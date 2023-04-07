Daiwa Securities : FY2023 Daiwa Securities Group Management Policies

April 7, 2023

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

FY2023 Daiwa Securities Group Management Policies

～ Passion for the Best ～

In fiscal 2022, securities and financial markets underwent sharp fluctuations as the global economy reached a turning point, such as Russia 's invasion of Ukraine and the global divide, heightened inflationary pressure and monetary tightening. Amid such difficult conditions, Daiwa Securities Group has proceeded with various measures set forth in the Medium-Term Management Plan, "Passion for the Best" 2023, and it was a year in which certain results were produced. Specifically, the Group has made steady progress in diversification and stabilization of revenue structure through the creation of new products and services by making the transition to the wealth management business model and expanding hybrid business, with results indicating that the Group is moving in the right direction.

Although uncertainty about the future cannot be dispelled in fiscal 2023, which is the final year of the Medium-Term Management Plan, Japan will reach a milestone with the COVID-19 pandemic and also the turning point of a departure from the deflation that has continued for around three decades. Furthermore, government initiatives mentioned in the Doubling Asset-based Incomes Plan, such as the fundamental expansion of NISA and enhancing the convenience of iDeCo, will boost the flow "from savings to investment." The Group will earnestly proceed with the transition to the wealth management business model pursuing "the best interests of customers" without wavering in the face of changes in the environment. In addition, the Group will seek to expand alternative investment opportunities suitable for the needs of a wide range of customers by strengthening hybrid business. Furthermore, we will support initiatives aimed at the resolution of social issues such as transition finance based on the unshaken trend of sustainability.

By simultaneously implementing these initiatives, we will create a revenue structure less impacted by the market environment, and also contribute to the realization of a sustainable and rich society.