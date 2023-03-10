Daiwa Securities : DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm

10th March 2023

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd.

DEI acquires stake in Hornsea One offshore windfarm

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, a strategic investment arm of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., announces its acquisition of a minority stake in Hornsea One, the world's largest operating offshore wind project. This acquisition is constructed on our partnership with Equitix, which has been cultivated since our first co-investment in Electricity North West Limited in 2019. This transaction does not fall under the timely disclosure standards set by the Financial Instruments Exchange for Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Hornsea One is one of Ørsted's Hornsea offshore wind project series located off the North-East coast of England. The project installs 174 turbines in a vast area of approximately 407 square kilometers with a generation capacity of 1.2GW. We expect sustainable cash-flows for the long-term based on the proven operational track record backed by Ørsted, one of the prestigious offshore wind operators in the world.

This our first investment in an offshore wind project is a significant milestone to accelerate the exploration in the market and contribute to achieving a sustainable capital cycle with the core concept of "From Savings to SDGs", which Daiwa Securities Group raises as the management vision for 2030. Daiwa Securities Group established the SDGs Promotion Committee in 2018, incorporating the perspective of SDGs into the foundation of our management strategy, and has endeavored to provide products and services contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

The SDGs we aim to achieve through the initiative in this press release:

Goal 7 ： "Affordable and Clean Energy"

We will promote implementation of renewable energy sources through the investment to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

We will contribute to combatting climate change and its impact through the investment.

(Reference) Daiwa Securities Group's SDGs initiatives: https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/sdgs/?cid=ad_eir_ensdgspress