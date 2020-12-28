Japan's Daiwa bets on securities underwriting business in China, CEO says

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc
plans to open its joint venture securities underwriting
business in China in February, capitalizing on increased foreign
access to the huge market, Chief Executive Seiji Nakata told
Reuters.
China has unveiled a slew of measures in recent years to
open up its financial sector - worth trillions of dollars - to
foreign firms, including banks, fund management, brokerages and
insurance businesses.
Daiwa's plan to open an underwriting business with two local
partners after the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 12, will
mark the return of Japan's second largest brokerage and
investment bank to China after a six-year absence.
"Although China has unlimited risks including political
ones, it also has unlimited potential growth in its economy,"
Nakata told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Dec. 22.
Daiwa's joint venture with Beijing State Capital Operation
Management Center, holding 33%, and Beijing Xi Cheng Capital
Holding Co. Ltd., holding 16%, is awaiting an official license
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Daiwa was active in China for a decade, owning 33% of a
joint venture with Shanghai Securities, but pulled out in 2014
after failing to gain significant market share, citing the
limited scope of the business.
"It was difficult for us to operate the business at that
time because the chief executive of the joint venture came from
our partner, not from us," said Nakata.
Daiwa's planned launch follows recent moves by other
financial firms to increase their stakes in joint ventures in
China.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc signed an agreement earlier
this month to buy out its local partner and take full ownership
of a mainland securities business. JPMorgan increased
its stake in its joint venture by 20% to 71% in November.
Daiwa's bigger Japanese rival Nomura Holdings Inc
launched its majority-owned joint venture in December 2019,
retaining a 51% controlling share.
