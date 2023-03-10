Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
650.00 JPY   -3.27%
01:14aDaiwa Securities : DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm
PU
03/05Daiwa Securities : Investment in United Kingdom Onshore Wind Project
PU
02/28Daiwa Securities : Appointment / Retirement of Executives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa Securities : DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm

03/10/2023 | 01:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10th March 2023

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd.

DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, a strategic investment arm of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., announces its acquisition of a minority stake in Hornsea One, the world's largest operating offshore wind project. This acquisition is constructed on our partnership with Equitix, which has been cultivated since our first co-investment in Electricity North West Limited in 2019. This transaction does not fall under the timely disclosure standards set by the Financial Instruments Exchange for Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Hornsea One is one of Ørsted's Hornsea offshore wind project series located off the North-East coast of England. The project installs 174 turbines in a vast area of approximately 407 square kilometers with a generation capacity of 1.2GW. We expect sustainable cash-flows for the long-term based on the proven operational track record backed by Ørsted, one of the prestigious offshore wind operators in the world.

This our first investment in an offshore wind project is a significant milestone to accelerate the exploration in the market and contribute to achieving a sustainable capital cycle with the core concept of "From Savings to SDGs", which Daiwa Securities Group raises as the management vision for 2030. Daiwa Securities Group established the SDGs Promotion Committee in 2018, incorporating the perspective of SDGs into the foundation of our management strategy, and has endeavored to provide products and services contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

The SDGs we aim to achieve through the initiative in this press release:

  • Goal 7"Affordable and Clean Energy"
    We will promote implementation of renewable energy sources through the investment to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.
  • Goal 13"Climate Action"
    We will contribute to combatting climate change and its impact through the investment.

End

(Reference) Daiwa Securities Group's SDGs initiatives: https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/sdgs/?cid=ad_eir_ensdgspress

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
01:14aDaiwa Securities : DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm
PU
03/05Daiwa Securities : Investment in United Kingdom Onshore Wind Project
PU
02/28Daiwa Securities : Appointment / Retirement of Executives
PU
02/28Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Announces Board and Committee Appointments
CI
02/20Daiwa Securities to Issue 30 Billion Yen Bonds Across Two Tranches
MT
02/16Daiwa Securities : Notice Regarding the Issue of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Unsecured B..
PU
02/03Daiwa Securities : Q&A at 3Q FY2022 Telephone Conference
PU
01/30Transcript : Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023
CI
01/30Daiwa Securities : Presentation for 3Q FY2022
PU
01/30Daiwa Securities : 3Q FY2022 Earnings Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 491 B 3 599 M 3 599 M
Net income 2023 66 537 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 976 B 7 160 M 7 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 14 889
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 672,00 JPY
Average target price 621,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Eiji Sato CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Takashi Hibino Director, Head-personnel & Legal Affairs
Tomoyuki Murase Managing Executive Officer
Toshihiro Matsui COO, Director & Representative Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.15.27%7 160
MORGAN STANLEY12.80%161 298
CHARLES SCHWAB-20.17%140 386
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.72%123 212
CITIGROUP INC.12.05%98 507
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.86%41 277