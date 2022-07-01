Appointment of Corporate Auditor [PDF:27KB]
July 1, 2022
Press Release
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Appointment of Corporate Auditor
Attention
This document is not a full translation of a press release announced on July 1, 2022 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces the appointment of a corporate auditor as follows.
[ Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. ]
1. Corporate Auditor
New Appointment (As of July 1, 2022)
Corporate Auditor
Kimito Nakae
End
Disclaimer
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.
