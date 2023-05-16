Daiwa Securities : Corporate Governance Report

This document has been translated from the Japanese original (as submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange) for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
The corporate governance of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (the "Company") is described below.
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and
Other Basic Information
1. Basic Views
The Company will respect the rights and interests of the shareholders, consider the position of all stakeholders and strive for sustainable growth and improvement of medium to long term corporate value through realization of our corporate principles "Building trust", "Placing importance on personnel", "Contributing to society" and "Maintaining healthy earnings results".
For that purpose, the Company practices group management based on a holding company structure, establishes a highly transparent and objective governance environment that conforms to international standards, realizes highly efficient oversight of group companies and builds a unified group management system that elicits synergies among group companies. To achieve that, the Company has established "Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Corporate Governance Guidelines" to define the basic framework and policies of the Daiwa Securities Group's corporate governance. For the contents of the guideline, please check the website below.
as an institutional design in order to supervise management through the following (1) and (2).
Making swift and decisive decisions by having the Board of Directors assign wide-ranging authority to Corporate Executive Officers and clarifying the division of duties among Corporate Executive Officers.
Improving transparency and fairness of the management by establishing three committees: the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee with highly
independent Outside Directors as a majority of their members.
Furthermore, the Company positively addresses corporate social responsibility activities in order to obtain trust from all of the stakeholders. There are indeed various aspects to corporate social responsibility, such as providing superior products, services, and sincere responses to customers; returning profits appropriately and disclosing information to shareholders appropriately; taking measures for labor environment and evaluation of the employees; establishing legal compliance and corporate ethics; environmental management; as well as social contribution.
The Company believes that these approaches, together with a strengthened corporate governance system which emphasizes transparency, mobility and efficiency will lead to the sustainable improvement of the corporate value.
[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
The Company complies with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated
【Principle 1-4】 Strategic Shareholding Shares
The Company and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. hold the strategic shareholding shares only when they determine that such shareholding serves their strategic interests. Furthermore, the Company regularly verifies the significance of such shareholding and will sell shares which are determined to be insignificant considering the impact on the market and other matters which should be taken into consideration.
Total amount (book value) of the strategic shareholding shares* sold from the end of March 2016 to the end of FY2022: 13.7 billion yen (▲22%).
Excluding shares held for the purpose of alliance.
In the verification of the significance of the shareholding, the Company checks whether such shareholding contributes to the enhancement of medium to long term corporate value of the Company group from the viewpoint of economic rationality (i.e. whether the returns from the shares such as revenues related to client companies or dividend income, etc., exceed the standard capital cost) and objectives for the shareholding (e.g. potential for growth and enhancement of business relationships, etc.).
Moreover, the Board of Directors regularly verifies the significance of each strategic shareholding shares.
*The result of the verification at the end of March 2023 is as follows:
Excluding shares held for the purpose of alliance, around 80% of the client companies exceed the target value.
For the other approximately 20% of the client companies which are below the target value, the Company will verify qualitative aspects of the shareholding such as maintenance and enhancement of future business relationships with these companies and aim to improve the profitability of the shareholding. However, if the profitability of the shareholding does not improve in a certain period, the Company will consider selling such shares.
With regard to the exercise of the voting rights of strategic shareholding shares, the Company integrally determines whether or not each proposal should be approved taking into account the need to enhance medium to long term corporate value of both the strategic shareholding company and the Company group.
Especially for the important proposals of the following proposals that could significantly affect the corporate value or shareholder interests, the Company will exercise the voting rights through dialogue with the client company if necessary.
Election of directors or audit & supervisory board members
Anti-Takeovermeasure
Organizational restructure
Distribution of Dividends of surplus, etc.
In addition, if there is a possibility of a conflict of interest in exercising the voting rights, the Company will take appropriate measures in accordance with the Management Policy for Conflict of Interest of the Company.
【Principle 1-7】 Transactions between Related Parties
In order to avoid any prejudice to the Company and the common interests of its shareholders, the Company has established Regulations of the Board of Directors that a prior approval of the Board of Directors is necessary in cases where the Company conducts transactions with the Directors or Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku) of the Company or major shareholders, etc., unless the terms and conditions of the transactions are the same as those of general transactions.
【Supplemental Principle 2-4①】 Ensuring Diversity in the Appointment, etc. of Core Personnel ＜Our Approach to Ensuring Diversity＞
To ensure, the Company continues to be a key part of society for the next ten years, the Company has formulated Vision 2030, a vision for the future and a shared set of action policy for all officers and employees to follow. Through Vision 2030, and with "From savings to SDGs" as the keyword, the Company will work to realize the SDGs by creating a sustainable capital cycle. To achieve the "From savings to SDGs", the Company has set "Diversity & Inclusion" as a priority area, and is working to "Foster human resources who can provide added value", and "Building an organization where everyone can play an active role by acknowledging diverse personalities".
"Passion for the Best" 2023-the Company's Medium-Term Management Plan-serves as a specific set of initiatives to achieve the goals and tackle the priority areas of Vision 2030. Through
this plan, the Company will accelerate efforts to increase job satisfaction, improve engagement and productivity, eliminate gender gaps, and more.
＜Voluntary and Measurable Goals for Ensuring Diversity and its Progress＞
Promotion of Women to management positions
To develop and produce women who can play a leading role in Japanese financial industries, the Company group is actively promoting female employees to management positions. The Group's number of women in management positions is increasing year on year, and as of the end of March 2022, the percentage of women in management positions of the Group in Japan*1 increased from 2.2% (at the end of FY2004) to 15.1%.
To drive the promotion of female employees to management positions, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. is working to increase the percentage of women in management positions to 25% or higher by 2025, setting this target as a key management indicator. As of the end of March 2022, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. has increased the percentage of women in management positions from 2.3% (at the end of FY2004) to 18.3%.
An increasing number of role models has made it easier for female employees to plan their careers, and in recent years, there has been a huge rise in the number of female employees seeking to advance their careers through the Company's career-track, broad regional career-track, and regional career- track job shift systems. To date, more than 1,500 female employees have made use of these systems. More details can be found in the "Other" section of "III. 3. Measures to Ensure Due Respect for Stakeholders" in this report.
Promotion of Foreign Nationals to management positions
The Company group boasts global operating hubs in 24 different countries and regions, and actively hires local employees in these areas. The number of overseas hires*2 is increasing year on year, and as of the end of March 2022, overseas hires make up 12.4% of the Company group's total number of employees. Moreover, overseas hires account for 13.0% of those in management positions in both
Japan and overseas. The Company group will continue to actively promote local employees for overseas business expansion, such as by building a global M&A advisory network.
Promotion of Mid-career Hires to management positions
The Company group is currently expanding its range of new businesses that have little correlation with securities, and is thus moving forward with the hiring of external, specialist personnel who can be immediately effective in the creation, extension, and development of these new segments. To respond to the diverse needs of its customers (investors and companies), Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. is also hiring external, highly skilled personnel who can help to direct capital to businesses that contribute to the resolution of social challenges. As of the end of March 2022, mid-career hires account for more than 10% of those in management positions at Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd and subsidiaries of the Company engaged in hybrid businesses (Daiwa Next Bank, Ltd., Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co., Ltd., and Fintertech Co., Ltd., etc.). The Company will continue to secure the necessary personnel through the hiring of mid-career professionals.
*1: In domestic consolidated subsidiaries.
*2: In domestic and overseas consolidates subsidiaries.
＜Policies for and Progress in the Creation of In-house Environments for Diversity＞
One of the Company's basic policies with regard to its personnel strategy is "The development of professionals".
Further, while creating a workplace environment in which all employees feel a sense of job satisfaction, the Company is aiming to develop personnel of the Quality No.1 professionals.
The Company's main initiatives are as below:
Establishment of a new Expert Course for employees in roles requiring advanced expertise
Development of digital IT professional
Implementation of career training programs for women, and establishment of a career and workstyle consulting desk
Enhancement of personnel systems to support the success of veteran employees
【Principle 2-6】 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners
Each company of the Company group, including the Company, adopted a Defined Contribution Pension Plan to allow each employee to freely build his/her assets according to his/her life plan.
The Company has selected Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, as the DC provider and encourages employees of each company adopting the Defined Contribution Pension Plan to provide education for the subscribers and use a matching contribution plan.
【Principle 3-1】 Enhancement of Information Disclosure
The basic views on Corporate Governance
The basic views on Corporate Governance of the Company group are described in "I. 1. Basic Views" of this report.
The policy regarding the compensation and its procedure
The Company decides on the policy regarding the compensation of the Directors and Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku) in the Compensation Committee and has disclosed the policy on the Notice of Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, securities reports, and "II. 1. Organizational Composition and Operation, etc." of this report.
The policy of election and dismissal of Directors and its procedure
With regard to the election of Directors, the Nominating Committee, which is made up of a majority of Outside Directors, determines the candidates for the Directors. An overview of the procedure is disclosed in securities reports and "II. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System)" of this report.
Based on the Regulations of Board of Directors, appointment and dismissal of the CEO and other Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku) are determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will appoint or dismiss based on the discussions of the Nominating Committee. The Board of Directors resolves the appointment and dismissal of the CEO based on the discussions at the Nominating Committee. The Board of Directors will dismiss the CEO and other Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku), if the Board of Directors judges that the CEO or a Corporate Executive Officer (Shikkoyaku) cannot dully fulfill his/her duties and considers it appropriate to dismiss such CEO or Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku).
The reason for election
The reasons for the election of Directors, including the Director holding concurrent post of representative Corporate Executive Officer (Shikkoyaku), are explained in the Appendix 1 of this report. With regard to the Outside Directors, the reasons for election are described on "Reasons for Appointment" of "Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2)" of [Outside Directors] of "II. 1. Organizational Composition and Operation, etc." of this report.
The Company group has formulated the management vision, Vision 2030 to coincide with the target year of the SDGs. At the same time, the Company group has put together a Medium-Term Management Plan "Passion for the Best" 2023 to map out specific strategies for the first three years, which are essential to achieving the goals of Vision 2030. As part of this Medium-Term Management Plan, the Company group has established a set of non-financial KPIs related to human resources and sustainability.
Initiatives for sustainability through these management strategies, including investment in human capital and intellectual property are disclosed through the Company group's Integrated Report and its SDGs website.
【Supplemental Principle 4-1①】 Scope of Delegation to the Managers
In order to promote swift decision-making and efficient group management, the Board of Directors of the Company, in principle, delegates the decision-making authority regarding the execution of operations to the Corporate Executive Officer (Shikkoyaku) or the Executive Management Committee, which is comprised of the Corporate Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku), except for the matters that, according to the laws and regulations, have to be decided by the Board of Directors.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:48 UTC.