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan
(Please be advised that if all seats in the venue are taken, you will be asked to be seated in another room.)
3 Purpose of the meeting Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Independent Auditors' Report and the Audit & Supervisory Board's Report Concerning the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 85th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- The Financial Statements for the 85th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1 Dividends from Surplus
Proposal 2 Election of Fourteen (14) Directors
Proposal 3 Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 4 Payment of Bonuses for Directors
Proposal 5 Setting of the Amount of Bonuses to Directors
- Among the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the following items are not provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the laws and regulations and provisions of Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Accordingly, the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents constitutes part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Independent Auditors in preparation of audit reports.
- "Matters regarding Stock Acquisition Rights, etc. of the Company" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Financial Statements" in the Financial Statements
- If any amendments are made to matters subject to the electronic provision measures, such amendments will be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website above.
2
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Guide to Exercising Your Voting Rights
If you are attending the meeting
Date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Submitting the voting rights exercise form at the reception desk
Please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form at the reception desk.
If you choose not to attend the meeting
Votes must be completed by:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Voting in writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals in the voting rights exercise form enclosed herein, and return the form to the Company by the deadline for the exercise of voting rights.
In the event that your approval or disapproval of any proposal is not indicated on the voting rights exercise form, it shall be considered as an indication of approval.
Voting online (using PCs, smartphones, or other devices)
Please follow the instructions on the next page to exercise your voting rights by entering your approval or disapproval of the proposals by the exercise deadline.
3
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Voting with smartphones
Votes must be completed by:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
- Scan the QR Code® on the voting rights exercise form.
- Select the "Exercise Voting Rights" button on the top page of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.
- Follow the on-screen guidance and enter your approval or disapproval.
Voting with PCs or other devices
Votes must be completed by: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Access the following URL and log in by entering the login ID and password shown on the voting rights exercise form.
Once logged in, follow the on-screen guidance and enter your approval or disapproval. URL of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting: https://www.soukai-portal.net
The Voting Rights Exercise Website also remains available: https://www.web54.net
Notes
- If you wish to change your vote after exercising your voting rights once, you will need to enter the "Voting Code" and "Password" indicated on the voting rights exercise form.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, only the vote via the Internet will be handled as your valid exercise of voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, etc., then the last vote you submit will be handled as your valid exercise of voting rights.
Electronic Voting Platform
Institutional investors, only if they apply in advance to use it, may use "Electronic Voting Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc., a joint venture established by TSE and others, as a method for exercising their voting rights electronically, in addition to the aforementioned exercise of their voting rights via the Internet.
4
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal 1: Dividends from Surplus
Taking into account our operating performance for the current fiscal year and future business development, it is proposed that year-end dividends for the 85th fiscal year be distributed as follows:
- Type of dividend assets Cash
-
Allotment of dividend assets and total amount
The Company proposes to pay 80 yen per common share of the Company. Subsequently, the total payment of year-end dividends will be 51,185,821,360 yen.
Thus, the annual dividend will be 143 yen per share (increased by 13 yen from the previous fiscal year), including the interim dividend of 63 yen paid on December 5, 2023.
- Effective date of payment of dividends June 28, 2024
5
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Proposal 2: Election of Fourteen (14) Directors
At the conclusion of this general meeting of shareholders, the term of office of all Directors (13) will expire. Accordingly, we propose the election of fourteen (14) Directors of which six (6) are Outside Directors, increasing the number of Outside Directors by one (1), to strengthen the supervisory function. The Company upholds a policy of having a Board of Directors that comprises diverse directors with differing backgrounds in terms of knowledge, experience and expertise, etc. in order to ensure the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole. In accordance with this policy, we decide nominees for Director following a process of deliberation by the Nomination Advisory Committee chaired by an independent Outside Director, of which Independent Outside Directors form a majority. Also, we have established Independence Standards for Outside Officers as described on page 24; all six (6) nominees for Outside Director in this proposal meet these standards.
The nominees for the position of Director are as follows.
Attendance at
meetings of the
No.
Name
Current Positions and Main Responsibilities
Board of
in the Company
Directors
(Attendance rate)
1
Keiichi Yoshii
Representative Director and President
12 of 13
CEO
(92%)
Takeshi Kosokabe
Representative Executive Vice President
13 of 13
2
CFO
General Manager, Management Administration
(100%)
Headquarters
Yoshiyuki Murata
Representative Executive Vice President
13 of 13
3
Head of Technology Coordination Department
In charge of Production Headquarters and Research
(100%)
Headquarters
Keisuke
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
13 of 13
4
Shimonishi
Head of Commercial Construction Business Division
(100%)
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Head of Management Strategy Planning Headquarters
Hirotsugu Otomo
Head of Overseas Division
13 of 13
5
General Manager, Corporate Strategy Planning
(100%)
Department
In charge of Livness Business
In charge of Sustainability Management
6
Kazuhito Dekura
Director and Managing Executive Officer
12 of 13
Head of Apartment Business Division
(92%)
Yoshinori
Director and Managing Executive Officer
13 of 13
General Manager, Compliance and Quality Assurance
7
Ariyoshi
Promotion Headquarters
(100%)
Supervising Central Research Laboratory
6
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Attendance at
meetings of the
No.
Name
Current Positions and Main Responsibilities
Board of
in the Company
Directors
(Attendance rate)
8
Toshiya Nagase
Director and Managing Executive Officer
13 of 13
Head of Single Family Housing Business Division
(100%)
9
Yukinori Kuwano
Outside Director
13 of 13
(100%)
10
Miwa Seki
Outside Director
13 of 13
(100%)
11
Kazuhiro
Outside Director
13 of 13
Yoshizawa
(100%)
12
Yujiro Ito
Outside Director
13 of 13
(100%)
Toshikazu Nambu
13
-
elected>
Tomomi
14
Fukumoto
-
elected>
Candidate to be reelected as Director
Candidate to be newly elected as Director
Candidate for Outside Director
Independent officer reported to the Tokyo Stock Exchange
7
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
Expertise and experience of nominees for the position of Director (Skill matrix)
The Company's basic policy is to enhance corporate value by creating value for shareholders, customers, employees, business partners and society through the provision of products and services that are essential to society. In addition, we have defined "Our Hopes for the Future (Purpose)" as "Creating the fundamental societal infrastructure and lifestyle culture rooted in regeneration, ensuring a world where we live together in harmony embracing the Joys of Life." To achieve the Purpose based on the above basic policy, we have formulated the following skill matrix to ensure a high level of effectiveness of the Board of Directors.
Management
Finance and
Legal affairs
Technology
International
Corporate
No.
Name
Positions
and Risk
DX-IT
Environment
Society
Accounting
management
and R&D
experience
governance
Keiichi
Representative
1
Director and
●
●
●
●
●
●
Yoshii
President
Takeshi
Representative
2
Executive
●
●
●
●
●
Kosokabe
Vice President
Yoshiyuki
Representative
3
Executive
●
●
●
●
●
Murata
Vice President
Director and
Keisuke
Senior
4
Managing
●
●
Shimonishi
Executive
Officer
Director and
Hirotsugu
Senior
5
Managing
●
●
●
●
●
Otomo
Executive
Officer
Director and
6
Kazuhito
Managing
●
●
Dekura
Executive
Officer
Director and
7
Yoshinori
Managing
●
●
Ariyoshi
Executive
Officer
Director and
8
Toshiya
Managing
●
●
●
Nagase
Executive
Officer
9
Yukinori
Outside
●
●
●
●
●
Kuwano
Director
8
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
10
Miwa Seki
Outside
●
●
●
●
●
Director
11
Kazuhiro
Outside
●
●
●
●
●
Yoshizawa
Director
12
Yujiro Ito
Outside
●
●
●
●
●
Director
13
Toshikazu
●
●
●
●
●
Nambu
14
Tomomi
●
●
●
●
Fukumoto
(Note) The above table shows the areas of expertise the Company particularly expects of nominees for Director.
9
(TRANSLATION ONLY)
No. of nominee
Keiichi Yoshii
No. of the Company's shares held by
1
nominee:
(Date of birth: May 27, 1958)
65,818 shares
Brief personal history, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant
concurrent positions
June 1990
Joined the Company
April 2010
Executive Officer
June 2011
Director and Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Overseas Division
In charge of Overseas Business
April 2013
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Tokyo Head Branch Manager
Attendance at meetings of
May 2013
Head of Overseas Business
the Board of Directors
April 2014
Deputy General Manager, Marketing Headquarters
12 of 13
General Manager, Kanto Regional Business Unit
(92%)
April 2016
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
General Manager, Marketing Headquarters
Supervising Overseas Business
General Manager, Tokyo Regional Business Unit
Nov. 2017
General Manager, Kitakanto Regional Business Unit
Representative Director and President (Current)
COO
June 2019
CEO (Current)
Reason for nomination of the person as Director
Since assuming the position of Representative Director and President, he has expanded the Company's business performance, achieving record-high sales and operating income, as well as promoting the strengthening of the management base through measures including governance enhancement. In the Seventh Medium-Term Management Plan, the Company set its purpose as "Our Future Landscape-Celebrating the Joys of Life" and is actively working to further accelerate the growth of its overseas businesses and achieve carbon neutrality. The Company expects that he will demonstrate managerial skills and leadership to build the Group's sustainable growth model.
No. of nominee
Takeshi Kosokabe
No. of the Company's shares held by
2
nominee:
(Date of birth: May 13, 1957)
63,213 shares
Brief personal history, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant
concurrent positions
April 1980
Joined the Company
April 2004
Executive Officer
April 2006
Senior Executive Officer
June 2006
Retired as Senior Executive Officer
Representative Director and President, Daiwa House REIT Management Co.,
Ltd.
Attendance at meetings of
June 2009
Senior Executive Officer of the Company
the Board of Directors
General Manager, Accounting Department, Management Administration
13 of 13
June 2010
Headquarters
(100%)
Director and Senior Executive Officer
April 2012
Director and Managing Executive Officer
April 2015
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
CFO (Current)
June 2015
Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
April 2019
General Manager, Management Administration Headquarters (Current)
June 2019
Representative Executive Vice President (Current)
April 2021
Head of Related Business Division
Reason for nomination of the person as Director
He has accumulated experience from working in the accounting department and as Representative Director of a group company, and after assuming the position of Representative Director of the Company, he has been mainly serving as CFO and General Manager of Management Administration Headquarters, strengthening governance and striving to improve the corporate value of the Company Group. Accordingly, the Company expects that he will continue exercising managerial skills by utilizing his broad knowledge and experience in the future.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 15:19:09 UTC.