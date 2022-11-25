Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans and ESG Loan for J-REIT)
11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
(Including Green Loans and ESG Loan for J-REIT)
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 12,300 million yen (the "Borrowing").
1. Details for the Borrowing
Loan
Scheduled
Borrowing /
Repayment
Lender
Amount
Interest Rate
Borrowing
Repayment
Date
(million yen)
Date
Method
3 month Japanese Yen
4,000
TIBOR + 0.3750%
2031/5/30
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
(Note3)
Corporation (Note1)
3 month Japanese Yen
1,000
TIBOR + 0.3000%
2029/11/30
(Note3)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
3 month Japanese Yen
1,000
TIBOR + 0.2500%
2028/11/30
Limited
(Note3)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
3 month Japanese Yen
1,000
TIBOR + 0.3750%
2031/5/30
(ESG Loan for J-REIT (Note2))
(Note3)
Unsecured
3 month Japanese Yen
Repayment
1,500
TIBOR + 0.3500%
2022/11/30
2030/11/29
in lump
(Note3)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
sum
3 month Japanese Yen
1,000
TIBOR + 0.3125%
2030/2/28
(Note3)
3 month Japanese Yen
Resona Bank, Limited.
1,500
TIBOR + 0.3000%
2029/11/30
(Note3)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
3 month Japanese Yen
1,000
TIBOR + 0.2000%
2027/11/30
Insurance Co., Ltd.
(Note3)
TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE
0.75375%
300
(Fixed Interest- Rate)
2029/11/30
COMPANY
(Note4)
(Note1) Of the 4,000 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, 2,000 million yen will be raised funds as green loans based on the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation. The Green Finance Framework has obtained Green1 (F) of the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation." For details of the Green Finance Framework established by the Investment Corporation and the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation", please refer to the Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Finance Framework, etc. announced on July 17, 2020.
1
(Note2) For details of the ESG Loan for J-REIT, please refer to the Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including ESG Loan for J-REIT) and Acquisition of "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR" announced on March 26, 2019. The Investment Corporation has acquired "S Rank," the highest rating in "MUFG ESG Rating Supported by JCR for J-REITs" on March 31, 2022.
(Note3) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/)
(Note4) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day).
Reason for the Borrowing
The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 12,300 million yen borrowed in total due on November 30, 2022. For the details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on May 27, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on June 17, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2014 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2015 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 27, 2017
Date of Signing ContractNovember 25, 2022
Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
5. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 22, 2022 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
End -
2
[Reference]
Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
November 30, 2022
(Unit: JPY million)
Before
After
Increase/
the Borrowing
the Borrowing
Decrease
Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)
38,500
26,200
-12,300
Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)
158,300
170,600
+12,300
(Note)
Total loans
196,800
196,800
0
Investment corporation bonds
9,000
9,000
0
Total interest-bearing liabilities
205,800
205,800
0
*The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.
Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
November 30, 2022
(Unit: JPY million)
Total amount of interest-bearing
Ratio
liabilities
Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities
59,850
29.08％
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*
145,950
70.92％
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include liabilities changed from floating-rate to fixed-rate through swap transactions.
