Daiwa Securities : Named to the “A List” on CDP Climate Change for the First Time

December 13, 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Seiji Nakata, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 8601 TSE Prime and NSE Premiere)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Named to the "A List"

on CDP Climate Change for the First Time

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. today announced that it has been named to CDP's highest rating "A List", recognizing the company as a global leader on climate change initiatives for the first time.

This year, about 18,700 companies worldwide were evaluated on their efforts to address climate change based on their CDP responses and ranked in one of eight levels from A to D-. As a result, over 330 companies globally were named to the "A List" and 74 Japanese companies were named to the "Climate Change A List".

In August 2021, the Group published the "Daiwa Securities Group Net Zero Carbon Declaration" which entails achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions within its operations (Scope1&2) by 2030, and net zero greenhouse gas emissions within its investment and loan portfolios, etc. (Scope3) by 2050. Also, we committed to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and since that time, we have developed our reporting in connection with the TCFD framework.

We recognized that these climate-related initiatives and disclosure were highly rated as the world's top-level.

We will continually work to reduce the environmental impact on society as a whole, including the supply chain, in order to contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society.

(Reference) Daiwa Securities Group Net Zero Carbon Declaration: https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/sdgs/environment/declaration.html

*CDP is a non-profit organization that encourages companies and cities to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities on behalf of over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend.