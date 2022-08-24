Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 24, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

(Including Green Loans)

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 5,300 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan Scheduled Borrowing / Repayment Lender Amount Interest Rate Borrowing Repayment Date (million yen) Date Method 3 month Japanese Yen The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 2,000 TIBOR + 0.3000% (Note2) Nippon Life Insurance Company 0.633933% 1,300 (Fixed Interest- Rate) (Note1) Unsecured (Note3) 2022/8/31 Repayment 2029/8/31 3 month Japanese Yen in lump sum Shinsei Bank, Ltd.(Note1) 1,000 TIBOR + 0.3000% (Note2) 3 month Japanese Yen The 77 Bank, Ltd. 1,000 TIBOR + 0.3000% (Note2)

(Note1) Total borrowings 2,300 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and Shinsei Bank, Ltd. will be raised funds as green loans based on the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation. The Green Finance Framework has obtained Green1 (F) of the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation." For details of the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation and the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation", please refer to the Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Finance Framework, etc. announced on July 17, 2020.

Of the above loans, the 1,000 million yen loan from Shinsei Bank, Ltd. has been certified as the "Shinsei Green Loan" in compliance with the "Shinsei Green Finance Framework" established by Shinsei Bank, Ltd. as an initiative that recognizes clear environmental improvement effects.

(Note2) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a

business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note3) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day).

