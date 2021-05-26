Log in
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

05/26/2021 | 02:33am EDT
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 26, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Motoi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division (Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

We hereby give notice that Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") decided today to borrow a total of 3,400 million yen (the "Borrowing").

1. Details for the Borrowing

Loan

Scheduled

Borrowing /

Repayment

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Borrowing

Repayment

Date

(million yen)

Date

Method

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

1 month Japanese Yen

1,400

TIBOR + 0.25%

2022/5/31

Corporation

(Note1)

Unsecured

1 month Japanese Yen

repayment

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.

1,000

TIBOR + 0.25%

2021/5/31

2022/5/31

in lump

(Note1)

sum

3 month Japanese Yen

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

1,000

TIBOR + 0.45%

2031/5/30

(Note2)

(Note1)Interest payments shall be made at the end of every month (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day of the month) and the repayment date. Interest Rate is calculated based on 1 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the applicable period.

(Note2)Interest payments shall be made at the end of February, May, August and November (If any such date is not a business day, the immediately following business day; and if such date falls within the next month, the preceding last business day). Interest rate is calculated based on 3 month Japanese Yen TIBOR which Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") announces two business days prior to the first day of the loan period.

  1. Reason for the Borrowing
    The Borrowing will be provided for the repayment of 3,400 million yen borrowed in total due on May 31, 2021.
  2. Date of Signing Contract May 26, 2021
  1. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing
    Please refer to "Reference" for the status of interest-bearing liabilities after the Borrowing.
  2. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
    There arises no change in the content of the investment risks described at "1. Fund Information, 1-1 Status of Fund, 1-1-3 Investment Risk" of the Yukashouken Houkokusyo filed as of February 17, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment of the Borrowing.
    • End -

[Reference]

  1. Outstanding Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

May 31, 2021

(Unit: JPY million)

Before

After

Increase/

the Borrowing

the Borrowing

Decrease

Short-term loans (loan period: 1 year or less)

24,900

23,900

-1,000

Long-term loans (loan period: over 1 year)

169,450

170,450

+1,000

(Note)

Total loans

194,350

194,350

0

Investment corporation bonds

9,000

9,000

0

Total interest-bearing liabilities

203,350

203,350

0

(Note) The long-term loans to be repaid within 1 year are included in the short-term loans.

  1. Ratio of Floating-Rate and Fixed-RateInterest-Bearing Liabilities after the Borrowing

May 31, 2021

(Unit: JPY million)

Total amount of interest-bearing

Ratio

liabilities

Floating-rateinterest-bearing liabilities

42,800

21.05%

Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities*

160,550

78.95%

*Fixed-rateinterest-bearing liabilities include

liabilities changed from floating-rate

to fixed-rate through swap

transactions.

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
