Daiwa Office Investment : Notice concerning Amendments to Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors, Etc.

In conjunction with the application of Corporate Accounting Standard No. 10 "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments," which was revised on July 4, 2019 (includes relevant newly formulated and revised corporate standards and applicable guidelines), the necessary changes will be made to the

Notations of years shall be amended from the Japanese imperial calendar to the Western calendar (Article 9, Paragraph 3, Article 15, and establishment/amendment history of the current Articles of Incorporation) (Changed in Japanese only; English unchanged).

So that the newly established provisions described in i. and ii. above become effective on September 1, 2022, which is the date of enforcement of the amended Act, a supplementary provision to this effect shall be established, which shall be deleted after the new provisions have become effective (proposed Article 35).

In line with the above amendments, the article in which a certain defined term is defined in the current Articles of Incorporation shall be adjusted (Article 34, Paragraph 3 of the current Articles of Incorporation).

to be sent to unitholders who have requested it (proposed Article 9-2, Paragraph 2).

A provision shall be established to limit the scope of matters to be included in the paper copy

Information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of unitholders, etc. shall be provided electronically (proposed Article

The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) (this includes related amendments to the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and other relevant legislation) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, in order to prepare for the introduction of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of unitholders, the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation shall be amended as follows.

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") approved, at its Board of Directors meeting today, to submit for discussion the following amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and appointment of directors, etc. to the 10th General Meeting of Unitholders of the Investment Corporation to be held on August 26, 2022 (the "Unitholders' Meeting").

asset valuation method (related to Proposed Amendments Appendix 2).

2. Appointment of One Executive Director (Proposal 2)

As the term of office of the incumbent Executive Director Seiya Miyamoto will end upon the conclusion of the upcoming General Meeting of Unitholders, it is proposed to newly appoint one Executive Director.

By application of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the term of office of the Executive Director based on this proposal shall begin upon the appointment on August 26, 2022 and end upon the conclusion of the General Meeting of Unitholders with appointment of Executive Director as a proposed agenda that is to be held within 30 days of the day following the day on which 2 years have elapsed from the appointment.

Please note that this proposal concerning appointment of Executive Director is one that has been submitted based on the unanimous consent of the Supervisory Directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 21, 2022.

For details of appointment of one substitute executive director, please refer to the attached "Notice of Notice of Convocation of the 12nd General Meeting of Unitholders."

3. Appointment of One Substitute Executive Director (Proposal 3)

In preparation for any vacancy in the position of Executive Director of the Investment Corporation or any shortfall in the number of Executive Directors of the Investment Corporation legally required, it is proposed to appoint one substitute Executive Director in advance.

Pursuant to the provisions of the third sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the provisions of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation shall also apply to the term of office in the event that the substitute Executive Director appointed based on this proposal becomes Executive Director.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 18, Paragraph 3 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation, the period that the resolution concerning appointment of substitute Executive Director based on this proposal remains effective shall be until the end of the term of office of the Executive Director under Proposal 2.

Please note that this proposal concerning appointment of substitute Executive Director is one that has been submitted based on the unanimous consent of the Supervisory Directors at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 21, 2022.

For details of appointment of one substitute executive director, please refer to the attached "Notice of Notice of Convocation of the 12nd General Meeting of Unitholders."

4. Appointment of Two Supervisory Directors (Proposal 4)

As the term of office of the incumbent Supervisory Directors Takayuki Hiraishi and Hiroshi Sakuma will end upon the conclusion of the upcoming General Meeting of Unitholders, it is proposed to appoint two Supervisory Directors.

By application of Article 99, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act that applies mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 101, Paragraph 2 of the Investment Trusts Act and the proviso to the first sentence of Article 18, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Investment

