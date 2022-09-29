Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 29, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Keiichi Sakai, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces status of the acquisition of its own investment units based on the provisions of Article 80-2 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations which is applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 2, Article 80-5 of the said Act as outlined below. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation completed the acquisition of its own investment units, as was approved at a meeting of the board of directors held on August 24, 2022.

1. Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units in September 2022

1. Total number of investment units acquired : 3,146 units 2. Total acquisition price : 2,205,218,000 yen

Acquisition period : from September 1, 2022 to September 28, 2022(on a trade date basis) Acquisition method : market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction contract with a securities company

2. Status of Acquisition of Own Investment Units during Whole Period of Acquisition

1. Total number of investment units acquired : 4,271 units 2. Total acquisition price : 2,999,451,000 yen

Acquisition period : from August 25, 2022 to September 28, 2022(on a trade date basis) Acquisition method : market purchase at Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary transaction contract with a securities company

The Investment Corporation plans to cancel all the acquired own investment units which are described above during this fiscal period based on the resolution of a meeting of board of director. Upon cancellation of such investment units, the total number of issued and outstanding investment units of the Investment Corporation will be 478,258.

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning status and completion of acquisition of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investment.

