    8984   JP3046390005

DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8984)
  Report
Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning BELS Certification (First “ZEB” (Highest Evaluation) Granted in J-REITs)

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
December 22, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Koyu Asahina, General Manager,

Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning BELS Certification

(First "ZEB" (Highest Evaluation) Granted in J-REITs)

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that eight properties listed below received Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS") certification. Of these, DPL Nagareyama III received the highest ZEB (net Zero Energy Building) certification of "ZEB" in addition to the highest BELS rating of five stars. This is the first "ZEB" certification granted to properties held by J-REITs. Furthermore, D Project Noda and DPL Fukuoka Kasuya newly received "ZEB Ready" certification in addition to the highest BELS rating of five stars already received.

1. Overview of BELS

The Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings ("Building Energy Efficiency Act") calls on real estate companies and certain other parties to label the energy saving performance of buildings. BELS is a system where third-party institutions evaluate the energy saving performance of buildings based on evaluation standards set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the certification rating is represented by the number of stars on a five-tier(★★★★★-) evaluation scale.

ZEB (net Zero Energy Building) refers to a building aimed at annual zero primary energy balance by saving as much energy as possible with such means as better heat insulation and high-efficiency equipment as well as generating energy by solar power generation and other power generation methods, while maintaining a comfortable environment.

It is possible to obtain ZEB certification under the BELS certification system, and the evaluation is represented in four stages ("ZEB" (the highest evaluation), Nearly ZEB, Zeb Ready, and ZEB Oriented).

For details of BELS and ZEB, please refer to the following websites.

Website of BELS:

https://www.hyoukakyoukai.or.jp/bels/bels.html(in Japanese only)

Website of ZEB (Ministry of the Environment):

http://www.env.go.jp/earth/zeb/detail/01.html(in Japanese only)

- 1 -

2. Rating of BELS and ZEB certification

Property

DPL Nagareyama III

name

Asset class

Logistics

Rating

100% projected reduction in energy consumption

"ZEB"

Photo

Property

D Project Noda

DPL Fukuoka Kasuya

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Rating

70% projected reduction in energy consumption

59% projected reduction in energy consumption

ZEB Ready

ZEB Ready

Photo

(Note) ZEB certification was additionally granted for D Project Noda and DPL Fukuoka Kasuya.

- 2 -

Property

D Project Tsuchiura

D Project Tatebayashi

D Project Kitahachioji I

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Rating

36% projected reduction in

31% projected reduction in

38% projected reduction in

energy consumption

energy consumption

energy consumption

Photo

Property

D Project Kitahachioji III

DPL Shin-Narashino

Royal Parks Toyosu

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Residential

Rating

25% projected reduction in

24% projected reduction in

3% projected increase in

energy consumption

energy consumption

energy consumption

Photo

- 3 -

Property

Royal Parks Hanakoganei

name

Asset class

Residential

Rating

10% projected increase in

energy consumption

Photo

4. DHR's future efforts

DHR will continue to make sustainability efforts based on the Sustainability Policy.

- 4 -

< Attachments >

1. Definition of ZEB

ZEB Ready

Nearly ZEB

"ZEB"

Buildings with reduced primary energy consumption of 50% or more from the benchmark primary energy consumption excluding renewable energy

Buildings with reduced primary energy consumption of 75% or more but less than 100%

from the benchmark primary energy consumption including renewable energy in addition to meeting the requirements of ZEB Ready

Buildings with reduced primary energy consumption of 100% or more from the

benchmark primary energy consumption including renewable energy in addition to meeting the requirements of ZEB Ready

Buildings with gross area of 10,000 m2 or more and reduced primary energy consumption ZEB Oriented excluding renewable energy compared to the benchmark specified for each use in addition

to introduction of unevaluated technology

Source: Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. based on the website of ZEB by the Ministry of the Environment

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
