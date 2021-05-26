Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 26, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided at its Board of Directors Meeting held today the matters regarding the cancellation of all acquired own investment units based on the provisions of Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4, Article 80 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as follows.

1. Total Number of Own Investment Units to be Cancelled: 3,789 units

(0.77% of total number of issued and outstanding investment units before cancellation)

2. Scheduled Cancellation Date: May 31, 2021 [Reference]

Status of Holding of Own Investment Units after the Cancellation

Total number of investment units issued outstanding 488,088 units (excluding own investment units) Number of own investment units 0 units

3. Future Prospect

There arises no change on the Management Status Forecasts for the 31st fiscal period ending May 2021 and 32nd fiscal period ending November 2021 in the "REIT Financial Report for the 30th Fiscal Period" announced on January 20, 2021.

4. Status of Owned Investment Units by DSGI and DIM after the Cancellation

DSGI DIM Total (1) Investment units owned 67,321 128,905 196,226 units units units (2) Voting rights ratio 13.8% 26.4% 40.2%

(Note) Voting rights ratio is the proportion of the investment units owned in the total number of investment units outstanding (excluding treasury investment units) in 2.[Reference] stated above and rounded off to the first decimal place

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning determination of matters regarding cancellation of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.