December 27, 2023 Press Release Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Revision of the "Environmental and Social Policy Framework" Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (the "Group") aims to realize the SDGs by creating a sustainable capital cycle with the core concept of "From savings to SDGs" in its management vision "Vision 2030." In 2021, we announced the "Daiwa Securities Group Net Zero Carbon Declaration" toward the achievement of a carbon-neutral society based on "Green & Social", which is one of priority areas of our vision. In the same year, we formulated the "Environmental and Social Policy Framework" (the "Framework") to strengthen our environmental and social risk management. In response to recent global trends regarding human rights and supply chain management, we today announced to revise the Framework, including stricter policies as below. Working together with our stakeholders, we strive to strengthen our medium- to long-term corporate value and create a sustainable and prosperous society through SDGs and ESG initiatives. (Reference) Daiwa Securities Group's SDGs Initiatives: https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/sdgs/?cid=ad_eir_ensdgspress 1. Key changes in the Framework 1) Business involving human trafficking Considering the global trends on human rights, we will clarify that providing financing to a business involving human trafficking is prohibited. (Excerpt from the Framework） Previous Revised Businesses involving human rights Businesses involving human rights violations such as child labor and forced violations such as child labor, forced labor labor and human trafficking

New construction of coal-fired power generation and expansion of existing facilities The previous Framework prohibited any financing where the use of proceeds are directed toward new construction of coal-fired power generation. In order to enhance efforts towards achieving a carbon-neutral society, we will also prohibit any financing for expansion of existing facilities under the revised Framework. (Excerpt from the Framework） Previous Revised New construction of coal-fired power New construction of coal-fired power generation generation and expansion of existing facilities 3) Palm oil plantation development Regarding new investments and loans,wewill encourage our clientstoenhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain. (Excerpt from the Framework） Previous Revised Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness, we Whenprovidingfinancingto abusiness,we will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully assessing whether the loss of wildlife habitat assessing whether the loss of wildlife habitat due to overdevelopment may lead to aloss of due to overdevelopment may lead to aloss of biodiversity, or land conflicts with biodiversity, or land conflicts with indigenous residents, or human rights indigenous residents, or human rights violations such as child labor/forced labor, violations such as child labor/forced labor or whether appropriate measures are taken /humantrafficking,orwhether appropriate to prevent them. We will utilize these results measures are taken to prevent them. We will in making decisions. utilize these results in making decisions. Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness, we Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness,we will confirm if RSPO (Roundtable on will confirm if RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), an international Sustainable Palm Oil), an international certification system for palm oil, has been certification system for palm oil, has been acquired. Where this is not in place, we will acquired. Where this is not in place, we will encourage our clients to obtain certification. encourage our clients to obtain certification. We will encourage our clients to make We will encourage our clients to make

environmental and human rights policies such as NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation) or other compatible policies. environmental and human rights policies such as NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation) or other compatible policies. Regarding new investments and loans, we will encourage our clients to enhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain. 4) Business involving deforestation Regarding new investments and loans,wewill encourage our clientstoenhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain. (Excerpt from the Framework） Previous Revised Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness,we Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness, we will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully assessing whether appropriate measures will assessing whether appropriate measures will be taken to prevent a negative impact on the be taken to prevent a negative impact on the environment caused by the destruction of environment caused by the destruction of ecosystems, and whether illegal logging is ecosystems, and whether illegal logging is carried out. We will utilize these results in carried out. We will utilize these results in making decisions. making decisions. Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness,we Whenprovidingfinancingtoabusiness, we will encourage our clients to obtain FSC will encourage our clients to obtain FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), an (Forest Stewardship Council), an international forest certification system or international forest certification system or other compatible certifications or to make other compatible certifications or to make environmental and human rights policies environmental and human rights policies such as NDPE or other compatible policies. such as NDPE or other compatible policies. Regarding new investments and loans, we will encourage our clients to enhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain.

2. Effective date This revision will take effect from January 1, 2024. We will continue to review the Framework regularly based on trends in Japan and overseas, changes in the business environment, and operational status. End

Daiwa Securities Group "Environmental and Social Policy Framework" １．Introduction As awareness of environmental and social issues such as climate change and human rights violations continues to grow in Japan and overseas, the Daiwa Securities Group(the "Group") is committed to playing its role, as a comprehensive securities group, in supporting the realization of a sustainable and prosperous society in order to meet the environmental and social goals of all stakeholders. The Group established its "Environmental Vision" in 2012 and, based on the "Environmental Principles" and the "Basic Environmental Policies" announced at the same time, it has been working to help solve environmental issues and continuously reduce the environmental footprint that results from its business activities. Furthermore, in May 2021, it established its management vision "Vision 2030", putting the realization of the UN's SDGs at the center of the Daiwa Group's strategy, proactively working towards the promotion of the transition to a carbon-neutral society and the realization of a resilient society. In addition, the Group has formulated the "Environmental and Social Policy Framework" (the "Framework") in order to strengthen its management and governance infrastructure for environmental and social risks, such as the conservation of the global environment / biodiversity and the protection of human rights. We want to create a better society in partnership with our stakeholders by acknowledging the risks for businesses that may have negative impacts on the environment and society, and taking appropriate measures through engagement. The Group will actively support innovation and technological initiatives that will lead to the realization of carbon neutrality, and will focus on providing a variety of financial solutions, including transition finance, to support these. 2. Governance on this Framework The Group discusses SDG and ESG issues related to the environment and society at the Sustainability Promotion Committee, chaired by the President and CEO. The results of these discussions are reported to the Board of Directors as appropriate, and important matters are passed through the Board of Directors as resolutions, which strengthens the system for supervision by the Board of Directors. This Framework was approved by the Board of Directors following discussion with the Sustainability Promotion Committee. This Framework will be assessed regularly, with the aim of strengthening it, based on the experience of its implementation and changes in the external environment. 1

3. Applicable products and services This Framework covers new investments and loans, and the underwriting of bonds and stocks issuance (hereinafter, financing) made by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and its major group companies. 4. Applicable business Prohibited business Businesses that negatively impact UNESCO-designated World Heritage Sites

UNESCO-designated World Heritage Sites Businesses that negatively impact wetlands designated under the Ramsar Convention

Businesses violating the Washington Convention

Businessesinvolving humanrightsviolationssuch aschildlabor,forcedlabor andhuman trafficking Restricted business Businesses affecting indigenous communities When providing financing to a business, we will carry out ESG due diligence including environmental and social risk assessments ("ESG due diligence"), carefully assessing whether they will cause serious cultural, social and economic damage to indigenous communities, and whether appropriate measures are taken to mitigate them. We will utilize these risk assessments in making decisions. Business involving land expropriation that leads to involuntary relocation of residents When providing financing to a business, we will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully assessing whether they result in land expropriation that forces residents to relocate against their wishes and whether appropriate measures are taken to prevent them, and utilize these results in making decisions. New construction of coal-fired power generation and expansion of existing facilities We prohibit any financing where the use of proceeds are directed toward this type of business. Regardingtheunderwriting ofbonds andstocksissuance,however,issuers that announce a target for net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, or businesses adopting new technology aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, may be considered on a case-by- case basis. 2

4) Weapons of mass destruction / inhumane weapons manufacturing We prohibit any financing where the use of proceeds are directed toward this type of business. Weapons of mass destruction include nuclear weapons, chemical weapons, biological weapons, and inhumane weapons include cluster munitions and antipersonnel land mines. 5) Palm oil plantation development When providing financing to a business, we will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully assessing whether the loss of wildlife habitat due to overdevelopment may lead to a loss of biodiversity, or land conflicts with indigenous residents, or human rights violations such as child labor/forced labor/human trafficking, or whether appropriate measures are taken to prevent them. We will utilize these results in making decisions. When providing financing to a business, we will confirm if RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), an international certification system for palm oil, has been acquired. Where this is not in place, we will encourage our clients to obtain certification. We will encourage our clients to make environmental and human rights policies such as NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation) or other compatible policies. Regarding new investments and loans, we will encourage our clients to enhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain. 6) Business involving deforestation When providing financing to a business, we will carry out ESG due diligence, carefully assessing whether appropriate measures will be taken to prevent a negative impact on the environment caused by the destruction of ecosystems, and whether illegal logging is carried out. We will utilize these results in making decisions. When providing financing to a business, we will encourage our clients to obtain FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), an international forest certification system or other compatible certifications or to make environmental and human rights policies such as NDPE or other compatible policies. Regarding new investments and loans, we will encourage our clients to enhance their supply chain management and traceability to ensure that similar initiatives will also apply to their supply chain. 3