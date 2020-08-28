Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Submission of Registration for Investment Advisory and Agency Business and Related Change of Organization and Directors of the Asset Manager

Log in
08/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT

August 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Yoshikazu Tamura, General Manager,

Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division

TEL: +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Submission of Registration for Investment Advisory and Agency Business

and Related Change of Organization and Directors of the Asset Manager

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset manager to which Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") entrusts the management of its assets, hereby announces that the Asset Manager has decided at a meeting of the board of directors held today to submit a registration for investment advisory and agency business to the Financial Service Agency in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to initiate investment advisory business. In this connection, the change of the organizational structure and directors of the Asset Manager has also been decided.

1. Aim of this matter

The Asset Manager will initiate investment advisory business in addition to the asset management business of DHR after the registration for investment advisory and agency business. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., DHR's sponsor, commenced studies toward establishing a Private Fund (the "Private Fund") which targets investment in domestic logistics properties developed by Daiwa House Group by the end of 2020, and the Asset Manager will provide investment advisory services to the Private Fund.

This will enable the Asset Manager to further accumulate expertise in asset management on the back of AUM expansion, and accordingly is expected to contribute to the unitholder value improvement.

2. Registration for the initiation of investment advisory and agency business

The Asset Manager submitted a registration for the initiation of investment advisory and agency business to the Financial Service Agency today to initiate investment advisory business.

3. Prevention of competition for property acquisitions

Along with the initiation of investment advisory business, the Asset Manager establishes the following standards in order to prevent competition for property acquisitions among DHR and clients of the Asset Manager other than DHR.

(1) Property acquisitions from Daiwa House Group

DHR has entered into pipeline support agreements with the Asset Manager, Daiwa House and each of Daiwa House Group pipeline support companies, and DHR continues to hold the preferential negotiation rights.

(2) Property acquisitions from third parties

DHR has priority on all property acquisition opportunities from third parties.

DHR will have priority on all property acquisition opportunities from Daiwa House Group as well as from third parties; therefore, there are not any expected influence on DHR with regard to property acquisition opportunities because of the Asset Manager's initiation of investment advisory business.

- 1 -

4. Organizational change

Along with the initiation of investment advisory business, the Asset Manager makes the following organizational changes in order to prevent conflicts of interest among DHR and clients of the Asset Manager other than DHR as well as to streamline the business processes.

(1) Content of change

Establishment of Daiwa House REIT Division responsible for asset management business of DHR

Former Fund Management Department and Finance and Corporate Planning Department are integrated and accordingly renamed to Fund Management Department of Daiwa House REIT Division. Former Asset Management Department is renamed to Asset Management Department of Daiwa House REIT Division

Former Investment Management Committee is renamed to Daiwa House REIT Investment Management Committee

Establishment of Private Fund Division responsible for investment advisory business, Asset Management Department of Private Fund Division, Fund Management Department of Private Fund Division, and Private Fund Investment Management Committee

Acquisition Department is responsible for sourcing properties and offering support for acquisition and sale of properties both for Daiwa House REIT Division and Private Fund Division

  1. Date of change August 28, 2020
  2. Organizational chart

Please refer to the attachment 1 for the organizational chart before and after the organizational change of the Asset Manager.

5. Change of Directors (as of August 28, 2020)

Name

New title

Former title

Kenjiro Matsutake

Senior Managing Director and Head of

Senior Managing Director and Head of

Daiwa House REIT Division

Investment Management Division

Haruto Tsukamoto

Director and Deputy Head of

Director and CFO

Daiwa House REIT Division

Takeshi Oshima

Director and Head of Private Fund Division

-

(newly appointed)

Please refer to the attachment 2 for the career summary of the newly appointed director.

6. Other

The notification and other procedures required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act, and other applicable laws, regulations, rules, etc. will be performed promptly for this matter.

- 2 -

< Attachments >

1. Organizational chart of the Asset Manager Before change

General Meeting of

Unitholders

Corporate Auditor

Board of Directors

Compliance Committee

Investment Management

Management Finance

Committee

Committee

President and CEO

Compliance Officer

Compliance Department

Investment

Asset Management

Fund Management

Administration and

Finance and

Accounting

Corporate Planning

Department

Department

Department

Department

Department

After change

General Meeting of

Unitholders

Corporate Auditor

Board of Directors

Daiwa House REIT

Compliance Committee

Investment Management Committee

Private Fund

Management Finance

Investment Management Committee

Committee

President and CEO

Compliance Officer

Compliance Department

Daiwa House REIT

Investment Department

Administration and

Private Fund Division

Division

Accounting Department

Fund Management

Asset Management

Fund Management

Asset Management

Department

Department

Department

Department

*Integrating former Fund

*Former Asset Management

Management Department and

Department

former Finance and Corporate

Planning Department

- 3 -

2. Career summary of the newly appointed director

Title

Name

Major career summary (company names, etc. are as of that time)

Apr. 1986

Joined Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007

Sales Office Manager, Niigata General Construction Sales Office,

Niigata Branch, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Oct. 2008

Sales Office Manager, Atsugi General Construction Sales Office,

Atsugi Branch, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2014

General Manager, Atsugi General Construction Division, Atsugi

Branch, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2018

Manager, D Project Promotion Department, General Construction

Director and

Promotion Division, Tokyo Head Office, Daiwa House Industry Co.,

Takeshi

Ltd.

Head of Private

Oshima

Oct. 2018

General Manager, Sales Department II, General Construction

Fund Division

Division,

(Concurrent) General Manager, General Administration Department,

Tokyo Head Branch, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

General Manager, Sales Department IV, General Construction

Division,

(Concurrent) General Manager, General Administration Department,

Tokyo Head Branch, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2020

Director and Head of Private Fund Division,

Daiwa House Asset Management (seconded)

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:17:14 UTC
