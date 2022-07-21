Daiwa Office Investment : Notice concerning Amendments to Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors, Etc.
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director
Inquiries to: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)
Notice concerning Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
and Appointment of Directors, Etc.
We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") approved, at its Board of Directors meeting today, to submit for discussion the following amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and appointment of directors, etc. to the 10th General Meeting of Unitholders of the Investment Corporation to be held on August 26, 2022 (the "Unitholders' Meeting").
1. Reason and Content of Amendments to Articles of Incorporation (Proposal 1)
The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) (this includes related amendments to the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and other relevant legislation) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, in order to prepare for the introduction of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of unitholders, the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation shall be amended as follows.
Information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of unitholders, etc. shall be provided electronically (proposed Article 9-2, Paragraph 1).
A provision shall be established to limit the scope of matters to be included in the paper copy
to be sent to unitholders who have requested it (proposed Article 9-2, Paragraph 2).
In line with the above amendments, the article in which a certain defined term is defined in the current Articles of Incorporation shall be adjusted (Article 34, Paragraph 3 of the current Articles of Incorporation).
So that the newly established provisions described in i. and ii. above become effective on September 1, 2022, which is the date of enforcement of the amended Act, a supplementary provision to this effect shall be established, which shall be deleted after the new provisions have become effective (proposed Article 35).
Notations of years shall be amended from the Japanese imperial calendar to the Western calendar (Article 9, Paragraph 3, Article 15, and establishment/amendment history of the current Articles of Incorporation) (Changed in Japanese only; English unchanged).
In conjunction with the application of Corporate Accounting Standard No. 10 "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments," which was revised on July 4, 2019 (includes relevant newly formulated and revised corporate standards and applicable guidelines), the necessary changes will be made to the
1
asset valuation method (related to Proposed Amendments Appendix 2).
2. Appointment of One Executive Director (Proposal 2)
As the term of office of the incumbent Executive Director Seiya Miyamoto will end upon the conclusion of the upcoming General Meeting of Unitholders, it is proposed to newly appoint one Executive Director.
By application of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the term of office of the Executive Director based on this proposal shall begin upon the appointment on August 26, 2022 and end upon the conclusion of the General Meeting of Unitholders with appointment of Executive Director as a proposed agenda that is to be held within 30 days of the day following the day on which 2 years have elapsed from the appointment.
Please note that this proposal concerning appointment of Executive Director is one that has been submitted based on the unanimous consent of the Supervisory Directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 21, 2022.
3. Appointment of One Substitute Executive Director (Proposal 3)
In preparation for any vacancy in the position of Executive Director of the Investment Corporation or any shortfall in the number of Executive Directors of the Investment Corporation legally required, it is proposed to appoint one substitute Executive Director in advance.
Pursuant to the provisions of the third sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the provisions of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation shall also apply to the term of office in the event that the substitute Executive Director appointed based on this proposal becomes Executive Director.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 18, Paragraph 3 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the period that the resolution concerning appointment of substitute Executive Director based on this proposal remains effective shall be until the end of the term of office of the Executive Director under Proposal 2.
Please note that this proposal concerning appointment of substitute Executive Director is one that has been submitted based on the unanimous consent of the Supervisory Directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 21, 2022.
4. Appointment of Two Supervisory Directors (Proposal 4)
As the term of office of the incumbent Supervisory Directors Takayuki Hiraishi and Hiroshi Sakuma will end upon the conclusion of the upcoming General Meeting of Unitholders, it is proposed to appoint two Supervisory Directors.
By application of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act that applies mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 101, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment
2
Corporation, the term of office of the Supervisory Directors appointed based on this proposal shall begin upon the appointment on August 26, 2022 and end upon the conclusion of the General Meeting of Unitholders with appointment of Supervisory Directors as a proposed agenda that is to be
held within 30 days of the day following the day on which 2 years have elapsed from the appointment.
5. Schedule
July 21, 2022 Board of Directors meeting to approve the agenda presented to the Unitholders' Meeting
August 5, 2022 Dispatch of Convocation Notice for the Unitholders' Meeting (scheduled) August 26, 2022 Unitholders' Meeting (scheduled)
Attachment: Notice of Convocation of the 12nd General Meeting of Unitholders
Notice of Convocation of the 12nd General Meeting of Unitholders
We hereby inform you that the 12nd General Meeting of Unitholders of Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") will be held in accordance with the following particulars, and you are cordially invited to attend such meeting.
From the perspective of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, please make a careful decision whether or not to attend the General Meeting of Unitholders. Please note that you may exercise your voting rights via the voting rights exercise form if you will not attend the meeting in person. In such case, you are requested to carefully examine the attached "Reference Documents
Concerning the General Meeting of Unitholders" and, after indicating your vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed voting rights exercise form, to send such form to us, ensuring that the form will reach us by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 25, 2022.
In accordance with Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Act Concerning Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, the Investment Corporation has set out the provisions concerning "Deemed Approval" in Article 14 of the current Articles of Incorporation.
Accordingly, please be aware that if you are not present at the General Meeting of Unitholders and do not exercise your voting rights via the voting rights exercise form, your voting rights will be included in the number of voting rights of the unitholders in attendance and the Investment Corporation will deem that you have voted
Article 14 (Deemed Approval)
Any unitholder who does not attend a General Meeting of Unitholders and does not exercise his/her voting rights shall be deemed to have approved the proposals presented to such General Meeting of Unitholders (provided, however, that in cases where two or more proposals are presented and any such proposal is in conflict with another proposal, both of such proposals shall be excluded from such deemed approval).
The number of voting rights held by the unitholder deemed to have approved the proposals in accordance with the preceding Paragraph shall be counted in the number of voting rights of the unitholders in attendance.
Details
1. Date and Time: August 26, 2022(Friday) at 10:00 a.m.
(The reception desk will open at 9:30 a.m.）
Venue:18th Floor, GranTokyo North Tower, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(Please refer to the venue map provided at the end of this document.)
Purpose of the General Meeting of Unitholders:
Agenda
Proposal 1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 2: Appointment of One Executive Director
Proposal 3: Appointment of One Substitute Executive Director
Rroposal 4: Appointment of Two Supervisory Directors
The details of the proposals are as set forth in the following "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Unitholders."
- End -
4
If you attend the General Meeting of Unitholders in person, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the receptionist at the venue.
Method of publicizing in the case of revision of the Reference Documents Concerning the General Meeting of Unitholders:
Please note that any revisions that are required to be made, by the date preceding the date of the General Meeting of Unitholders, to the matters included in the Reference Documents Concerning the General Meeting of Unitholders will be posted on the Investment Corporation's website (https://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/)
Measures will be taken at the General Meeting of Unitholders to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections based on the current infection status, etc., within Japan. Please refer to "Action to Prevent the Spread of Novel Coronavirus Infections" provided later in this document for details. In addition, changes may be made to the operation of the General Meeting of Unitholders depending on the future situation. Any changes will be described on the Investment Corporation's website(https://www.daiwa- office.co.jp/en/), so please check this as well.
If you choose to exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may appoint another unitholder with voting rights to attend the General Meeting of Unitholders as your proxy. In such case, such proxy shall submit your voting rights exercise form together with a document certifying the status of the proxy.
If you redundantly exercise your voting rights by using the Exercise of Voting Rights Form, only the vote lastly made shall be deemed to be effective.
With the objective of minimizing the time spent by unitholders at the meeting venue, the decision has been made by the asset management company of the Investment Corporation to not hold a "Session of Asset Management Report," which is traditionally held after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Unitholders. We ask for your understanding.
5
