Attention

This is an unofficial translation of the press release announced on November 21, 2023 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

November 21, 2023

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice Regarding the Issue of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Unsecured Bonds

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for Issuance of 40th, 41st, 42nd and 43rd Series of Unsecured Bonds--ranking pari passu solely with other series of debentures or bonds--(" the Bonds").

The 40th Series of Unsecured

The 41st Series of Unsecured

Bonds of Daiwa Securities

Bonds of Daiwa Securities

Name of Bonds

Group Inc.--ranking pari passu

Group Inc.--ranking pari passu

solely with other series of

solely with other series of

debentures or bonds--

debentures or bonds--

Total Amount of Bonds

50 billion yen

50 billion yen

Amount of each Bond

100 million yen

Issue Price

100% of the amount of each Bond

Redemption Price

100% of the amount of each Bond

Maturity Date

November 27, 2026

November 28, 2028

Interest Rate

0.575% per annum

0.858% per annum

Interest Payment Dates

May 28 and November 28 of each year

Offering Period

November 21, 2023

Payment Date

November 28, 2023

Security or Guarantee

None

Method of Offering

Public offering in Japan

Fiscal Agent

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

Book-entry Transfer Institution

Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated

Rating

A : Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A+ : Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the offering of the Bonds will be used for

redemption of other bonds and for loans to consolidated subsidiaries.

The 42nd Series of Unsecured

The 43rd Series of Unsecured

Bonds of Daiwa Securities

Bonds of Daiwa Securities

Name of Bonds

Group Inc.--ranking pari passu

Group Inc.--ranking pari passu

solely with other series of

solely with other series of

debentures or bonds--

debentures or bonds--

Total Amount of Bonds

41 billion yen

45 billion yen

Amount of each Bond

1 million yen

Issue Price

100% of the amount of each Bond

Redemption Price

100% of the amount of each Bond

Maturity Date

December 18, 2026

December 18, 2028

Interest Rate

0.575% per annum

0.858% per annum

Interest Payment Dates

June 18 and December 18 of each year

Offering Period

From November 22, 2023 to December 15, 2023

Payment Date

December 18, 2023

Security or Guarantee

None

Method of Offering

Public offering in Japan

Bond Administrator

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Corporation

Book-entry Transfer Institution

Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated

Rating

A : Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A+ : Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the offering of the Bonds will be used for

loans to consolidated subsidiaries.

End

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 21 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2023 04:08:17 UTC.