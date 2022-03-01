Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Current Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 1, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Current Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces current status of the acquisition of own investment units based on the provisions of Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations which is applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2, Article 80-5 of the said Act as outlined below.

Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units in February 2022

1. Total number of investment units acquired : 710 units 2. Total acquisition price : 493,300,000 yen

Acquisition period : from February 25, 2022 to February 28, 2022(on a trade date basis) Acquisition method : market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction contract with a securities company End -

[Reference]

Details of the resolution at a meeting of the board of directors on February 24, 2022

1. Total number of investment units to be acquired: 7,000 units (maximum) 2. Total acquisition price: 4,000,000,000 yen (maximum) 3. Acquisition period: from February 25, 2022 to May 16, 2022

The Investment Corporation has entrusted the market purchase of its own investment units at Tokyo Stock Exchange to a securities company pursuant to a discretionary transaction contract.

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

