Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Submission of Registration for Investment Advisory and Agency Business and Related Change of Organization and Directors of the Asset Manager

August 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Yoshikazu Tamura, General Manager,

Fund Management Department, Daiwa House REIT Division

TEL: +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Submission of Registration for Investment Advisory and Agency Business

and Related Change of Organization and Directors of the Asset Manager

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset manager to which Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") entrusts the management of its assets, hereby announces that the Asset Manager has decided at a meeting of the board of directors held today to submit a registration for investment advisory and agency business to the Financial Service Agency in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to initiate investment advisory business. In this connection, the change of the organizational structure and directors of the Asset Manager has also been decided.

1. Aim of this matter

The Asset Manager will initiate investment advisory business in addition to the asset management business of DHR after the registration for investment advisory and agency business. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., DHR's sponsor, commenced studies toward establishing a Private Fund (the "Private Fund") which targets investment in domestic logistics properties developed by Daiwa House Group by the end of 2020, and the Asset Manager will provide investment advisory services to the Private Fund.

This will enable the Asset Manager to further accumulate expertise in asset management on the back of AUM expansion, and accordingly is expected to contribute to the unitholder value improvement.

2. Registration for the initiation of investment advisory and agency business

The Asset Manager submitted a registration for the initiation of investment advisory and agency business to the Financial Service Agency today to initiate investment advisory business.

3. Prevention of competition for property acquisitions

Along with the initiation of investment advisory business, the Asset Manager establishes the following standards in order to prevent competition for property acquisitions among DHR and clients of the Asset Manager other than DHR.

(1) Property acquisitions from Daiwa House Group

DHR has entered into pipeline support agreements with the Asset Manager, Daiwa House and each of Daiwa House Group pipeline support companies, and DHR continues to hold the preferential negotiation rights.

(2) Property acquisitions from third parties

DHR has priority on all property acquisition opportunities from third parties.

DHR will have priority on all property acquisition opportunities from Daiwa House Group as well as from third parties; therefore, there are not any expected influence on DHR with regard to property acquisition opportunities because of the Asset Manager's initiation of investment advisory business.

