Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)(PDF：145.2KB)

Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)
Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd., to which the Investment Corporation entrusts management of its assets (the "Asset Manager"), has decided today to divest trust beneficial interest in real estate (the "Divestment") as follows.
1. Summary of the Divestment
Asset Name
Daiwa Shimbashi 510 (the "Property")
Type of Asset
Trust beneficial interest in domestic real estate
Sale Price
2,530 million yen (excluding settlement amounts of fixed asset tax and city planning tax
and consumption tax.)
Book Value
2,112 million yen (As of May 31, 2020)
Difference between Sale
418 million yen (Note 1)
Price and Book Value
Date of Conclusion of
November 9, 2020
Sales Agreement
Date of Delivery
November 12, 2020
(scheduled)
Purchaser
Not disclosed (Note 2)
Payment Method
Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery
(Note 1) The figure differs from a capital gain from divestment. It is a simple calculation of difference between the sale price and the book value as of May 31, 2020, for reference.
(Note 2) The purchaser is a domestic corporation, but the name is not disclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the purchaser.
(Note 3) The intermediary for the Divestment is neither an interested person, etc. as stipulated in the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations nor a related party as stipulated in the "rules on conflicts of interest," the Asset Manager's internal regulations.
2. Reason for the Divestment
The Investment Corporation decided to conduct the Divestment based on the basic policy for asset management set forth in the Articles of Incorporation and the management policy of the Investment Corporation as rejuvenation of the portfolio and improvement of medium- to long-term profitability can be expected through the replacement of Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project, which is assumed to be developed as described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Conclusion of Agreements Concerning Development Project (Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project)" announced on October 21, 2020, and the Property.
Since the Property is a 46-year-old property complying with outdated standards for earthquake resistance, the Investment Corporation carefully considered the declining competitiveness in future leasing with respect to competing properties in the surrounding area, response to the incurrence of medium- to long-term repair and renewal expenses, as well as risk factors that are likely to occur in the future as well as their impact.
Under such circumstances, the Investment Corporation judged that the Divestment is reasonable as the reconstruction of the Property by the Investment Corporation itself would have a significant impact on the Investment Corporation's business performance requiring substantial time and costs for responding to existing tenants and demolishing/constructing the building, while such reconstruction is inevitable over the medium to long term.
Moreover, with regard to the Divestment, the Investment Corporation verified reconstruction plans proposed by multiple developers and comprehensively made the decision after comparing and considering possible options including the possibility of mutual transactions assuming asset replacement.
Rent revenue is for the fiscal period ended May 2020 (from December 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020).
Details of the Purchaser
The purchaser is a domestic corporation. However, since consent on disclosure of its name, etc. has not been obtained, such information is not disclosed. There is no relationship required to be disclosed between the Investment Corporation/Asset Manager and the purchaser in terms of capital, personnel and business. The Divestment is not one to any persons having a special interest in the Investment Corporation or the Asset Manager.
Future Prospects
Gain from sale of real estate properties (approximately 330 million yen) from the Divestment is scheduled to be recorded in the fiscal period ending November 2020 (30th fiscal period). However, because almost the entire amount is scheduled to be retained as reserve for reduction entry, the impact on the management status and distribution for the said fiscal period is expected to be minimal. In addition, as the impact on the management status and distribution forecasts for the fiscal period ending May 2021 (31st fiscal period) is minimal, there are presently no revisions to the previously released forecasts.
The proceeds from the Divestment are scheduled to be allocated in part to fund the acquisition of the land for the development of Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome as announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset and Conclusion of Agreements Concerning Development of Asset (Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project)" announced on October 21, 2020. As of today, the scheduled date of acquisition of the Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Site (land) is scheduled to be November 13, 2020.
6. Summary of Appraisal Report
Appraiser
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
Appraisal Date
May 31, 2020
Appraised Value
2,530 million yen
Items
(million yen)
Outline, etc.
(Note 1)
Income Approach Value
2,530
Estimated equally based on direct capitalization value
and discounted cash flow value.
Direct Capitalization Value
2,570
(1) Operating Revenue
150
Potential Annual Rent
158
Assessed rent which is stable over the medium to long
Revenue
term, etc.
Amount of Loss due to
7
Assessed by taking into account the standard vacancy
Vacancy
rate and specific factors of the subject property.
(2) Operating Expenses
43
Maintenance and
16
Assessed based on actual historical data and the level
Operation Cost
(Note 2)
of peer properties.
PM Fee
Water & Utility Charges
9
Assessed based on actual historical data and the level
of peer properties.
Repair
2
Referred to the ER estimate, assessed as 30% of the
levelled amount.
Leasing Fee
1
Amount equivalent to new monthly rent for 1.2 months.
Tax
12
Based on actual historical amount.
Non-life Insurance
0
Deemed actual amount as being appropriate.
Others
0
(3) Net Operating Revenue
107
(4) Profit from
0
Return yield is assumed at 1.0%.
deposits/guarantees
(5) Capital Expenditures
5
Amount equivalent to 70%
of the
levelled amount
based on the estimate on the ER.
(6) Net Revenue ((3)+(4)-(5))
102
(7) Capitalization Rate
4.0%
Assessed by reflecting fluctuation risks of income and
principal in the discount rate.
Discounted Cash Flow Value
2,480
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the
Discount Rate
3.8%
market trends, etc. after considering the regional
factors, specific factors, etc. of the subject property.
4.2%
Assessed
considering
future
uncertainties,
Terminal Capitalization Rate
deterioration of buildings and divestment risks, based
on capitalization rate.
Integrated Value by Using Cost
2,450
Method
Ratio of Land
91.1%
Ratio of Building
8.9%
Other, things appraiser noted upon valuation
－
(Note 1) The above revenue and expenses are based on the appraisal report and are not the figures forecasted by the Investment Corporation or the Asset Manager.
(Note 2) With no prospective PM's permission given for a specific disclosure of the PM fees, there is no disclosure of the breakdown of the fees. Disclosure of the PM fee figures in a specific manner may cause adverse effects on other business operations of the prospective PM, leading to bring about negative impact on the planned efficient operation based on the maintenance policy of the investment-target property of the Investment Corporation that the Investment Corporation is to contract with the PM. This may in return further cause adverse effects on unitholders' interest. Therefore, the figure presented in this column is calculated together with maintenance and operation costs.
[Reference Material] Portfolio Overview After Asset Replacement
Region
Name of Property
Date of (Scheduled)
Acquisition Price
Investment Ratio
Acquisition
(million yen)
(Note 4)
Daiwa Ginza
Oct 21, 2005
14,100.0
3.0%
Daiwa Ginza Annex
Oct 21, 2005
3,050.0
0.7%
Daiwa Shibaura
Oct 21, 2005
8,265.0
1.8%
Daiwa Minami-Aoyama
Oct 21, 2005
4,550.0
1.0%
Daiwa Sarugakucho
Oct 21, 2005/
3,190.0
0.7%
Mar 30, 2012
Daiwa A Hamamatsucho
Oct 21, 2005
2,865.0
0.6%
Daiwa Jingumae
Oct 21, 2005
2,800.0
0.6%
Daiwa Shibadaimon
Oct 21, 2005
2,578.0
0.6%
Daiwa Misakicho
Oct 21, 2005
2,346.0
0.5%
Daiwa Tsukijiekimae
Jan 27, 2006
1,560.0
0.3%
Daiwa Tsukiji
Jan 27, 2006
1,240.0
0.3%
Daiwa Tsukishima
Mar 24, 2006
7,840.0
1.7%
Daiwa Nihonbashi Horidomecho
May 1, 2006
2,520.0
0.5%
Daiwa Azabudai
May 1, 2006
1,600.0
0.3%
Daiwa Kyobashi
Jul 31, 2006
3,460.0
0.7%
Daiwa Kojimachi 4-Chome
Oct 6, 2006
2,910.0
0.6%
Mar 29/ May 29, 2013
Five Central
Shinjuku Maynds Tower
Jul 13/ Nov 26, 2007
66,900.0
14.4%
Wards of
Tokyo
Daiwa SHIBUYA EDGE
Jul 13, 2007
5,900.0
1.3%
(Note 1)
Daiwa Kodenmacho
Aug 31, 2007
2,460.0
0.5%
Daiwa Nishi-Shimbashi
Aug 13, 2010
5,000.0
1.1%
Daiwa Kayabacho Building
Mar 25, 2011
5,600.0
1.2%
Daiwa Jimbocho 3-ｃhome
Mar 29, 2011
3,550.0
0.8%
E SPACE TOWER
Jul 8, 2011
24,000.0
5.2%
Daiwa Nihonbashi Hongokucho
May 11, 2012
1,721.0
0.4%
shinyon curumu
Dec 3, 2012/
9,650.0
2.1%
Apr 12, 2013
Daiwa Akasaka
Aug 9, 2013
9,200.0
2.0%
Daiwa Shibuya Miyamasuzaka
Sep 27, 2013
7,000.0
1.5%
Daiwa Azabu Terrace
Jul 4, 2014
14,000.0
3.0%
Daiwa Ebisu 4-chome
Dec 1, 2014
4,135.2
0.9%
LAQUAS Higashi Shinjuku
Dec 3, 2014
8,450.0
1.8%
Daiwa Aoyama
Mar 2, 2015
9,800.0
2.1%
Shinsen Place
Mar 2, 2015
4,800.0
1.0%
Daiwa Shibuya Square
May 1, 2015
16,000.0
3.4%
Daiwa River Gate
Jun 2, 2015
28,000.0
6.0%
Daiwa Hatchobori ekimae
Sep 11, 2015
2,871.0
0.6%
