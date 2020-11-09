Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)(PDF：145.2KB)

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 9, 2020

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Divestment of Asset (Daiwa Shimbashi 510)

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd., to which the Investment Corporation entrusts management of its assets (the "Asset Manager"), has decided today to divest trust beneficial interest in real estate (the "Divestment") as follows.

1. Summary of the Divestment

Asset Name Daiwa Shimbashi 510 (the "Property") Type of Asset Trust beneficial interest in domestic real estate Sale Price 2,530 million yen (excluding settlement amounts of fixed asset tax and city planning tax and consumption tax.) Book Value 2,112 million yen (As of May 31, 2020) Difference between Sale 418 million yen (Note 1) Price and Book Value Date of Conclusion of November 9, 2020 Sales Agreement Date of Delivery November 12, 2020 (scheduled) Purchaser Not disclosed (Note 2) Payment Method Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery

(Note 1) The figure differs from a capital gain from divestment. It is a simple calculation of difference between the sale price and the book value as of May 31, 2020, for reference.

(Note 2) The purchaser is a domestic corporation, but the name is not disclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the purchaser.

(Note 3) The intermediary for the Divestment is neither an interested person, etc. as stipulated in the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations nor a related party as stipulated in the "rules on conflicts of interest," the Asset Manager's internal regulations.

2. Reason for the Divestment

The Investment Corporation decided to conduct the Divestment based on the basic policy for asset management set forth in the Articles of Incorporation and the management policy of the Investment Corporation as rejuvenation of the portfolio and improvement of medium- to long-term profitability can be expected through the replacement of Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project, which is assumed to be developed as described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Conclusion of Agreements Concerning Development Project (Nihonbashi-Bakurocho1-Chome Development Project)" announced on October 21, 2020, and the Property.

Since the Property is a 46-year-old property complying with outdated standards for earthquake resistance, the Investment Corporation carefully considered the declining competitiveness in future leasing with respect to competing properties in the surrounding area, response to the incurrence of medium- to long-term repair and renewal expenses, as well as risk factors that are likely to occur in the future as well as their impact.

Under such circumstances, the Investment Corporation judged that the Divestment is reasonable as the reconstruction of the Property by the Investment Corporation itself would have a significant impact on the Investment Corporation's business performance requiring substantial time and costs for responding to existing tenants and demolishing/constructing the building, while such reconstruction is inevitable over the medium to long term.

Moreover, with regard to the Divestment, the Investment Corporation verified reconstruction plans proposed by multiple developers and comprehensively made the decision after comparing and considering possible options including the possibility of mutual transactions assuming asset replacement.

