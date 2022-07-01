Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
597.80 JPY   -1.35%
02:23aSTATUS OF SHARE REPURCHASE [PDF : 31kb]
PU
06/29Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump
RE
06/29BASIC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [PDF : 195kb]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Appointment of Corporate Auditor [PDF:27KB]

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 1, 2022

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Appointment of Corporate Auditor

Attention

This document is not a full translation of a press release announced on July 1, 2022 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces the appointment of a corporate auditor as follows.

[ Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. ]

1. Corporate Auditor

  1. New Appointment (As of July 1, 2022)

Corporate Auditor

Kimito Nakae

End

1

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
02:23aSTATUS OF SHARE REPURCHASE [PDF : 31kb]
PU
06/29Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump
RE
06/29BASIC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [PDF : 195kb]
PU
06/28NOTICE CONCERNING THE DISPOSAL OF TR : 70kb]
PU
06/23Japanese shares end little changed; recession fears stoke volatility
RE
06/22Japan's Nikkei loses early gains on Wall St's recession fears
RE
06/16Nagase Plans Sale of First Sustainability-linked Bonds
MT
06/16FY2022 MANAGEMENT STRATEGY MEETING Q : 268kb]
PU
06/10Japan Wholesale Inflation Remains High in May as Weak Yen Drives Import Costs at Record..
MT
06/08Japan's Nikkei ends at 2-1/2-month high as tech stocks rally
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 603 B 4 440 M 4 440 M
Net income 2022 98 282 M 723 M 723 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 899 B 6 615 M 6 615 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 15 096
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 606,00 JPY
Average target price 649,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Eiji Sato CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Takashi Hibino Director, Head-personnel & Legal Affairs
Tomoyuki Murase Managing Executive Officer
Toshihiro Matsui COO, Director & Representative Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.-6.58%6 615
MORGAN STANLEY-22.51%133 051
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.88%119 811
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-20.72%97 489
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.99%45 302
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.1.41%29 368