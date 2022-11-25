Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
684000.00 JPY   +0.15%
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
478,258 units
0 units

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 25, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided at its Board of Directors Meeting held today the matters regarding the cancellation of all acquired own investment units based on the provisions of Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4, Article 80 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as follows.

1. Total Number of Own Investment Units to be cancelled: 4,271 units

(0.9% of total number of issued and outstanding investment units before cancellation)

2. Scheduled Cancellation Date: November 30, 2022

[Reference]

Status of Holding of Own Investment Units after the Cancellation

Total number of investment units issued outstanding (excluding own investment units)

Number of own investment units

3. Future Prospect

There arises no change on the Management Status Forecasts for the 34th fiscal period ending November 2022 and 35th fiscal period ending May 2023 in the "REIT Financial Report for the 33rd Fiscal Period" announced on July 21, 2022.

- End -

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning determination of matters regarding cancellation of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
