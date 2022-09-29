Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-29 am EDT
675000.00 JPY   +1.05%
02:44aDaiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Investment Units
PU
09/01Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Current Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units
PU
09/01Tranche Update on Daiwa Office Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 24, 2022.
CI
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

09/29/2022 | 02:44am EDT
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 29, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces status of the acquisition of its own investment units based on the provisions of Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations which is applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2, Article 80-5 of the said Act as outlined below. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation completed the acquisition of its own investment units, as was approved at a meeting of the board of directors held on August 24, 2022.

1. Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units in September 2022

1.

Total number of investment units acquired :

3,146 units

2.

Total acquisition price :

2,205,218,000 yen

  1. Acquisition period : from September 1, 2022 to September 28, 2022(on a trade date basis)
  2. Acquisition method : market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction contract with a securities company

2. Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units during Whole Period of Acquisition

1.

Total number of investment units acquired :

4,271 units

2.

Total acquisition price :

2,999,451,000 yen

  1. Acquisition period : from August 25, 2022 to September 28, 2022(on a trade date basis)
  2. Acquisition method : market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction contract with a securities company

The Investment Corporation plans to cancel all the acquired own investment units which are described above during this fiscal period based on the resolution of a meeting of board of director. Upon cancellation of such investment units, the total number of issued and outstanding investment units of the Investment Corporation will be 478,258.

End

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning status and completion of acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

1

[Reference]

Details of the resolution at a meeting of the board of directors on August 24, 2022

1.

Total number of investment units to be acquired:

6,000 units (maximum)

2.

Total acquisition price:

3,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

3.

Acquisition period:

from August 25, 2022 to November 14, 2022

4.

Acquisition method:

market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary

transaction contract with a securities company

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning status and completion of acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

2

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
