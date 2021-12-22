Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning BELS Certification (First “ZEB” (Highest Evaluation) Granted in J-REITs)

December 22, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Koyu Asahina, General Manager,

Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning BELS Certification

(First "ZEB" (Highest Evaluation) Granted in J-REITs)

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that eight properties listed below received Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS") certification. Of these, DPL Nagareyama III received the highest ZEB (net Zero Energy Building) certification of "ZEB" in addition to the highest BELS rating of five stars. This is the first "ZEB" certification granted to properties held by J-REITs. Furthermore, D Project Noda and DPL Fukuoka Kasuya newly received "ZEB Ready" certification in addition to the highest BELS rating of five stars already received.

1. Overview of BELS

The Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings ("Building Energy Efficiency Act") calls on real estate companies and certain other parties to label the energy saving performance of buildings. BELS is a system where third-party institutions evaluate the energy saving performance of buildings based on evaluation standards set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the certification rating is represented by the number of stars on a five-tier(★★★★★-★) evaluation scale.

ZEB (net Zero Energy Building) refers to a building aimed at annual zero primary energy balance by saving as much energy as possible with such means as better heat insulation and high-efficiency equipment as well as generating energy by solar power generation and other power generation methods, while maintaining a comfortable environment.

It is possible to obtain ZEB certification under the BELS certification system, and the evaluation is represented in four stages ("ZEB" (the highest evaluation), Nearly ZEB, Zeb Ready, and ZEB Oriented).

For details of BELS and ZEB, please refer to the following websites.

Website of BELS:

https://www.hyoukakyoukai.or.jp/bels/bels.html(in Japanese only)

Website of ZEB (Ministry of the Environment):

http://www.env.go.jp/earth/zeb/detail/01.html(in Japanese only)

- 1 -