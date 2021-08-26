Log in
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds(PDF：203.7KB)

08/26/2021 | 03:01am EDT
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 26, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 1,000 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

3 month Japanese Yen

Unsecured

Repayment

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.

1,000

TIBOR + 0.40%

2021/8/31

2030/8/30

in lump

(Note)

sum

(Note ) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a

business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 1,000 million yen borrowed in total due on August 31, 2021.
  2. Date of Signing Contract August 26, 2021
  3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
    Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
  4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
    There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 23, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
    • End -

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

August 31, 2021

(Unit: JPY million)

Before

After

Increase/

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Decrease

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

29,200

28,200

-1,000

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

165,150

166,150

+1,000

(Note)

Total loans

194,350

194,350

0

Investment corporation bonds

9,000

9,000

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

203,350

203,350

0

    • The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.
  2. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

August 31, 2021

(Unit: JPY million)

Total amount of interest-bearing

Ratio

liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

29,400

14.46%

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

173,950

85.54%

*Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include

liabilities changed from floating-rate

to fixed-rate through swap

transactions.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:00:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
