Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Trust Beneficiary Interests in Domestic Real Estate 08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 18, 2021 For Immediate Release Investment Corporation: Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation 2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8984) Asset Manager: Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO Inquiries: Yoshikazu Tamura, General Manager, Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division TEL: +81-3-3595-1265 Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Trust Beneficiary Interests in Domestic Real Estate Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces the decision made today by Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset manager to which DHR entrusts the management of its assets, for DHR to acquire and lease the following assets (the "Anticipated Acquisitions") as described below. The decision to acquire the Anticipated Acquisitions has been approved by the board of directors of DHR based on the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended, the "Investment Trust Act") and the Asset Manager's voluntary rules concerning conflict of interest. 1. Acquisition and leasing overview Anticipated Acquisitions Anticipated Appraisal NOI yield Anticipated acquisition value NOI Property Real estate in trust Asset after Location date of price (million yield number (Property name) class depreciation acquisition (million yen) yen) (Note 3) (Note 4) (Note 1) (Note 2) LM-006 DPL Nagareyama III Logistics Nagareyama October 1, 32,000 32,100 4.5% 3.4% City, Chiba 2021 D Project Wako A Wako City, September LB-065 (50% quasi co- Logistics 3, 10,750 11,200 4.0% 3.3% Saitama ownership interest) 2021 Hiratsuka October 1, LB-066 D Project Hiratsuka Logistics City, 15,200 15,200 4.5% 3.4% 2021 Kanagawa GRANODE Hiroshima Hiroshima September (additional OT-006 Other City, 3, 14,400 15,350 4.8% 3.4% acquisition of 50% Hiroshima 2021 quasi co-ownership interest) (Note 5) Total/Average 72,350 73,850 4.5% 3.4% Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of acquisition and leasing of trust beneficiary interests in domestic real estate by DHR and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. - 1 - (Note 1) Excluding such amounts as expenses related to acquisition, amounts equivalent to reimbursement of taxes and dues, etc., and amount equivalent to consumption taxes. (Note 2) Appraisal value as of June 30, 2021. (Note 3) "NOI yield" is represented by a figure calculated by dividing the stabilized net operating income, calculated by deducting operating expenses from operating income based on a direct capitalization method, as stated in the appraisal report (as of June 30, 2021) (the "Net Operating Income" in Note 4 below), by an anticipated acquisition price. Average is calculated by weighted average of NOI yield based on anticipated acquisition price. (Note 4) "NOI yield after depreciation" is calculated by dividing the figure, calculated by deducting depreciation estimated by the Asset Manager from the Net Operating Income in the appraisal report (as of June 30, 2021), by an anticipated acquisition price. Average is calculated by weighted average of NOI yield after depreciation based on anticipated acquisition price. (Note 5) As DHR acquired 50% of quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficiary interest in this property as of April 3, 2020, the additional acquisition of the remaining 50% of quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficiary interest will result in DHR's 100% ownership of trust beneficiary interest in this property. (2) Execution date of the purchase agreements ： Please refer to below "7. Acquisition schedule" (3) Planned date of acquisition ： Please refer to above table (1) "Anticipated date of acquisition" (4) Seller ： Please refer to below "4. Seller profile" (5) Acquisition funds ： Proceeds from issuance of new investment units, debt financing and cash reserves (Note 1) (6) Method of settlement ： Payment of entire amount upon transfer (7) Brokerage ： None (8) Sum total for annual rent (Note 2) ： 3,815 million yen (9) Sum total for tenant leasehold and security ： 1,854 million yen deposits (Note 3) (Note 1) Please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" and "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today. (Note 2) "Annual rent" means the amount calculated by multiplying the monthly rent of the building (excluding consumption taxes) as indicated in respective lease agreement or lease reservation agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 by 12 on an annual basis (as to properties in trust for which multiple lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such lease agreements or lease reservation agreements). If a pass-through type master lease agreement is or is scheduled to be entered into, the annual rent is the amount calculated by multiplying the monthly rent (excluding consumption taxes) as indicated in each sublease agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 by 12 on an annual basis (as to properties in trust for which multiple sublease agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such sublease agreements). Regarding sales commission rent, it refers to the monthly sales commission rent linked to the sales of May 2021. In the cases of each quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the annual rent of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co- ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in real estate to be held by DHR is provided. Under the "pass-through type master lease agreement" rent and other fees are collected directly from end tenants in principle and rents are received only when subleasing actually takes place. Meanwhile, under the "sublease type master lease agreement", a certain guaranteed amount of rent is received regardless of any fluctuation in received rents. Furthermore, in the cases of quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the annual rent of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co- ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. (Note 3) "Tenant leasehold and security deposits" means the amount calculated based on the leasehold and security deposits indicated in respective lease agreement or lease reservation agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 (as to properties in trust for which multiple lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such lease agreements or lease reservation agreements). If a pass-through type master lease agreement is or is scheduled to be entered into, leasehold and security deposits are those indicated in the sublease agreements of end-tenants as of May 31, 2021 (as to properties in trust for which multiple sublease agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such sublease agreements). Meanwhile, leasehold and security deposits that do not need to be returned to the tenant pursuant to the lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are excluded from this calculation. Furthermore, in the cases of each quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the tenant leasehold and security deposits of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. 2. Rationale for acquisition and leasing Based on the targets and policies prescribed in DHR's Articles of Incorporation, the Asset Manager decided for DHR to acquire and lease the Anticipated Acquisitions having deemed that the acquisition would expand the asset size, further increase the stability of cash flow through increased portfolio diversification and secure stable revenues in the long term. All of the Anticipated Acquisitions will be through the pipeline of Daiwa House Group. For the details of the Anticipated Acquisitions, please see "3. Details of the Anticipated Acquisitions". Furthermore, DHR believes that the tenants of the Anticipated Acquisitions are deemed to comply with the tenant selection standards stipulated in the "Report on Operating Systems, etc. of Issuers of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities, etc." (in Japanese only) submitted on May 28, 2021 for DHR. 3. Details of the Anticipated Acquisitions The following tables provide an overview of the trust beneficiary interests in real estate that are the Anticipated Acquisitions. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, descriptions in each column in the "Property number", "Asset class", "Type", "Anticipated date of acquisition", "Anticipated acquisition price", "Overview of specified asset", "Overview of building condition evaluation", "Soil contamination inspector", "Designer, structural designer, contractor and inspection agency", "Overview of leasing", "Special items" and "Property characteristics" for each property indicated below are prepared in accordance with the following definitions, and are based on the information available as of May 31, 2021. Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of acquisition and leasing of trust beneficiary interests in domestic real estate by DHR and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. - 2 - ・"Property number" is numbered to each property owned under each asset class. "L" means logistics properties, "RE" means residential properties, "R" means retail properties, "HO" means hotel properties and "OT" means other assets. "LB" means built-to-suit type logistics properties, "LM" means multi-tenant type logistics properties, "RR" means roadside type retail properties, "RM" means mall type retail properties and "RU" means urban type retail properties. ・"Asset class" shows the asset class categories under our portfolio composition, either a logistics property, residential property, retail property, hotel property or other asset. For other assets, specific use is indicated in brackets. ・"Type" shows the type of respective uses as follows for respective Anticipated Acquisitions in accordance with types of investment destination based on the DHR's investment policy. ＜Logistics properties＞ Type BTS (Build-to-suit) type Multi-tenant type Logistics properties customized to tenant Logistics properties located on sites suitable to the Description needs, while maintaining general versatility to logistics needs of various businesses with optimal accommodate successor tenants in the future scale, grade and facilities for their respective site ＜Residential properties＞ Type Compact Family Description Residences with dedicated area of 60 m2 or Residences with dedicated area of more than 60 m2 less ＜Retail properties＞ Type Mall type Roadside type Urban type Enclosed (Note 1) or open Single retail properties or retail Retail properties located near malls (Note 2) located along a complexes consisting of terminal stations or in popular Description main highway or residential independent stores located along urban districts road a main highway or residential road (Note 1) Enclosed malls are shopping malls that contain all stores in a single building in an air-conditioned mall center. (Note 2) Open malls are open-air shopping malls, including malls covered by a canopy top that connects stores outside of a building. ・"Anticipated date of acquisition" shows the planned date of acquisition of the respective Anticipated Acquisitions indicated in the purchase agreements regarding the relevant acquisition, but such a date may be changed by mutual consent between DHR and the seller. ・"Anticipated acquisition price" shows the transaction price (excluding such amounts as expenses related to acquisition, amount equivalent to reimbursement of taxes and dues, etc., and amount equivalent to consumption taxes) of the respective Anticipated Acquisitions indicated in the purchase agreements regarding the relevant acquisition. ・"Trustee" is the trustee or the party that is scheduled to become the trustee of the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. ・"Trust maturity date" shows the trust maturity date for respective Anticipated Acquisitions defined in the trust agreement which is scheduled to have teeth when DHR acquires. ・"Lot number" for location is the lot number as indicated in the register (only one location is indicated for properties that have several location), and "Residence indication" for location is the residence indication of each property in trust as indicated in the register (for each property in trust without residence indication, the location of the building is as indicated in the register (only one location is indicated for properties that have several location)). ・"Type of ownership" for the land and building indicates, for each of the Anticipated Acquisitions, the kind of rights held or to be acquired by DHR, or the kind of rights held by the trustee or to be held by a party that is scheduled to become a trustee subject to a trust agreement which is scheduled to have teeth when DHR acquires. ・"Land area" is based on the descriptions in the registry, and may not match the present status. ・"Area classification" for the land indicates the type of zoning district depicted in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act (Act No. 100 of 1968, as amended) or the type of urban district classification depicted in Article 7 of the City Planning Act. ・"Building coverage ratio" for the land is the ratio of the building area of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building Standards Act (Act No.201 of 1950, as amended) and is the maximum figure of the building coverage ratio determined by city planning in accordance with the zoning, etc. (designated building coverage ratio). Designated building coverage ratios may be relaxed / increased, or decreased, since the building is a fireproof building in a fire prevention district, or for other reasons. Therefore it may differ from the actual building coverage ratio to be applied. ・"Floor area ratio (FAR)" for the land is the ratio of the total floor area of the building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act and is maximum figure of the floor area ratio determined by city planning in accordance Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of acquisition and leasing of trust beneficiary interests in domestic real estate by DHR and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. - 3 - with the zoning, etc. (designated floor area ratio). Designated floor area ratios may be relaxed / increased, or decreased, since the width of the road adjacent to the site, or for other reasons. Therefore it may differ from actual floor area ratio to be applied. ・"Gross floor area" for the building is the sum total of the floor area recorded in the registry, excluding the areas of annex buildings, and may not match the present status. ・"Use" for the building shows the primary category described in the registry, and may not match the present status. ・"Structure" and "Number of floors" for the building are based on the descriptions in the registry, and excludes annex buildings. ・"Date of construction" for the building is the date of construction as written in the property registry of the main building. ・"Collateral" indicates the outline of the collateral for the respective Anticipated Acquisitions, if there is collateral scheduled to be borne by DHR after the acquisition. ・"Overview of building condition evaluation" is based on the descriptions in the engineering report prepared for the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. ・"Evaluation date" shows the date when the building condition evaluation report surveyed and prepared by the evaluation companies was prepared. ・"PML" represents the probable maximum loss from an earthquake as being the amount of probable loss of damage that may result from an earthquake having 0.21% annual exceedance probability (475-year return period) expressed as a percentage (%) of the replacement cost. (Note) (Note) Replacement cost: Expenses that will be incurred if the existing building is to be newly constructed at the time investigation. ・"Soil contamination inspector" is based on the descriptions in the engineering report prepared for the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. ・"Designer, structural designer, contractor and inspection agency" is based on the descriptions in the applications for building verification and applications for approval to change etc. for the Anticipated Acquisitions, and is described as the names of the companies at the time. ・"Overview of leasing" shows the content of respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements as of May 31, 2021 for respective property in trust regarding the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. The items "Contract form", "Contract period", "Rent revision", "Contract renewal" and "Early cancellation" are filled with the information about key tenants (of which leased area exceeds 50% of the leasable area of the whole building) for the portfolio assets. In the event that a pass-through type master lease agreement has been executed or is scheduled to be executed for each property in trust, the terms of a sublease agreement executed between a master lease company and a key end tenant. "Leased area (ratio to total leasable area)" is indicated only when there is more than one tenant (end tenant)". ・"Leasable area" is the leasable area of the building (of the land, for land with leasehold interest properties) for each property in trust, and indicates the area which DHR recognizes to be leasable based on the lease agreements or lease reservation agreements or building drawings or other documents for the respective property in trust as of May 31, 2021. In the cases of quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the leasable area of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co- ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. ・"Leased area" shows the leased area indicated in respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements as of May 31, 2021 for respective property in trust regarding the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. However, if there is a master lease agreement or a planned master lease agreement concluded with the sublessee, it shows the leased area of end-tenants indicated in the sublease agreements concluded between the sublessee and end-tenants as of May 31, 2021 for respective property in trust regarding the respective Anticipated Acquisitions. Furthermore, as the respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements may indicate leased area that includes portions not included in the gross floor area, the leased area may exceed the gross floor area. In particular, if eaves are included in the leased area for logistics facilities, the leased area may significantly surpass the gross floor area. Furthermore, in the cases of quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the leased area of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. ・"Occupancy rate" is the ratio of leased floor area to leasable floor area. ・"Number of leasable units" is the number of units of residential property that is leasable as of May 31, 2021. ・"Number of tenants" indicates the number of tenants for each property of the Anticipated Acquisitions based on the lease agreements or lease reservation agreements, etc. as of May 31, 2021. However, "Number of tenants" enters the number of tenants as 1 if there is a master lease agreement or a planned master lease agreement concluded with the sublessee. ・"Annual rent" means the amount calculated by multiplying the monthly rent (excluding consumption taxes) of the building as indicated in respective lease agreement or lease reservation agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 by 12 on an annual basis (as to properties in trust for which multiple lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such lease agreements or lease reservation agreements). If a pass-through type master lease agreement is or is scheduled to be entered into, the annual rent is the amount calculated by multiplying the monthly rent (excluding consumption taxes) as indicated in each sublease agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 by 12 on an annual basis (as to properties in trust for which multiple sublease Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of acquisition and leasing of trust beneficiary interests in domestic real estate by DHR and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. - 4 - agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such sublease agreements). Regarding sales commission rent, it uses the monthly sales commission rent linked to the sales of May 2021. Furthermore, in the cases of quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the annual rent of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. ・"Tenant leasehold and security deposits" is calculated based on the leasehold and security deposits indicated in respective lease agreement or lease reservation agreement in relation to each property in trust as of May 31, 2021 (as to properties in trust for which multiple lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such lease agreements or lease reservation agreements). If a pass-through type master lease agreement is or is scheduled to be entered into, leasehold and security deposits are those indicated in the sublease agreements of end-tenants as of May 31, 2021 (as to properties in trust for which multiple sublease agreements are entered into, the total amount indicated in such sublease agreements). Meanwhile, leasehold and security deposits that do not need to be returned to the tenant pursuant to the lease agreements or lease reservation agreements are excluded from this calculation. Furthermore, in the cases of quasi co-owned trust beneficiary interests, the tenant leasehold and security deposits of the entire real estate multiplied by the ratio of quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficiary interests in the relevant real estate to be held by DHR is provided. ・"Lease term" indicates what is specified in the respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements as of May 31, 2021 for each property in trust (or, the sublease agreements concluded between the sublessee and end-tenants as of May 31, 2021, for each property in trust, in the event that a pass-through type master lease agreement has been executed or is to be executed with a master lease company). "Average lease term" indicates a weighted average of the lease term under the respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements with the annual rent specified in the relevant agreements, respectively. ・"Remaining lease term" indicates the period from the respective anticipated date of acquisition to the expiration of the lease term specified in the respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements as of May 31, 2021 for each property in trust (or the sublease agreements concluded between the sublessee and end-tenants as of May 31, 2021 for each property in trust, in the event that a pass-through type master lease agreement has been executed or is to be executed with a master lease company). "Average remaining lease term" indicates a weighted average of the remaining lease term under the respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements with the annual rent specified in the relevant agreements, respectively. ・"Master lease company" is the lessee that has a blanket lease agreement concluded or scheduled to be concluded with the trustee for the purpose of re-letting to third parties. ・"Master lease type" shows either a "pass-through type" for those master lease agreements that DHR receives rents as-is, and "sublease type" for those master lease agreements that DHR receives a fixed amount of rent irrespective of the actual rent paid by the end-tenants. For a "pass-through type" DHR is entitled to receive rents when it is actually leased to an end-tenant. ・"Property management company" indicates the property management company consigned or scheduled to be consigned with property management services for respective property in trust. ・"Contract period" shows the contract period indicated in respective lease agreements or lease reservation agreements as of May 31, 2021 for respective property in trust. ・"Other leases" shows the content of respective contract concerning installation of solar power generation system for the purpose of leasing the roof top, etc. on each property in trust entered into or scheduled to be entered into when acquired by DHR. ・"Special items" presents matters recognized to be of importance in terms of the rights, use, etc. of respective Anticipated Acquisitions, as well as matters recognized to be of importance in consideration of the degree of impact on the appraised value, profitability and appropriation of assets, including the following matters: significant limitations or restrictions by laws, ordinances, rules and regulations; significant burdens or limitations pertaining to rights, etc.; significant cases where there are building, etc. crossing the boundaries of respective Anticipated Acquisitions without arrangements and cases where there are issues with boundary confirmation, etc.; and significant agreements, arrangements, etc. made with co-owners or condominium unit owners.

"Property characteristics" of logistics properties and other assets is written based on the major items, including the fundamental nature, characteristics, and special features of the located area of the respective Anticipated Acquisitions stated in the respective evaluation reports for the respective Anticipated Acquisitions prepared by CBRE K.K. or Japan Hotel Appraisal Co., Ltd. consigned from DHR of their evaluation. The evaluation of the respective Anticipated Acquisitions represents the judgment and opinion of the evaluation company, and does not guarantee the appropriateness and correctness of the statements. Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of acquisition and leasing of trust beneficiary interests in domestic real estate by DHR and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION 02:34a DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Trust.. PU 02:34a DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units.. PU 07/05 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Sustainability Report 2021 PU 07/01 Daiwa House REIT Investment to Sell Fukuoka Apartment Complex for Nearly $34 .. MT 05/28 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report for the 30th Fiscal Period Ende.. PU 04/27 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of.. PU 04/21 Daiwa House REIT Investment Obtains Nearly $51 Million Loans to Pay Debt MT 04/20 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended Febr.. PU 04/20 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Investor Presentation for the 30th Fiscal Period E.. PU 04/20 DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the 30th Fiscal Period Ended .. PU