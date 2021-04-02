Daiwa Securities : FY2021 Daiwa Securities Group Management Policies ～ Passion for the Best ～

April 2, 2021

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

FY2021 Daiwa Securities Group Management Policies

～ Passion for the Best ～

FY2020 was a tumultuous year due to the impact of COVID-19. The stock market reached record levels with the Nikkei average returning to 30,000 yen mark for the first time in 30 years backed by overcoming the COVID-19 shock, practical implementation of vaccines and the expected recovery of corporate earnings.

It was a pivotal year for building the foundations for a new era in which the Daiwa Securities Group dynamically responded to customers through the promotion of DX and proceeded to establish infrastructure aimed at the realization of flexible work styles in the era of the new normal. Furthermore, due to increasingly heightened interest in sustainable finances as a result of COVID-19, it was also a year in which we strongly realized the necessity of the promotion of SDGs and ESG, reaffirming our social mission as a securities group connecting companies and investors.

As we experience this unprecedented crisis and the world makes the transition to new ways of life, the Daiwa Securities Group established "Passion for the Best" 2023 as the Group's new Medium-Term Management Plan extending to FY2023 in order to serve as the best partner for creating the future together.

In addition to embodying Quality No.1 and more clearly promoting the creation of value through a hybrid strategy, we aim to provide added value that satisfies all stakeholders by pursuing "the best mix of digital and real" in a variety of situations and providing customers with a sense of security and convenience.

In FY2021, which is the first year of the plan, we aim to steadily execute action plans on themes such as further penetration of business models aimed at seeking the best interests of customers, supporting companies' growth strategies for the new era and producing results in new business areas.

Daiwa Securities Group will engage in the creation of a new cycle of funds for the realization of a sustainable and rich society in order to be a necessary presence for all stakeholders.