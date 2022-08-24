Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 24, 2022
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)
Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
(Including Green Loans)
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 5,300 million yen (the "Borrowing").
1. Details for the Borrowing
|
|
Loan
|
|
Scheduled
|
Borrowing /
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Date
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
Date
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 month Japanese Yen
|
|
|
|
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
TIBOR + 0.3000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
|
0.633933%
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
(Fixed Interest- Rate)
|
|
|
|
(Note1)
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
(Note3)
|
|
|
|
|
2022/8/31
|
Repayment
|
2029/8/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 month Japanese Yen
|
in lump
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
Shinsei Bank, Ltd.(Note1)
|
1,000
|
TIBOR + 0.3000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 month Japanese Yen
|
|
|
|
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
TIBOR + 0.3000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note1) Total borrowings 2,300 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and Shinsei Bank, Ltd. will be raised funds as green loans based on the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation. The Green Finance Framework has obtained Green1 (F) of the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation." For details of the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation and the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation", please refer to the Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Finance Framework, etc. announced on July 17, 2020.
Of the above loans, the 1,000 million yen loan from Shinsei Bank, Ltd. has been certified as the "Shinsei Green Loan" in compliance with the "Shinsei Green Finance Framework" established by Shinsei Bank, Ltd. as an initiative that recognizes clear environmental improvement effects.
(Note2) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a
business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)
(Note3) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day).
-
Reason for the Borrowing
The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 5,300 million yen borrowed in total due on August 31, 2022. For the details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on June 17, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on August 26, 2015 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on September 8, 2015 "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2015
-
Date of Signing Contract August 24, 2022
-
Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
5. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2022 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
[Reference]
-
Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
|
August 31, 2022
|
|
(Unit: JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/
|
|
|
the Borrowing
|
the Borrowing
|
Decrease
|
|
Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)
|
33,600
|
28,300
|
-5,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)
|
163,200
|
168,500
|
+5,300
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
196,800
|
196,800
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
9,000
|
9,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
205,800
|
205,800
|
0
-
-
The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.
-
Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
|
August 31, 2022
|
|
|
(Unit: JPY million)
|
|
Total amount of interest-bearing
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
47,850
|
|
23.25％
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*
|
|
157,950
|
|
76.75％
|
|
|
|
*Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include liabilities changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap
|
transactions.
|
|
|
|
*Website URL of the Investment Corporation:
|
https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/
|
2