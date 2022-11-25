Advanced search
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
684000.00 JPY   +0.15%
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans and ESG Loan for J-REIT)

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 25, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

(Including Green Loans and ESG Loan for J-REIT)

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 12,300 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

3 month Japanese Yen

4,000

TIBOR + 0.3750%

2031/5/30

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

(Note3)

Corporation (Note1)

3 month Japanese Yen

1,000

TIBOR + 0.3000%

2029/11/30

(Note3)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

3 month Japanese Yen

1,000

TIBOR + 0.2500%

2028/11/30

Limited

(Note3)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3 month Japanese Yen

1,000

TIBOR + 0.3750%

2031/5/30

(ESG Loan for J-REIT (Note2))

(Note3)

Unsecured

3 month Japanese Yen

Repayment

1,500

TIBOR + 0.3500%

2022/11/30

2030/11/29

in lump

(Note3)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

sum

3 month Japanese Yen

1,000

TIBOR + 0.3125%

2030/2/28

(Note3)

3 month Japanese Yen

Resona Bank, Limited.

1,500

TIBOR + 0.3000%

2029/11/30

(Note3)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire

3 month Japanese Yen

1,000

TIBOR + 0.2000%

2027/11/30

Insurance Co., Ltd.

(Note3)

TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE

0.75375%

300

(Fixed Interest- Rate)

2029/11/30

COMPANY

(Note4)

(Note1) Of the 4,000 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, 2,000 million yen will be raised funds as green loans based on the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation. The Green Finance Framework has obtained Green1 (F) of the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation." For details of the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation and the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation", please refer to the Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Finance Framework, etc. announced on July 17, 2020.

1

(Note2) For details of the ESG Loan for J-REIT, please refer to the Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including ESG Loan for J-REIT) and Acquisition of "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR" announced on March 26, 2019. The Investment Corporation has acquired "S Rank," the highest rating in "MUFG ESG Rating Supported by JCR for J-REITs" on March 31, 2022.

(Note3) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)

(Note4) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day).

  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 12,300 million yen borrowed in total due on November 30, 2022. For the details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on May 27, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on June 17, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2015 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 27, 2017
  2. Date of Signing Contract November 25, 2022
  3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.

5. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2022 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.

  • End -

2

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

November 30, 2022

(Unit: JPY million)

Before

After

Increase/

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Decrease

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

38,500

26,200

-12,300

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

158,300

170,600

+12,300

(Note)

Total loans

196,800

196,800

0

Investment corporation bonds

9,000

9,000

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

205,800

205,800

0

*The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.

  1. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

November 30, 2022

(Unit: JPY million)

Total amount of interest-bearing

Ratio

liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

59,850

29.08

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

145,950

70.92

  • Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include liabilities changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

3

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
