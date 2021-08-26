Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds(PDF：203.7KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 26, 2021
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)
Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 1,000 million yen (the "Borrowing").
1. Details for the Borrowing
|
|
Loan
|
|
Scheduled
|
Borrowing /
|
Repayment
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Date
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
Date
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 month Japanese Yen
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Shinsei Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
TIBOR + 0.40%
|
2021/8/31
|
2030/8/30
|
in lump
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
sum
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note ) Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a
business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
-
Reason for the Borrowing
The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 1,000 million yen borrowed in total due on August 31, 2021.
-
Date of Signing Contract August 26, 2021
-
Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
-
Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of August 23, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
-
[Reference]
-
Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
|
August 31, 2021
|
|
(Unit: JPY million)
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/
|
|
|
the Borrowing
|
the Borrowing
|
Decrease
|
|
Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)
|
29,200
|
28,200
|
-1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)
|
165,150
|
166,150
|
+1,000
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
194,350
|
194,350
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
9,000
|
9,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
203,350
|
203,350
|
0
-
-
The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.
-
Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
|
August 31, 2021
|
|
|
(Unit: JPY million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of interest-bearing
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
29,400
|
|
14.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*
|
|
173,950
|
|
85.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include
|
liabilities changed from floating-rate
|
to fixed-rate through swap
|
|
transactions.
|
|
|
|
|
* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:
|
http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/
|
|
Disclaimer
