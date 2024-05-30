(TRANSLATION ONLY)

DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 3-3-5, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

June 6, 2024

(Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 31, 2024)

Notice of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby notify you of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held at the time and location set forth below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision of information contained in the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures"). Please access the Company's website below to review the information.

The Company's website: https://www.daiwahouse.com/English/ir/stockholder/

In addition to the website above, the matters subject to electronic provision measures are also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. To view the information, please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter "DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our securities code "1925" in the "Code" field, and click "Search." Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or over the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights before 6:00 p.m. of Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Very truly yours,

Keiichi Yoshii

Representative Director and President