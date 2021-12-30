[Delayed] Corporate Governance Report [PDF:1,440KB]

This document has been translated from the Japanese original (as submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange) for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: December 24, 2021

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

President and CEO Seiji Nakata

Contact: 03-5555-1111

Securities Code: 8601

http://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/index.html

The corporate governance of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (the "Company") is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and

Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

The Company will respect the rights and interests of the shareholders, consider the position of all stakeholders and strive for sustainable growth and improvement of medium to long term corporate value through realization of our corporate principles "Building trust", "Placing importance on personnel", "Contributing to society" and "Maintaining healthy earnings results".

For that purpose, the Company practices group management based on a holding company structure, establishes a highly transparent and objective governance structure that conforms to international standards, realizes highly efficient oversight of group companies and builds a unified group management system that elicits synergies among group companies. To achieve that, the Company has established "Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Corporate Governance Guidelines" to define the basic framework and policies of the Daiwa Securities Group's corporate governance. For the contents of the guideline, please check the website below.

(https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/about/governance/pdf/corporate_governance_guideline.pdf) The Company has adopted a company with Three Committees System (a company with nominating

committee, etc.) as an institutional design in order to supervise management through the following (1) and (2).

Making swift and decisive decisions by having the Board of Directors assign wide-ranging authority to Corporate Executive Officers and clarifying the division of duties among Corporate Executive Officers. Improving transparency and fairness of the management by establishing three committees: the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee with highly independent Outside Directors as a majority of their members.

Furthermore, the Company positively addresses corporate social responsibility activities in order to obtain trust from all of the stakeholders. There are indeed various aspects to corporate social responsibility, such as providing superior products, services, and sincere responses to customers; returning profits appropriately and disclosing information to shareholders; measures for labor environment and evaluation of the employees; establishing legal compliance and corporate ethics; environmental management; as well as social contribution.

