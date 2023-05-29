Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
569000.00 JPY   +0.18%
02:41aDaiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement
PU
05/25Daiwa Office Investment Borrows 6.5 Billion Yen
MT
03/23Daiwa Office to Acquire Tokyo Building for 6 Billion Yen
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement

05/29/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 29, 2023

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has concluded the interest-rate swap agreements (the "Swap Agreement") regarding portions of the existing debt loans with floating-rate (the "Floating-rate Borrowing") (the total notional principal: JPY 1,000 million), as follows.

1. Summary of the Swap Agreement for the Floating-rate Borrowing

Notional

Interest-Rate

Scheduled

Scheduled

Lender

Principal

Counterparty

Fixed-rate

Floating-

Commence

Termination

(JPY million)

rate

ment Date

Date

Payment

Receipt

Tokio Marine Nichido

Sumitomo

3 month

1,000

JPY

2023/5/31

2027/11/30

Fire Insurance Co.,

Mitsui Trust

0.4152%

TIBOR

Ltd.

Bank, Limited

(Note 1)

(Note 1) Interest payments are due at the end of February, May, August, and November and on the scheduled termination date (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). The floating-rate receipt shall be calculated based on JPY TIBOR for 3 month, which the JBA TIBOR Administration (the"JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) Interest rates for applicable period shall be announced at https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/finance/borrowings.html

  1. Purpose of the Swap Agreement for the Floating-rate Borrowing
    The Investment Corporation concluded the Swap Agreement to offset the risks of possible increase of the future interest rate by converting from floating-rate to fixed-rate for the above Floating-rate Borrowings.
  2. Fixed Interest-Rate after Concluding the Swap Agreement

Lender

Amount

Current Floating

Fixed Interest

Borrowing

Repayment

(JPY million)

Interest-rate

- Rate

Date

Date

Tokio Marine Nichido

3 month

Fire Insurance Co.,

1,000

JPY

0.6152%

2022/11/30

2037/11/30

Ltd.

TIBOR + 0.20%

-End-

1

[Reference]

Ratio of Fixed-Rate and Floating-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities (Assumed as of May 31, 2023)

Before

After

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing

65.90

66.39

liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing

34.10

33.61

liabilities

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

https1://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:41aDaiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement
PU
05/25Daiwa Office Investment Borrows 6.5 Billion Yen
MT
03/23Daiwa Office to Acquire Tokyo Building for 6 Billion Yen
MT
03/22Daiwa Office Investment Corporation acquired S-GATE FIT Nihonbashi Bakurocho Property f..
CI
02/28Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Director of the Asset Manager
PU
02/22Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
01/30Daiwa Office Investment : Updated Q&A in Earnings Announcement for the 34th period (fiscal..
PU
2022Daiwa Office Investment Corporation acquired Daiwa Office Investment Corporation for ¥5..
CI
2022DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend da..
FA
2022Daiwa Office to Borrow $89 Million of Loans, Cancel Own Investment Units
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 454 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2023 13 283 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
Net Debt 2023 178 B 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 4,88%
Capitalization 272 B 1 932 M 1 932 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 568 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Hiraishi Supervisory Officer
Hiroshi Sakuma Supervisory Officer
Motoi Takahashi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.25%1 932
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-29.36%7 487
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-8.16%6 532
DEXUS3.48%5 609
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.01%5 312
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-10.53%3 450
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer