This is an unofficial translation of the press release announced on November 21, 2023 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

November 21, 2023

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice Regarding the Issue of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Unsecured Bonds

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for Issuance of 40th, 41st, 42nd and 43rd Series of Unsecured Bonds--ranking pari passu solely with other series of debentures or bonds--(" the Bonds").