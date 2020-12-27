Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Assessment Results of CDP Climate Change Program

December 24, 2020

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Yoshikazu Tamura, General Manager,

Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division

TEL: +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Assessment Results of CDP Climate Change Program

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR participated in CDP Climate Change Program for the first time in 2020 and achieved an "A-" score of the highest Leadership level.

1. About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit organization that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. As a climate research provider and working with institutional investors, CDP leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020.

For details of CDP assessments, please refer to the following website.

Website of CDP: https://www.cdp.net/en

2. CDP assessment results

Companies are assessed across four consecutive levels which are broken down into eight-tier score bands. The levels are: Leadership level (A and A-), Management level (B and B-), Awareness level (C and C-) and Disclosure level (D and D-). DHR participated in CDP Climate Change Program for the first time in 2020 and achieved an "A-" score of the highest Leadership level, as DHR was recognized by CDP for its leadership role in climate change initiatives and information disclosure.

3. DHR's future efforts

DHR will continue to make environmental consideration and sustainability efforts based on the Sustainability Policy.