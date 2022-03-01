Log in
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Director of the Asset Manager

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 1, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and

Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, following the resignation of one current director on April 1, 2022, the Asset Manager has resolved to propose the appointment of two directors to the board of directors on April 1, 2022 in order to make a written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 319 of the Companies Act.

In addition, Akira Yamanouchi and Yukiko Takeuchi, who are scheduled to assume the Director of the Asset Manager are scheduled to be proposed as candidates for the Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Representative Director, respectively, at the board of directors held on April 1, 2022, after the above written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is obtained on the same day.

  1. New President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
    Yoshiki Nishigaki (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
  2. New Chairman of the Board (as of April 1, 2022)
    Akira Yamanouchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
  3. New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022) Yukiko Takeuchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
  4. Retiring President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
    Toshio Fukushima (Scheduled to be President and Representative Director of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. on the same day.)

These changes will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.

-End-

(Reference Material)

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1992

Joined City Trust Bank Co., Ltd.

May 2004

Joined da Vinci Advisors Co., Ltd.

February 2006

Transferred to da Vinci Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate

Asset Management Co., Ltd.)

General Manager of IR General Planning Department of daVinci

March 2007

Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management

Co., Ltd.)

March 2008

President and Representative Director

November 2008

Executive Director of the Investment Corporation

May 2010

Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate

Asset Management Co., Ltd.

August 2010

Retirement from Executive Director of the Investment Corporation

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of the

Yoshiki Nishigaki February 2011

Advisory Business Department of Daiwa Real Estate Asset

(January 28,

Management Co., Ltd.

1969)

April 2012

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

Fund Management Department

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

October 2013

Sales Promotion Department and General Manager of Fund

Management Department

April 2014

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

Fund Management Department

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

April 2017

Fund Division, and General Manager of Fund Management

Department

April 2019

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

Fund Division

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of

June 2021

Fund Division, and Manager of the Sustainability Promotion Office of

(current position)

April 2022

President and Representative Director (scheduled)

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1986

Joined Marubeni Corporation

April 2002

Joined Pacific Management Corporation

May 2002

Temporarily transferred to Pacific Investment Advisors Corp

(currently, AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.)

March 2003

President and Representative Director of said company (by

employment transfer)

August 2004

Executive Director of Nippon Residential Investment Corporation

(currently, Advance Residence Investment Corporation)

President and Representative Director of Pacific Investment

February 2008

Partners Inc. (currently, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management

K.K.)

February 2009

Representative Director (on part-time basis) of Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Akira Yamanouchi July 2009

Executive Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield Asset

Management K.K.

(June 9, 1962)

April 2010

Advisor of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

May 2010

President and Representative Director

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management

April 2019

Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

Director of Green Thermal Co., Ltd. (current position)

Executive Managing Director (In charge of Real Estate Asset

April 2021

Management) of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Chairman of the

Board of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co., Ltd. and President of

Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. (current position)

February 2022

Director of Samty Co., Ltd. (current position)

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management

April 2022

Co., Ltd. (scheduled)

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.

(scheduled)

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1990

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

March 1996

Joined Sanwa Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)

Yukiko Takeuchi

March 1998

Joined Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Japan) Ltd.

(August 21, 1966)

March 2006

Joined Daiwa Securities SMBC Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities

Co. Ltd.)

October 2016

General Manager of FICC Sales Department (I) of Daiwa Securities

April 2018

April 2019

April 2020

April 2022

Co. Ltd.

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department of said Company and Temporarily transferred to General Manager of Corporate Communication of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Officer, Mental Health Support Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director, Corporate Communication Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (current position)

Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
