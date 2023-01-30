Daiwa Office Investment : Updated Q&A in Earnings Announcement for the 34th period (fiscal period ended November 2022)

This document was prepared based on statements made at the earnings announcement meeting held on January 23, 2023 (Monday), and should not be construed as a solicitation for investment in the Investment Corporation. Moreover, please understand that we shall not be held liable for omissions and errors of data and phrases used in this document. Furthermore, opinions and forecasts indicated in this document are the Investment Corporation's judgment as at the time this document was prepared. No assurances or promises can be given regarding the accuracy and certainty of this information, and it can be modified without prior notice.

Main Q&As at the 34th Fiscal Period Earnings Announcement of

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (DOI)

Date and Time: 17:00-17:35, January 23, 2023 (Monday)

Presenter: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Representative Director

Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

*Questions are presented in sequential order.

Q1. Could you please tell us about any recent changes in the transaction market?

(Answer)

In the transaction market, transactions with low cap rates continue to be seen, and it has not changed much at present.

It seems that there has been some changes in transaction market participants. It appears that some overseas investors from the U.S. who had been carrying out property transactions in very large amounts are refraining from transactions. Meanwhile, some investors are eager to acquire properties that are filling the absence of such investors, and it is our understanding that the cap rates for office buildings in central Tokyo have not changed as a result.

Q2. What is your outlook for unit rents going forward?

(Answer)

When looking at the market as a whole, particularly the central Tokyo market, while there are comparatively active areas such as Shibuya, other areas still have some differences in demand trends depending on the size of the advertised sections rather than the area.

Although demand has weakened somewhat for large properties, we have the impression that small and medium-sized floor spaces continue to move actively. Based on such overall demand trends, we do not think rents will undergo significant adjustments under current conditions.

In the case of DOI, although it depends on individual property characteristics, we would like to prioritize occupancy, especially in cases of advertised sections with a large area. If such trends spill over into the market, the rent adjustment phase may continue a little longer.