Daiwa Securities : Appointment / Retirement of Executives
*This translation is based on the original announcement made in Japanese, however, this translation only focuses on appointment / retirement of executives for Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, Product Solutions Division and Overseas Offices.
28th February 2023
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Appointment / Retirement of Executives
【Daiwa Securities Group Inc. 】
Ⅰ ．Directors (Members of the Board)
New Appointment (as of 28th June 2023)
New
Name
Present
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Outside Director, Member of the Board
Noriko Iki
Japan Institute for Women's Empowerment & Diversity Management
Retirement (as of 28th June 2023)
Outside Director, Member of the Board
II
．Corporate Executive Officers / Executive Officers
New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st April 2023)
New
Name
Present
Member of the Board
Keiko Tashiro
Member of the Board
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Executive Head of Overseas Operations
Executive Head of Overseas Operations
Head of Sustainability
Head of SDGs
Head of Think Tank
Head of Think Tank
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Deputy President, Member of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Tomoyuki Murase
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
CIO
CIO
CDO
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Hiroko Sakurai
―
Head of Compliance
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Eiji Sato
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
CFO
CFO
Head of Corporate Planning
Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of Overseas Operations
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Kana Shirakawa
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Head of Human Resources
Head of Human Resources
CHO
CHO
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
New
Name
Present
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Tsutomu Kobayashi
Executive Managing Director
CRO
Head of Group Risk Management
Head of Data Management
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Deputy President
Masahisa Nakagawa
Deputy President
Head of System Solutions
Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.
Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.
Adviser * to be appointed
President, Member of the Board
Daiwa Securities Business Center Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director
Tomonori Tsuji
―
Head of Real Estate Asset Management
Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
Executive Managing Director
Naoki Suzuki
Executive Managing Director
Head of Corporate Communication
Head of Corporate Communication
Deputy Head of Overseas Operations
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Executive Managing Director
Executive Managing Director
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director
Atsushi Itaya
Senior Managing Director
Deputy Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Executive Managing Director
Senior Managing Director
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Managing Director
Takashi Yamaguchi
Head of Risk Management Dept.
Head of Group Risk Management
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Senior Managing Director
Head of Risk Management Dept.
Retirement
（as of 31st March 2023 ）
New
Name
Present
―
Atsushi Mochizuki
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Head of Compliance
Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
President, Member of the Board * to be appointed
Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
―
Junichi Arihara
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
CRO
CDO
Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Deputy President, Member of the Board * to be appointed
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
―
Mikita Komatsu
Deputy President
Head of Securities Asset Management
Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.
President, Member of the Board
President, Member of the Board
New
Name
Present
―
Masahiro Kobayashi
Deputy President
Deputy Head of Wholesale
Daiwa Investment Management Inc.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
President, Member of the Board * to be appointed
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Daiwa Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
* to be appointed
Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
* to be appointed
Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
* to be appointed
―
Akira Yamanouchi
Executive Managing Director
Head of Real Estate Asset Management
―
Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.
Chairman of the Board
【Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. 】
Ⅰ ．Directors (Members of the Board) / Executive Officers
New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st April 2023)
New
Name
Present
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Shinsuke Niizuma
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Executive Head of Retail
Head of Retail Marketing Division
Head of Product Solutions Division
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Akihiko Ogino
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Executive Head of Corporate Planning
Executive Head of Corporate Planning
Executive Head of Human Resources
Executive Head of Human Resources
Executive Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Member of the Board
Member of the Board
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Deputy President, Member of the Board
Tomoyuki Murase
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of IT & Operations
Head of IT & Operations
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Tomoo Fujioka
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Global Markets Division
Head of Global Markets Division
Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Hiroko Sakurai
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Compliance
Head of Private Banking
Head of Contact Center
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
―
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Toru Yamamoto
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Global Investment Banking Division
Head of Global Investment Banking
Head of Corporate Clients Banking
Head of Corporate Business Planning
New
Name
Present
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Eiji Sato
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Finance and Treasury
Head of Finance and Treasury
Head of Corporate Planning
Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of Overseas Operations
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Toshiya Tadokoro
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Osaka Corporate Business
Head of Osaka Corporate Business
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Kana Shirakawa
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Human Resources
Head of Human Resources
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Hiroki Ikeda
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Deputy Head of Global Investment Banking Division
Head of Global Investment Banking
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Tsutomu Kobayashi
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Head of Risk Management
Deputy Head of Risk Management
Deputy Head of Data Management
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Tomohide Wakayama
Executive Managing Director
Head of Corporate Clients Banking
Head of Corporate Clients Banking
Head of Corporate Business Planning
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Naoki Suzuki
Executive Managing Director
Head of Executive Office
Head of Executive Office
Head of Corporate Communication
Head of Corporate Communication
Head of General Affairs
Head of General Affairs
Deputy Head of Overseas Operations
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Executive Managing Director
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Takashi Yamada
Executive Managing Director
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Executive Managing Director
Executive Managing Director
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Isao Niwa
Executive Managing Director
Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking
Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board
Yusuke Morimoto
Executive Managing Director
Head of Nagoya Corporate Business
Head of Nagoya Corporate Business
Executive Managing Director
Yoshinori Nakazawa
Senior Managing Director
Head of FICC
Head of FICC
Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
New
Name
Present
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director
Atsushi Itaya
Senior Managing Director
Deputy Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of Corporate Planning
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Deputy Head of IT & Operations
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Executive Managing Director
Senior Managing Director
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director
Katsuyasu Murata
Senior Managing Director
Deputy Head of Product Solutions Division
CCO * abbreviation of Chief Customer Officer
Head of Mass Affluent Marketing
Head of Retail Marketing Strategy
Head of Product Solutions
Head of Mass Affluent Marketing
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Executive Managing Director
Takemichi Kobayashi
Senior Managing Director
Head of Private Banking
Deputy Head of Product Solutions
Head of Wealth and Corporate Client Solutions
Senior Managing Director
Kotaro Yoshida
Senior Managing Director
Head of Product Solutions
Deputy Head of Product Solutions
Senior Managing Director
Kenichi Tazawa
Senior Managing Director
Head of FICC
Head of FICC
Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
Senior Managing Director
Takashi Fujikura
Senior Managing Director
Head of Equity
Head of Equity
Head of Research
Head of Research
Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
Senior Managing Director
Maki Narushima
Senior Managing Director
Head of Contact Center
Head of Contact Center
Head of Product Solutions
Senior Managing Director
Shinichi Seto
Senior Managing Director
Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking
Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking
Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking
Senior Managing Director
Shintarou Torii
Senior Managing Director
Head of Regional Corporate Clients Banking
Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Managing Director
Junya Naruse
Senior Managing Director
Head of Equity
Head of Equity
Head of Research
Head of Research
Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Managing Director
Kenichi Miura
Head of Equity Dept.
Head of Equity
Head of Research
Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning
[New Appointment / Promotion]
Senior Managing Director
Takashi Yamaguchi
Head of Risk Management Dept.
Deputy Head of Risk Management
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Senior Managing Director
Head of Risk Management Dept.
Disclaimer
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
