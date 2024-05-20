May 20, 2024

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Akihiko Ogino, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 8601 TSE Prime and NSE Premiere)

Attention

This is an unofficial translation of the press release issued on May 20, 2024, by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Medium-Term Management Plan

"Passion for the Best" 2026

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has released "Passion for the Best" 2026, the new Medium-term Management Plan for the group covering 3 years from FY2024 to FY2026.

Please see the following link for details. https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8601/announcement20/68887/01.pdf

End