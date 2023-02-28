Advanced search
Daiwa Securities : Appointment / Retirement of Executives

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*This translation is based on the original announcement made in Japanese, however, this translation only focuses on appointment / retirement of executives for Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, Product Solutions Division and Overseas Offices.

28th February 2023

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Appointment / Retirement of Executives

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Directors (Members of the Board)

New Appointment (as of 28th June 2023)

New

Name

Present

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Outside Director, Member of the Board

Noriko Iki

Japan Institute for Women's Empowerment & Diversity Management

Retirement (as of 28th June 2023)

New

Name

Present

Michiaki Ogasawara

Outside Director, Member of the Board

IICorporate Executive Officers / Executive Officers

New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st April 2023)

New

Name

Present

Member of the Board

Keiko Tashiro

Member of the Board

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Executive Head of Overseas Operations

Executive Head of Overseas Operations

Head of Sustainability

Head of SDGs

Head of Think Tank

Head of Think Tank

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Deputy President, Member of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Tomoyuki Murase

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

CIO

CIO

CDO

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Hiroko Sakurai

Head of Compliance

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Eiji Sato

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

CFO

CFO

Head of Corporate Planning

Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of Overseas Operations

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Kana Shirakawa

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Head of Human Resources

Head of Human Resources

CHO

CHO

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

1

New

Name

Present

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Tsutomu Kobayashi

Executive Managing Director

CRO

Head of Group Risk Management

Head of Data Management

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Deputy President

Masahisa Nakagawa

Deputy President

Head of System Solutions

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

Adviser * to be appointed

President, Member of the Board

Daiwa Securities Business Center Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director

Tomonori Tsuji

Head of Real Estate Asset Management

Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

Executive Managing Director

Naoki Suzuki

Executive Managing Director

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of Corporate Communication

Deputy Head of Overseas Operations

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Executive Managing Director

Executive Managing Director

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director

Atsushi Itaya

Senior Managing Director

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Executive Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Managing Director

Takashi Yamaguchi

Head of Risk Management Dept.

Head of Group Risk Management

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Managing Director

Head of Risk Management Dept.

Retirementas of 31st March 2023

New

Name

Present

Atsushi Mochizuki

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Head of Compliance

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

President, Member of the Board * to be appointed

Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Junichi Arihara

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

CRO

CDO

Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Deputy President, Member of the Board * to be appointed

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Mikita Komatsu

Deputy President

Head of Securities Asset Management

Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.

President, Member of the Board

President, Member of the Board

2

New

Name

Present

Masahiro Kobayashi

Deputy President

Deputy Head of Wholesale

Daiwa Investment Management Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

President, Member of the Board * to be appointed

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Daiwa Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

* to be appointed

Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

* to be appointed

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

* to be appointed

Akira Yamanouchi

Executive Managing Director

Head of Real Estate Asset Management

Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.

Chairman of the Board

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Directors (Members of the Board) / Executive Officers

New Appointment / Promotion and Change of Responsibility (as of 1st April 2023)

New

Name

Present

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Shinsuke Niizuma

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Executive Head of Retail

Head of Retail Marketing Division

Head of Product Solutions Division

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Akihiko Ogino

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Executive Head of Corporate Planning

Executive Head of Corporate Planning

Executive Head of Human Resources

Executive Head of Human Resources

Executive Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Deputy President, Member of the Board

Tomoyuki Murase

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of IT & Operations

Head of IT & Operations

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Deputy President, Corporate Executive Officer

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Tomoo Fujioka

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Global Markets Division

Head of Global Markets Division

Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Representative Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Hiroko Sakurai

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Compliance

Head of Private Banking

Head of Contact Center

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Toru Yamamoto

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Global Investment Banking Division

Head of Global Investment Banking

Head of Corporate Clients Banking

Head of Corporate Business Planning

3

New

Name

Present

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Eiji Sato

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Finance and Treasury

Head of Finance and Treasury

Head of Corporate Planning

Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of Overseas Operations

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Toshiya Tadokoro

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Osaka Corporate Business

Head of Osaka Corporate Business

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Kana Shirakawa

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Human Resources

Head of Human Resources

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Hiroki Ikeda

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Deputy Head of Global Investment Banking Division

Head of Global Investment Banking

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Tsutomu Kobayashi

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Head of Risk Management

Deputy Head of Risk Management

Deputy Head of Data Management

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Executive Managing Director, Corporate Executive Officer

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Tomohide Wakayama

Executive Managing Director

Head of Corporate Clients Banking

Head of Corporate Clients Banking

Head of Corporate Business Planning

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Naoki Suzuki

Executive Managing Director

Head of Executive Office

Head of Executive Office

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of Corporate Communication

Head of General Affairs

Head of General Affairs

Deputy Head of Overseas Operations

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Executive Managing Director

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Takashi Yamada

Executive Managing Director

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Executive Managing Director

Executive Managing Director

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Isao Niwa

Executive Managing Director

Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking

Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director, Member of the Board

Yusuke Morimoto

Executive Managing Director

Head of Nagoya Corporate Business

Head of Nagoya Corporate Business

Executive Managing Director

Yoshinori Nakazawa

Senior Managing Director

Head of FICC

Head of FICC

Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

4

New

Name

Present

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director

Atsushi Itaya

Senior Managing Director

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of Corporate Planning

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Deputy Head of IT & Operations

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Executive Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director

Katsuyasu Murata

Senior Managing Director

Deputy Head of Product Solutions Division

CCO * abbreviation of Chief Customer Officer

Head of Mass Affluent Marketing

Head of Retail Marketing Strategy

Head of Product Solutions

Head of Mass Affluent Marketing

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Executive Managing Director

Takemichi Kobayashi

Senior Managing Director

Head of Private Banking

Deputy Head of Product Solutions

Head of Wealth and Corporate Client Solutions

Senior Managing Director

Kotaro Yoshida

Senior Managing Director

Head of Product Solutions

Deputy Head of Product Solutions

Senior Managing Director

Kenichi Tazawa

Senior Managing Director

Head of FICC

Head of FICC

Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

Senior Managing Director

Takashi Fujikura

Senior Managing Director

Head of Equity

Head of Equity

Head of Research

Head of Research

Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

Senior Managing Director

Maki Narushima

Senior Managing Director

Head of Contact Center

Head of Contact Center

Head of Product Solutions

Senior Managing Director

Shinichi Seto

Senior Managing Director

Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking

Head of Financial & Public Institutions Banking

Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking

Senior Managing Director

Shintarou Torii

Senior Managing Director

Head of Regional Corporate Clients Banking

Head of Private Corporate Clients Banking

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Managing Director

Junya Naruse

Senior Managing Director

Head of Equity

Head of Equity

Head of Research

Head of Research

Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Managing Director

Kenichi Miura

Head of Equity Dept.

Head of Equity

Head of Research

Deputy Head of Global Markets Strategic Planning

[New Appointment / Promotion]

Senior Managing Director

Takashi Yamaguchi

Head of Risk Management Dept.

Deputy Head of Risk Management

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Managing Director

Head of Risk Management Dept.

5

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
