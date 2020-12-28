Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Daiwa Securities Group Inc.    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Daiwa bets on securities underwriting business in China, CEO says

12/28/2020 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc plans to open its joint venture securities underwriting business in China in February, capitalizing on increased foreign access to the huge market, Chief Executive Seiji Nakata told Reuters.

China has unveiled a slew of measures in recent years to open up its financial sector - worth trillions of dollars - to foreign firms, including banks, fund management, brokerages and insurance businesses.

Daiwa's plan to open an underwriting business with two local partners after the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 12, will mark the return of Japan's second largest brokerage and investment bank to China after a six-year absence.

"Although China has unlimited risks including political ones, it also has unlimited potential growth in its economy," Nakata told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Dec. 22.

Daiwa's joint venture with Beijing State Capital Operation Management Center, holding 33%, and Beijing Xi Cheng Capital Holding Co. Ltd., holding 16%, is awaiting an official license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Daiwa was active in China for a decade, owning 33% of a joint venture with Shanghai Securities, but pulled out in 2014 after failing to gain significant market share, citing the limited scope of the business.

"It was difficult for us to operate the business at that time because the chief executive of the joint venture came from our partner, not from us," said Nakata.

Daiwa's planned launch follows recent moves by other financial firms to increase their stakes in joint ventures in China.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc signed an agreement earlier this month to buy out its local partner and take full ownership of a mainland securities business. JPMorgan increased its stake in its joint venture by 20% to 71% in November.

Daiwa's bigger Japanese rival Nomura Holdings Inc launched its majority-owned joint venture in December 2019, retaining a 51% controlling share. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Yuki Nitta; editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.56% 460.6 End-of-day quote.-16.71%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.70% 126.55 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
NITTA CORPORATION -1.48% 2262 End-of-day quote.-30.40%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.85% 813 End-of-day quote.-44.12%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.68% 539.3 End-of-day quote.-4.28%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.99% 261.64 Delayed Quote.11.41%
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
10:00aJapan's Daiwa bets on securities underwriting business in China, CEO says
RE
04:30aFOREX/BONDS-Swiss franc falls against euro on Brexit relief, dollar dips on U..
RE
01:26aJapan shares end near three-decade high after Trump signs stimulus bill
RE
12/27Japan stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes; Sharp shares drop
RE
12/27Daiwa Securities Wins License to Operate New Securities Venture in China
MT
12/23Daiwa Securities Living Investment to Acquire Residential Property for $25 Mi..
MT
12/23Japanese Shares Closes Higher Tracking Gains on Other Asian Indices
MT
12/22DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : to Issue New Investment Units Worth $3 Mill..
MT
12/22DAIWA SECURITIES : to Merge Three Subsidiaries
MT
12/20DAIWA SECURITIES : China) Concludes Business Registration in Beijing
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 598 B 5 769 M 5 769 M
Net income 2021 66 351 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,69%
Capitalization 702 B 6 771 M 6 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 320
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 510,00 JPY
Last Close Price 460,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Hibino Executive Chairman
Toshihiro Matsui COO, Director & Representative Executive VP
Eiji Sato CFO, Executive Officer & Deputy Head-Planning
Tomoyuki Murase Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.-16.24%6 809
MORGAN STANLEY33.20%123 188
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION9.46%97 825
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.11.41%91 902
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.75%50 515
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.43.75%40 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ