    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00 24/08/2022 BST
687000.00 JPY   +0.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans)

08/24/2022 | 07:38am BST
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 24, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

(Including Green Loans)

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 5,300 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

3 month Japanese Yen

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

2,000

TIBOR + 0.3000%

(Note2)

Nippon Life Insurance Company

0.633933%

1,300

(Fixed Interest- Rate)

(Note1)

Unsecured

(Note3)

2022/8/31

Repayment

2029/8/31

3 month Japanese Yen

in lump

sum

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.(Note1)

1,000

TIBOR + 0.3000%

(Note2)

3 month Japanese Yen

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

1,000

TIBOR + 0.3000%

(Note2)

(Note1) Total borrowings 2,300 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and Shinsei Bank, Ltd. will be raised funds as green loans based on the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation. The Green Finance Framework has obtained Green1 (F) of the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation." For details of the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation and the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation", please refer to the Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Finance Framework, etc. announced on July 17, 2020.

Of the above loans, the 1,000 million yen loan from Shinsei Bank, Ltd. has been certified as the "Shinsei Green Loan" in compliance with the "Shinsei Green Finance Framework" established by Shinsei Bank, Ltd. as an initiative that recognizes clear environmental improvement effects.

(Note2) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a

business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note3) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day).

1

  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 5,300 million yen borrowed in total due on August 31, 2022. For the details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on June 17, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on August 26, 2015 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on September 8, 2015 "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2015
  2. Date of Signing Contract August 24, 2022
  3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.

5. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2022 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.

- End -

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

August 31, 2022

(Unit: JPY million)

Before

After

Increase/

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Decrease

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

33,600

28,300

-5,300

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

163,200

168,500

+5,300

(Note)

Total loans

196,800

196,800

0

Investment corporation bonds

9,000

9,000

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

205,800

205,800

0

    • The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.
  2. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

August 31, 2022

(Unit: JPY million)

Total amount of interest-bearing

Ratio

liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

47,850

23.25

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

157,950

76.75

*Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include liabilities changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap

transactions.

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
