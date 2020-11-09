Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)(PDF：145.2KB)

Log in
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)

11/09/2020 | 02:12am EST

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 9, 2020

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd., to which the Investment Corporation entrusts management of its assets (the "Asset Manager"), has decided today to divest trust beneficial interest in real estate (the "Divestment") as follows.

1. Summary of the Divestment

Asset Name

Daiwa Shimbashi 510 (the "Property")

Type of Asset

Trust beneficial interest in domestic real estate

Sale Price

2,530 million yen (excluding settlement amounts of fixed asset tax and city planning tax

and consumption tax.)

Book Value

2,112 million yen (As of May 31, 2020)

Difference between Sale

418 million yen (Note 1)

Price and Book Value

Date of Conclusion of

November 9, 2020

Sales Agreement

Date of Delivery

November 12, 2020

(scheduled)

Purchaser

Not disclosed (Note 2)

Payment Method

Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery

(Note 1) The figure differs from a capital gain from divestment. It is a simple calculation of difference between the sale price and the book value as of May 31, 2020, for reference.

(Note 2) The purchaser is a domestic corporation, but the name is not disclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the purchaser.

(Note 3) The intermediary for the Divestment is neither an interested person, etc. as stipulated in the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations nor a related party as stipulated in the "rules on conflicts of interest," the Asset Manager's internal regulations.

2. Reason for the Divestment

The Investment Corporation decided to conduct the Divestment based on the basic policy for asset management set forth in the Articles of Incorporation and the management policy of the Investment Corporation as rejuvenation of the portfolio and improvement of medium- to long-term profitability can be expected through the replacement of Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project, which is assumed to be developed as described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Conclusion of Agreements Concerning Development Project (Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project)" announced on October 21, 2020, and the Property.

Since the Property is a 46-year-old property complying with outdated standards for earthquake resistance, the Investment Corporation carefully considered the declining competitiveness in future leasing with respect to competing properties in the surrounding area, response to the incurrence of medium- to long-term repair and renewal expenses, as well as risk factors that are likely to occur in the future as well as their impact.

Under such circumstances, the Investment Corporation judged that the Divestment is reasonable as the reconstruction of the Property by the Investment Corporation itself would have a significant impact on the Investment Corporation's business performance requiring substantial time and costs for responding to existing tenants and demolishing/constructing the building, while such reconstruction is inevitable over the medium to long term.

Moreover, with regard to the Divestment, the Investment Corporation verified reconstruction plans proposed by multiple developers and comprehensively made the decision after comparing and considering possible options including the possibility of mutual transactions assuming asset replacement.

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding the Investment Corporation's divestment of an asset and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

1

3. Details of the Asset to be Divested

Asset Name

Daiwa Shimbashi 510

Type of Specified Asset

Trust beneficial interest in domestic real estate

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Maturity of Trust Period

October 31, 2025

Location (Address)

5-10-5 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Use (Real Property Registry)

Store, office, car park

Ownership Form

(i) Land: Ownership

(ii) Building: Ownership

Site Area (Real Property Registry)

626.18 m2

Total Floor Area (Real Property

3,653.19 m2

Registry)

Structure (Real Property Registry)

Steel framed reinforced concrete structure flat roof, 8 stories above ground and 1

below

Construction Date (Real

April 15, 1974

Property Registry)

Book Value

2,112 million yen (as of May 31, 2020)

Appraisal Value

2,530 million yen

(Date of Valuation)

(as of May 31, 2020)

Appraiser

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

Date of Delivery (scheduled)

November 12, 2020

Summary of Tenants (as of September 30, 2020)

Total Number of Tenants

7

Rent Revenue

76 million yen (Note)

Security Deposit and

82,773,350 yen

Guaranty

Total Leased Floor Space

2,595.76 m2

Total Leasable Floor Space

2,595.76 m2

Occupancy Rate

100.0%

(Note)

Rent revenue is for the fiscal period ended May 2020 (from December 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020).

  1. Details of the Purchaser
    The purchaser is a domestic corporation. However, since consent on disclosure of its name, etc. has not been obtained, such information is not disclosed. There is no relationship required to be disclosed between the Investment Corporation/Asset Manager and the purchaser in terms of capital, personnel and business. The Divestment is not one to any persons having a special interest in the Investment Corporation or the Asset Manager.
  2. Future Prospects

Gain from sale of real estate properties (approximately 330 million yen) from the Divestment is scheduled to be recorded in the fiscal period ending November 2020 (30th fiscal period). However, because almost the entire amount is scheduled to be retained as reserve for reduction entry, the impact on the management status and distribution for the said fiscal period is expected to be minimal. In addition, as the impact on the management status and distribution forecasts for the fiscal period ending May 2021 (31st fiscal period) is minimal, there are presently no revisions to the previously released forecasts.

The proceeds from the Divestment are scheduled to be allocated in part to fund the acquisition of the land for the development of Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome as announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset and Conclusion of Agreements Concerning Development of Asset (Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project)" announced on October 21, 2020. As of today, the scheduled date of acquisition of the Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Site (land) is scheduled to be November 13, 2020.

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding the Investment Corporation's divestment of an asset and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

2

6. Summary of Appraisal Report

Appraiser

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

Appraisal Date

May 31, 2020

Appraised Value

2,530 million yen

Items

(million yen)

Outline, etc.

(Note 1)

Income Approach Value

2,530

Estimated equally based on direct capitalization value

and discounted cash flow value.

Direct Capitalization Value

2,570

(1) Operating Revenue

150

Potential Annual Rent

158

Assessed rent which is stable over the medium to long

Revenue

term, etc.

Amount of Loss due to

7

Assessed by taking into account the standard vacancy

Vacancy

rate and specific factors of the subject property.

(2) Operating Expenses

43

Maintenance and

16

Assessed based on actual historical data and the level

Operation Cost

(Note 2)

of peer properties.

PM Fee

Water & Utility Charges

9

Assessed based on actual historical data and the level

of peer properties.

Repair

2

Referred to the ER estimate, assessed as 30% of the

levelled amount.

Leasing Fee

1

Amount equivalent to new monthly rent for 1.2 months.

Tax

12

Based on actual historical amount.

Non-life Insurance

0

Deemed actual amount as being appropriate.

Others

0

(3) Net Operating Revenue

107

(4) Profit from

0

Return yield is assumed at 1.0%.

deposits/guarantees

(5) Capital Expenditures

5

Amount equivalent to 70%

of the

levelled amount

based on the estimate on the ER.

(6) Net Revenue ((3)+(4)-(5))

102

(7) Capitalization Rate

4.0%

Assessed by reflecting fluctuation risks of income and

principal in the discount rate.

Discounted Cash Flow Value

2,480

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the

Discount Rate

3.8%

market trends, etc. after considering the regional

factors, specific factors, etc. of the subject property.

4.2%

Assessed

considering

future

uncertainties,

Terminal Capitalization Rate

deterioration of buildings and divestment risks, based

on capitalization rate.

Integrated Value by Using Cost

2,450

Method

Ratio of Land

91.1%

Ratio of Building

8.9%

Other, things appraiser noted upon valuation

(Note 1) The above revenue and expenses are based on the appraisal report and are not the figures forecasted by the Investment Corporation or the Asset Manager.

(Note 2) With no prospective PM's permission given for a specific disclosure of the PM fees, there is no disclosure of the breakdown of the fees. Disclosure of the PM fee figures in a specific manner may cause adverse effects on other business operations of the prospective PM, leading to bring about negative impact on the planned efficient operation based on the maintenance policy of the investment-target property of the Investment Corporation that the Investment Corporation is to contract with the PM. This may in return further cause adverse effects on unitholders' interest. Therefore, the figure presented in this column is calculated together with maintenance and operation costs.

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding the Investment Corporation's divestment of an asset and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

3

[Reference Material] Portfolio Overview After Asset Replacement

Region

Name of Property

Date of (Scheduled)

Acquisition Price

Investment Ratio

Acquisition

(million yen)

(Note 4)

Daiwa Ginza

Oct 21, 2005

14,100.0

3.0%

Daiwa Ginza Annex

Oct 21, 2005

3,050.0

0.7%

Daiwa Shibaura

Oct 21, 2005

8,265.0

1.8%

Daiwa Minami-Aoyama

Oct 21, 2005

4,550.0

1.0%

Daiwa Sarugakucho

Oct 21, 2005/

3,190.0

0.7%

Mar 30, 2012

Daiwa A Hamamatsucho

Oct 21, 2005

2,865.0

0.6%

Daiwa Jingumae

Oct 21, 2005

2,800.0

0.6%

Daiwa Shibadaimon

Oct 21, 2005

2,578.0

0.6%

Daiwa Misakicho

Oct 21, 2005

2,346.0

0.5%

Daiwa Tsukijiekimae

Jan 27, 2006

1,560.0

0.3%

Daiwa Tsukiji

Jan 27, 2006

1,240.0

0.3%

Daiwa Tsukishima

Mar 24, 2006

7,840.0

1.7%

Daiwa Nihonbashi Horidomecho

May 1, 2006

2,520.0

0.5%

Daiwa Azabudai

May 1, 2006

1,600.0

0.3%

Daiwa Kyobashi

Jul 31, 2006

3,460.0

0.7%

Daiwa Kojimachi 4-Chome

Oct 6, 2006

2,910.0

0.6%

Mar 29/ May 29, 2013

Five Central

Shinjuku Maynds Tower

Jul 13/ Nov 26, 2007

66,900.0

14.4%

Wards of

Tokyo

Daiwa SHIBUYA EDGE

Jul 13, 2007

5,900.0

1.3%

(Note 1)

Daiwa Kodenmacho

Aug 31, 2007

2,460.0

0.5%

Daiwa Nishi-Shimbashi

Aug 13, 2010

5,000.0

1.1%

Daiwa Kayabacho Building

Mar 25, 2011

5,600.0

1.2%

Daiwa Jimbocho 3-home

Mar 29, 2011

3,550.0

0.8%

E SPACE TOWER

Jul 8, 2011

24,000.0

5.2%

Daiwa Nihonbashi Hongokucho

May 11, 2012

1,721.0

0.4%

shinyon curumu

Dec 3, 2012/

9,650.0

2.1%

Apr 12, 2013

Daiwa Akasaka

Aug 9, 2013

9,200.0

2.0%

Daiwa Shibuya Miyamasuzaka

Sep 27, 2013

7,000.0

1.5%

Daiwa Azabu Terrace

Jul 4, 2014

14,000.0

3.0%

Daiwa Ebisu 4-chome

Dec 1, 2014

4,135.2

0.9%

LAQUAS Higashi Shinjuku

Dec 3, 2014

8,450.0

1.8%

Daiwa Aoyama

Mar 2, 2015

9,800.0

2.1%

Shinsen Place

Mar 2, 2015

4,800.0

1.0%

Daiwa Shibuya Square

May 1, 2015

16,000.0

3.4%

Daiwa River Gate

Jun 2, 2015

28,000.0

6.0%

Daiwa Hatchobori ekimae

Sep 11, 2015

2,871.0

0.6%

Note: This press release has been prepared as a public announcement regarding the Investment Corporation's divestment of an asset and has not been prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:11:01 UTC
