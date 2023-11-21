Attention
This is an unofficial translation of the press release announced on November 21, 2023 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.
November 21, 2023
Press Release
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Notice Regarding the Issue of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s Unsecured Bonds
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for Issuance of 40th, 41st, 42nd and 43rd Series of Unsecured Bonds--ranking pari passu solely with other series of debentures or bonds--(" the Bonds").
The 40th Series of Unsecured
The 41st Series of Unsecured
Bonds of Daiwa Securities
Bonds of Daiwa Securities
Name of Bonds
Group Inc.--ranking pari passu
Group Inc.--ranking pari passu
solely with other series of
solely with other series of
debentures or bonds--
debentures or bonds--
Total Amount of Bonds
50 billion yen
50 billion yen
Amount of each Bond
100 million yen
Issue Price
100% of the amount of each Bond
Redemption Price
100% of the amount of each Bond
Maturity Date
November 27, 2026
November 28, 2028
Interest Rate
0.575% per annum
0.858% per annum
Interest Payment Dates
May 28 and November 28 of each year
Offering Period
November 21, 2023
Payment Date
November 28, 2023
Security or Guarantee
None
Method of Offering
Public offering in Japan
Fiscal Agent
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
Book-entry Transfer Institution
Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated
Rating
A : Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
A+ : Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Use of Proceeds
The net proceeds from the offering of the Bonds will be used for
redemption of other bonds and for loans to consolidated subsidiaries.
The 42nd Series of Unsecured
The 43rd Series of Unsecured
Bonds of Daiwa Securities
Bonds of Daiwa Securities
Name of Bonds
Group Inc.--ranking pari passu
Group Inc.--ranking pari passu
solely with other series of
solely with other series of
debentures or bonds--
debentures or bonds--
Total Amount of Bonds
41 billion yen
45 billion yen
Amount of each Bond
1 million yen
Issue Price
100% of the amount of each Bond
Redemption Price
100% of the amount of each Bond
Maturity Date
December 18, 2026
December 18, 2028
Interest Rate
0.575% per annum
0.858% per annum
Interest Payment Dates
June 18 and December 18 of each year
Offering Period
From November 22, 2023 to December 15, 2023
Payment Date
December 18, 2023
Security or Guarantee
None
Method of Offering
Public offering in Japan
Bond Administrator
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
Book-entry Transfer Institution
Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated
Rating
A : Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
A+ : Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Use of Proceeds
The net proceeds from the offering of the Bonds will be used for
loans to consolidated subsidiaries.
