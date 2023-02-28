Daiwa Securities : Appointment / Retirement of Executives

*This translation is based on the original announcement made in Japanese, however, this translation only focuses on appointment / retirement of executives for Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, Product Solutions Division and Overseas Offices.

28th February 2023

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Appointment / Retirement of Executives

【Daiwa Securities Group Inc.】

Ⅰ ．Directors (Members of the Board)

New Appointment (as of 28th June 2023)

New Name Present [New Appointment / Promotion] Outside Director, Member of the Board Noriko Iki Japan Institute for Women's Empowerment & Diversity Management

Retirement (as of 28th June 2023)