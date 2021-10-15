Daiwa House REIT Investment : Investor Presentation for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021
(TSE code: 8984)
Investor Presentation
Fiscal Period Ended
August 31, 2021
October 15, 2021
Table of Contents
1. Financial Results
Page
Financial Highlights for August 2021 Period
4
Financial Impact of COVID-19
5
Statement of Income for August 2021 Period
6
Balance Sheet for August 2021 Period
7
Financial Forecasts for Feb. 2022 & Aug. 2022 Periods
8
Breakdown of DPU
9
2. Initiatives to Pursue Growth
Overview of Equity Offering in August 2021
11
Acquisitions in Sep. and Oct. 2021
12-14
Progress in Mid-Term Growth Strategy
15
New Growth Strategy
16
Pipeline of Daiwa House Group
17
3. Operation Status
Portfolio Summary (as of October 1, 2021)
19
Operation Status of Logistics Properties
20
Operation Status of Residential Properties
21
Operation Status of Retail and Hotel Properties
22
ESG Initiatives
23
4. Financial Status
Appendix
Page
Track Record of Asset Size Growth
28
Leveraging Value Chain of Daiwa House Group
29
Key Financial Indicators
30
Historical Financial Data
31
Historical Portfolio Data
32
Balance Sheets
33
Statements of Income
34
ESG Initiatives - Environmental Initiatives
35
ESG Initiatives - Social Initiatives
36
ESG Initiatives - Governance Initiatives
37
Introduction of Sustainability Index-linked Fee
38
ESG Initiatives - Daiwa House Group Initiatives
39
Market Environment for Logistics Properties
40
Market Environment for Residential Properties
41
Market Environment for Retail and Hotel Properties
42
Portfolio List
43-46
Rent Revision Schedule of Logistics Properties
47-49
Rent Revision Schedule of Retail Properties
50
Appraisal Value Comparison
51-58
Unitholder Status
59
Unit Price Performance
60
REIT Structure
61
Financial Highlights for August 2021 Period
DPU
Operation Status
Acquisition
1 logistics property
5.9 Bn yen
6,118
yen
Sale
1 residential property
3.5 Bn yen
NOI yield
5.0
%
(-0.2 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)
+68 yen vs Forecast
NOI yield after depreciation
3.7
%
+262 yen vs Feb. 2021
(-0.2 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)
Occupancy rate
99.3
%
(-0.1 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)
Financial Status
Refinancing of loans
8.5 Bn yen
Issuance of green bonds
4.0 Bn yen
(Repayment of loans)
NAV per unit
287,831
yen
(+7,801 yen vs Feb. 2021)
LTV (excluding goodwill)
45.0
%
(-0.1 p.p. vs Feb. 2021)
NOI yield
Period end occupancy
Asset class
NOI
Acquisition price
NOI yield
NOI yield after
(mil yen)
(mil yen)
depreciation
Logistics
10,265
412,171
5.0
%
3.8
%
Residential
5,918
242,533
4.8
%
3.2
%
Retail
3,244
123,219
5.2
%
4.2
%
Hotel
380
19,110
4.0
%
2.9
%
Other
749
27,260
5.5
%
4.0
%
Total
20,560
824,293
5.0
%
3.7
%
Asset class
Feb. 2021
Aug. 2021
Change
Logistics
100.0
%
100.0
%
－
Residential
96.5
%
95.6
%
-0.9
p.p.
Retail
99.8
%
99.8
%
－
Hotel
100.0
%
100.0
%
－
Other
99.8
%
99.8
%
－
Total
99.4
%
99.3
%
-0.1
p.p.
(Note) NOI yield and NOI yield after depreciation are based on annualized NOI for the period ended Aug. 2021. Excluding the one property sold in Mar. 2021.
4
Financial Impact of COVID-19
While rents were reduced for some hotel and retail tenants in Aug. 2021, the amount was within expectation
Feb. 2022 and Aug. 2022 forecasts factored in a similar level of impact as Aug. 2021
Impact of COVID-19 in Aug. 2021 Period
Asset class
Investment ratio
Logistics
50.0
%
79.4
%
No impact
Residential
29.4
%
Retail
14.9
%
Hotel
2.3
%
20.6
%
Limited impact
Other assets
3.3
%
Impact of COVID-19
Temporarily reduced rent of some retail tenants in residential properties
Most of the retail properties are subject to sublease type master lease agreements with Daiwa House Group or land with leasehold interest
Investment ratio of hotel properties is low and 6 out of 8 hotels including hotels in multi-use properties have fixed-rent lease agreements with Daiwa House Group
Temporary Rent Reduction
(Number of tenants)
Total number of tenants
Request for rent reduction
Temporary rent reduction
Temporary rent reduction
Feb. 2021
Aug. 2021
Feb. 2021
Aug. 2021
Feb. 2021
Aug. 2021
Feb. 2021
Aug. 2021
Retail tenants in residential
113
112
3
3
1
3
0
mil yen
2
mil yen
Retail
84
85
4
13
2
13
1
mil yen
19
mil yen
Hotel (including retail tenants)
15
15
2
4
2
3
75
mil yen
84
mil yen
Other assets
79
79
5
－
4
－
2
mil yen
－ mil yen
Total
291
291
14
20
9
19
79
mil yen
106
mil yen
COVID-19 subsidy (other rental revenue)
2
mil yen
7
mil yen
Impact on Feb. 2022 and Aug. 2022 Forecasts
Feb. 2022 Forecast
Aug. 2022 Forecast
Estimated temporary rent reduction
104 mil yen
104
mil yen
No change to estimated impact of temporary rent reduction due to
due to COVID-19
COVID-19 based on a view that hotel operating environment
Per unit impact
45
yen
45
yen
continues to be tough while sales of retail tenants are more stable
DPU forecast
5,750
yen
5,600
yen
