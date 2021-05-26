Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 26, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 3,400 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan Scheduled Borrowing / Repayment Lender Amount Interest Rate Borrowing Repayment Date (million yen) Date Method Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 1 month Japanese Yen 1,400 TIBOR + 0.25% 2022/5/31 Corporation (Note1) Unsecured 1 month Japanese Yen repayment Shinsei Bank, Ltd. 1,000 TIBOR + 0.25% 2021/5/31 2022/5/31 in lump (Note1) sum 3 month Japanese Yen The 77 Bank, Ltd. 1,000 TIBOR + 0.45% 2031/5/30 (Note2)

(Note1)Interest payments shall be made at the end of every month (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day of the month) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 1 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the applicable period.

(Note2)Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period.