  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00 24/08/2022 BST
687000.00 JPY   +0.44%
07:38aDAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Including Green Loans)
PU
07:38aDAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Determination of Acquisition of Own Investment Units
PU
07/25UBS Adjusts Daiwa Office's Price Target to 581,000 Yen From 530,000 Yen, Keeps at Sell
MT
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

08/24/2022 | 07:38am BST
(1) Total number of investment units that can be acquired
(2) Total acquisition amount of investment units
(3) Acquisition period

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 24, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Determination of Acquisition of Own Investment Units (Acquisition of Own Investment Units Based on Article 80-5 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations)

We hereby announce that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") has decided at its Board of Directors Meeting held today the acquisition of own investment units based on the provisions of Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, which is applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2, Article 80-5 of the said Act. Moreover, all the acquired own investment units are scheduled to be cancelled during the fiscal period ending November 2022 (34th Fiscal Period) as follows.

  1. Reason for Acquisition of Own Investment Units
    After comprehensively taking into consideration the level of investment unit price, status of cash on hand, financial condition and market environment, etc., the Investment Corporation has determined that the enhancement of capital efficiency and return of profits to unitholders through acquisition and cancellation of own investment units will lead to the enhancement of unitholder value over the medium to long term.
  2. Summary of Matters Concerning the Acquisition

6,000 units (upper limit)

(Share to total number of investment units outstanding (excluding treasury investment units): 1.24%)

3,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)

August 25, 2022 to November 14, 2022

The acquisition of own investment units by the Investment Corporation will end either when the total number of investment units acquired or total acquisition price of investment units mentioned above reaches the upper limit or when the above acquisition period expires. Moreover, the total acquisition amount of investment units was decided by considering the current status of cash on hand, capital requirements, level of LTV after the acquisition of own investment units and the time required until the completion of cancellation during the fiscal period ending November 2022 (34th Fiscal Period).

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

1

482,529 units
0 units

(Note) The total number of acquired units and the total acquisition amount may not reach the upper limit or the acquisition of own investment units may not be conducted depending on the level of investment unit price, liquidity, market trend, etc.

3. Acquisition Method of Treasury Units

Own investment units are scheduled to be acquired through market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction agreement pertaining to the acquisition of own investment units concluded with a securities company.

Moreover, all the acquired own investment units are scheduled to be cancelled with the resolution made at the Investment Corporation's Board of Directors Meeting during the fiscal period ending November 2022 (34th Fiscal Period) after the acquisition of own investment units.

End

[Reference]

Status of Holding of Own Investment Units as of August 24, 2022

Total number of investment units outstanding (excluding treasury investment units)

Number of treasury investment units

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

2

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 06:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
