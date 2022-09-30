Appointment of Executives [PDF:44KB]

*This translation is based on the original press release in Japanese. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original press and mainly focuses on the appointment of executives and staff within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, and Overseas Offices.

30th September 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Appointment of Executives

【Daiwa Securities Group Inc.】

Ⅰ ．Corporate Executive Officers / Executive Officers Appointment of Executives (as of 1st October 2022)

New Name Present Deputy President Deputy President Head of Overseas Operations Hironori Oka Head of Overseas Operations Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc. Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited Chairman Chairman Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited Chairman Chairman Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited Chairman Executive Managing Director Executive Managing Director Head of Corporate Communication Naoki Suzuki Head of Americas Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc. Executive Managing Director Chairman Senior Managing Director Senior Managing Director Head of Americas Keiji Machida Deputy Head of Americas Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc. Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc. President and CEO President and COO Senior Managing Director Senior Managing Director Deputy Head of Corporate Planning Toyo Abe Deputy Head of Corporate Planning Head of Legal Head of Legal Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Head of Corporate Communication Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Senior Managing Director Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

【Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.】

Ⅰ ．Directors (Members of the Board) / Executive Officers

New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st October 2022)

New Name Present [New Appointment / Promotion] Executive Managing Director Naoki Suzuki - Head of Executive Office Head of Corporate Communication Head of General Affairs Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Executive Managing Director Executive Managing Director Senior Managing Director Senior Managing Director Deputy Head of Corporate Planning Toyo Abe Deputy Head of Corporate Planning Head of Legal Head of Legal Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Head of Executive Office Head of Corporate Communication Head of General Affairs Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Senior Managing Director Senior Managing Director

END