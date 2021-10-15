Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa House REIT Investment : Investor Presentation for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
(TSE code: 8984)

Investor Presentation

Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

October 15, 2021

Table of Contents

1. Financial Results

Page

Financial Highlights for August 2021 Period

4

Financial Impact of COVID-19

5

Statement of Income for August 2021 Period

6

Balance Sheet for August 2021 Period

7

Financial Forecasts for Feb. 2022 & Aug. 2022 Periods

8

Breakdown of DPU

9

2. Initiatives to Pursue Growth

Overview of Equity Offering in August 2021

11

Acquisitions in Sep. and Oct. 2021

12-14

Progress in Mid-Term Growth Strategy

15

New Growth Strategy

16

Pipeline of Daiwa House Group

17

3. Operation Status

Portfolio Summary (as of October 1, 2021)

19

Operation Status of Logistics Properties

20

Operation Status of Residential Properties

21

Operation Status of Retail and Hotel Properties

22

ESG Initiatives

23

4. Financial Status

Financial Status

25-26

Appendix

Page

Track Record of Asset Size Growth

28

Leveraging Value Chain of Daiwa House Group

29

Key Financial Indicators

30

Historical Financial Data

31

Historical Portfolio Data

32

Balance Sheets

33

Statements of Income

34

ESG Initiatives - Environmental Initiatives

35

ESG Initiatives - Social Initiatives

36

ESG Initiatives - Governance Initiatives

37

Introduction of Sustainability Index-linked Fee

38

ESG Initiatives - Daiwa House Group Initiatives

39

Market Environment for Logistics Properties

40

Market Environment for Residential Properties

41

Market Environment for Retail and Hotel Properties

42

Portfolio List

43-46

Rent Revision Schedule of Logistics Properties

47-49

Rent Revision Schedule of Retail Properties

50

Appraisal Value Comparison

51-58

Unitholder Status

59

Unit Price Performance

60

REIT Structure

61

2

1. Financial Results

Financial Highlights for August 2021 Period

DPU

Operation Status

Acquisition

1 logistics property

5.9 Bn yen

6,118 yen

Sale

1 residential property

3.5 Bn yen

NOI yield

5.0 %

(-0.2 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)

+68 yen vs Forecast

NOI yield after depreciation

3.7 %

+262 yen vs Feb. 2021

(-0.2 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)

Occupancy rate

99.3 %

(-0.1 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)

Financial Status

Refinancing of loans

8.5 Bn yen

Issuance of green bonds

4.0 Bn yen

(Repayment of loans)

NAV per unit

287,831 yen

(+7,801 yen vs Feb. 2021)

LTV (excluding goodwill)

45.0 %

(-0.1 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)

NOI yield

Period end occupancy

Asset class

NOI

Acquisition price

NOI yield

NOI yield after

(mil yen)

(mil yen)

depreciation

Logistics

10,265

412,171

5.0 %

3.8 %

Residential

5,918

242,533

4.8 %

3.2 %

Retail

3,244

123,219

5.2 %

4.2 %

Hotel

380

19,110

4.0 %

2.9 %

Other

749

27,260

5.5 %

4.0 %

Total

20,560

824,293

5.0 %

3.7

%

Asset class

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Change

Logistics

100.0 %

100.0 %

Residential

96.5 %

95.6 %

-0.9p.p.

Retail

99.8 %

99.8 %

Hotel

100.0 %

100.0 %

Other

99.8 %

99.8 %

Total

99.4 %

99.3 %

-0.1p.p.

(Note) NOI yield and NOI yield after depreciation are based on annualized NOI for the period ended Aug. 2021. Excluding the one property sold in Mar. 2021.

4

Financial Impact of COVID-19

  • While rents were reduced for some hotel and retail tenants in Aug. 2021, the amount was within expectation
  • Feb. 2022 and Aug. 2022 forecasts factored in a similar level of impact as Aug. 2021

Impact of COVID-19 in Aug. 2021 Period

Asset class

Investment ratio

Logistics

50.0 %

79.4 %

No impact

Residential

29.4 %

Retail

14.9 %

Hotel

2.3 %

20.6 %

Limited impact

Other assets

3.3 %

Impact of COVID-19

  • Temporarily reduced rent of some retail tenants in residential properties
  • Most of the retail properties are subject to sublease type master lease agreements with Daiwa House Group or land with leasehold interest
  • Investment ratio of hotel properties is low and 6 out of 8 hotels including hotels in multi-use properties have fixed-rent lease agreements with Daiwa House Group

Temporary Rent Reduction

(Number of tenants)

Total number of tenants

Request for rent reduction

Temporary rent reduction

Temporary rent reduction

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Retail tenants in residential

113

112

3

3

1

3

0

mil yen

2

mil yen

Retail

84

85

4

13

2

13

1

mil yen

19

mil yen

Hotel (including retail tenants)

15

15

2

4

2

3

75

mil yen

84

mil yen

Other assets

79

79

5

4

2

mil yen

mil yen

Total

291

291

14

20

9

19

79

mil yen

106

mil yen

COVID-19 subsidy (other rental revenue)

2

mil yen

7

mil yen

Impact on Feb. 2022 and Aug. 2022 Forecasts

Feb. 2022 Forecast

Aug. 2022 Forecast

Estimated temporary rent reduction

104 mil yen

104

mil yen

No change to estimated impact of temporary rent reduction due to

due to COVID-19

COVID-19 based on a view that hotel operating environment

Per unit impact

45 yen

45 yen

continues to be tough while sales of retail tenants are more stable

DPU forecast

5,750 yen

5,600 yen

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
