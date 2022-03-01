Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Director of the Asset Manager
03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division
(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and
Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager
Daiwa Office Investment Corporation hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, following the resignation of one current director on April 1, 2022, the Asset Manager has resolved to propose the appointment of two directors to the board of directors on April 1, 2022 in order to make a written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 319 of the Companies Act.
In addition, Akira Yamanouchi and Yukiko Takeuchi, who are scheduled to assume the Director of the Asset Manager are scheduled to be proposed as candidates for the Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Representative Director, respectively, at the board of directors held on April 1, 2022, after the above written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is obtained on the same day.
New President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
Yoshiki Nishigaki (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
New Chairman of the Board (as of April 1, 2022)
Akira Yamanouchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)Yukiko Takeuchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
Retiring President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
Toshio Fukushima (Scheduled to be President and Representative Director of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. on the same day.)
These changes will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.
(Reference Material)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1992
Joined City Trust Bank Co., Ltd.
May 2004
Joined da Vinci Advisors Co., Ltd.
February 2006
Transferred to da Vinci Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate
Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
General Manager of IR General Planning Department of daVinci
March 2007
Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management
Co., Ltd.)
March 2008
President and Representative Director
November 2008
Executive Director of the Investment Corporation
May 2010
Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate
Asset Management Co., Ltd.
August 2010
Retirement from Executive Director of the Investment Corporation
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of the
Yoshiki Nishigaki February 2011
Advisory Business Department of Daiwa Real Estate Asset
(January 28,
Management Co., Ltd.
1969)
April 2012
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
Fund Management Department
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
October 2013
Sales Promotion Department and General Manager of Fund
Management Department
April 2014
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
Fund Management Department
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
April 2017
Fund Division, and General Manager of Fund Management
Department
April 2019
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
Fund Division
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of
June 2021
Fund Division, and Manager of the Sustainability Promotion Office of
(current position)
April 2022
President and Representative Director (scheduled)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1986
Joined Marubeni Corporation
April 2002
Joined Pacific Management Corporation
May 2002
Temporarily transferred to Pacific Investment Advisors Corp
(currently, AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.)
March 2003
President and Representative Director of said company (by
employment transfer)
August 2004
Executive Director of Nippon Residential Investment Corporation
Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management
April 2022
Co., Ltd. (scheduled)
Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.
(scheduled)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1990
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
March 1996
Joined Sanwa Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)
Yukiko Takeuchi
March 1998
Joined Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Japan) Ltd.
(August 21, 1966)
March 2006
Joined Daiwa Securities SMBC Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities
Co. Ltd.)
October 2016
General Manager of FICC Sales Department (I) of Daiwa Securities
April 2018
April 2019
April 2020
April 2022
Co. Ltd.
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department of said Company and Temporarily transferred to General Manager of Corporate Communication of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Officer, Mental Health Support Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director, Corporate Communication Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (current position)
Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)
