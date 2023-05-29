Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 29, 2023

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Swap Agreement

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has concluded the interest-rate swap agreements (the "Swap Agreement") regarding portions of the existing debt loans with floating-rate (the "Floating-rate Borrowing") (the total notional principal: JPY 1,000 million), as follows.

1. Summary of the Swap Agreement for the Floating-rate Borrowing

Notional Interest-Rate Scheduled Scheduled Lender Principal Counterparty Fixed-rate Floating- Commence Termination (JPY million) rate ment Date Date Payment Receipt Tokio Marine Nichido Sumitomo 3 month 1,000 JPY 2023/5/31 2027/11/30 Fire Insurance Co., Mitsui Trust 0.4152% TIBOR Ltd. Bank, Limited (Note 1)

(Note 1) Interest payments are due at the end of February, May, August, and November and on the scheduled termination date (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). The floating-rate receipt shall be calculated based on JPY TIBOR for 3 month, which the JBA TIBOR Administration (the"JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The JPY TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) Interest rates for applicable period shall be announced at https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/finance/borrowings.html

Purpose of the Swap Agreement for the Floating-rate Borrowing

The Investment Corporation concluded the Swap Agreement to offset the risks of possible increase of the future interest rate by converting from floating-rate to fixed-rate for the above Floating-rate Borrowings. Fixed Interest-Rate after Concluding the Swap Agreement

Lender Amount Current Floating Fixed Interest Borrowing Repayment (JPY million) Interest-rate - Rate Date Date Tokio Marine Nichido 3 month Fire Insurance Co., 1,000 JPY 0.6152% 2022/11/30 2037/11/30 Ltd. TIBOR + 0.20% -End-

