    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
566.40 JPY   -0.60%
Appointment Of Executives
PU
02:52aJapanese stocks fall in worst month since March 2020
RE
09/29Japan's Nikkei on course for worst month since March 2020
RE
Appointment of Executives [PDF:44KB]

09/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
*This translation is based on the original press release in Japanese. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original press and mainly focuses on the appointment of executives and staff within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, and Overseas Offices.

30th September 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Appointment of Executives

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Corporate Executive Officers / Executive Officers Appointment of Executives (as of 1st October 2022)

New

Name

Present

Deputy President

Deputy President

Head of Overseas Operations

Hironori Oka

Head of Overseas Operations

Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc.

Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited

Chairman

Chairman

Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited

Chairman

Chairman

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited

Chairman

Executive Managing Director

Executive Managing Director

Head of Corporate Communication

Naoki Suzuki

Head of Americas

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc.

Executive Managing Director

Chairman

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Head of Americas

Keiji Machida

Deputy Head of Americas

Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc.

Daiwa Capital Markets America Holdings Inc.

President and CEO

President and COO

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Toyo Abe

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Head of Legal

Head of Legal

Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Managing Director

Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Directors (Members of the Board) / Executive Officers

New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st October 2022)

New

Name

Present

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director

Naoki Suzuki

-

Head of Executive Office

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of General Affairs

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Executive Managing Director

Executive Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Toyo Abe

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Head of Legal

Head of Legal

Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

Head of Executive Office

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of General Affairs

Head of Corporate Planning Dept.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

END

1

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
