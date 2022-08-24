Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

(1) Total number of investment units that can be acquired

(2) Total acquisition amount of investment units

(3) Acquisition period

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 24, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Determination of Acquisition of Own Investment Units (Acquisition of Own Investment Units Based on Article 80-5 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations)

We hereby announce that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has decided at its Board of Directors Meeting held today the acquisition of own investment units based on the provisions of Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, which is applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2, Article 80-5 of the said Act. Moreover, all the acquired own investment units are scheduled to be cancelled during the fiscal period ending November 2022 (34th Fiscal Period) as follows.

Reason for Acquisition of Own Investment Units

After comprehensively taking into consideration the level of investment unit price, status of cash on hand, financial condition and market environment, etc., the Investment Corporation has determined that the enhancement of capital efficiency and return of profits to unitholders through acquisition and cancellation of own investment units will lead to the enhancement of unitholder value over the medium to long term. Summary of Matters Concerning the Acquisition

6,000 units (upper limit)

(Share to total number of investment units outstanding (excluding treasury investment units): 1.24%)

3,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)

August 25, 2022 to November 14, 2022

The acquisition of own investment units by the Investment Corporation will end either when the total number of investment units acquired or total acquisition price of investment units mentioned above reaches the upper limit or when the above acquisition period expires. Moreover, the total acquisition amount of investment units was decided by considering the current status of cash on hand, capital requirements, level of LTV after the acquisition of own investment units and the time required until the completion of cancellation during the fiscal period ending November 2022 (34th Fiscal Period).

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

1