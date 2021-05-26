Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8976   JP3046310003

DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8976)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa Office Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

05/26/2021 | 02:33am EDT
This translation of the original Japanese notice is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 26, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (Stock Code No.: 8976)

Representative: Seiya Miyamoto, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Representative: Toshio Fukushima, President and Representative Director

Inquiries to: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-6215-9649)

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided at its Board of Directors Meeting held today the matters regarding the cancellation of all acquired own investment units based on the provisions of Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4, Article 80 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as follows.

1. Total Number of Own Investment Units to be Cancelled: 3,789 units

(0.77% of total number of issued and outstanding investment units before cancellation)

2. Scheduled Cancellation Date: May 31, 2021 [Reference]

Status of Holding of Own Investment Units after the Cancellation

Total number of investment units

issued outstanding

488,088 units

(excluding own investment units)

Number of own investment units

0 units

3. Future Prospect

There arises no change on the Management Status Forecasts for the 31st fiscal period ending May 2021 and 32nd fiscal period ending November 2021 in the "REIT Financial Report for the 30th Fiscal Period" announced on January 20, 2021.

4. Status of Owned Investment Units by DSGI and DIM after the Cancellation

DSGI

DIM

Total

(1)

Investment units owned

67,321

128,905

196,226

units

units

units

(2)

Voting rights ratio

13.8%

26.4%

40.2%

(Note) Voting rights ratio is the proportion of the investment units owned in the total number of investment units outstanding (excluding treasury investment units) in 2.[Reference] stated above and rounded off to the first decimal place

- End -

*Website URL of the Investment Corporation: http://www.daiwa-office.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement concerning determination of matters regarding cancellation of own investment units and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

Disclaimer

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 954 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 14 241 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 172 B 1 578 M 1 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 386 B 3 546 M 3 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takayuki Hiraishi Supervisory Officer
Hiroshi Sakuma Supervisory Officer
Motoi Takahashi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.12%3 546
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.21.64%17 860
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION18.56%10 751
DEXUS10.85%8 676
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.25%8 504
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION21.95%8 152