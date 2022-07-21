Daiwa Office Investment : Sustainability Report 2022 has been published.

Policy Regarding ESG

The Investment Corporation will focus on the following items in the asset management for the Investment Corporation judging that emphasizing ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) contributes to the enhancement of the Investment Corporation's medium-tolong-term corporate value.

1. Initiatives on Environmental Protection (Environment)

We will proactively promote initiatives on environmental protection including resource and energy-saving measures such as the introduction of facilities and equipment contributing to environmental protection at the properties owned.

2. Connection to Society (Social)

We will proactively disclose information and fulfill our accountability to all stakeholders through IR activities, etc. We will accomplish the social mission of an asset manager by providing high-quality and comfortable residential spaces for tenants.

Moreover, in order to contribute to society through superior asset management, we strive to create a comfortable work environment that respects the work-life balance of executives and employees and at the same time endeavor to develop human resources through internal and external training.

3. Corporate Governance (Governance)

We will make highly transparent and reasonable decisions under laws and regulations and various rules while being aware of the importance of corporate ethics and compliance. In addition, the Asset Manager will work to strengthen internal control systems including avoidance of conflicts of interest and risk management and to train officers and employees in order to fulfill the duty of care and fiduciary duty.