UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

June 27,2024

JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Notice Regarding Revised Payment Date for Third-Party Allotment Capital Increase

Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. (hereinafter "Daiwa Asset Management"), a consolidated subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., has started discussions on the business alliance with the capital increase of Daiwa Asset Management by third-party allotment. This was previously announced in the "Notice Regarding Capital and Business Alliance between Japan Post Insurance and Daiwa Securities Group in the Asset Management Field" dated May 15, 2024. However, due to the time required for procedures to obtain approval by relevant overseas authorities, we would like to inform you that the General Meeting of shareholders of Daiwa Asset Management held today, has resolved a revised payment date.

Daiwa Asset Management further announces that the Board of Directors meeting held today, resolved the cancellation of appointment of two directors and one corporate auditor as of July 1, 2024. This is due to the revised payment date mentioned above. Daiwa Asset Management will makefurtherannouncementsregardingthe appointmentofdirectorsandtheauditoronce the timing of the payment is finalized.

The details are as follows.

1. Revised payment date for third-party allotment capital increase

(Before revision) July 1, 2024 (scheduled)

(After revision) Subject to procedures related to regulatory approvals

(Note) The reason for this revision is as described in point 2 below. The revised payment date is unspecified because it is not possible to pre-determine approval/resolution dates by the relevant authorities. JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Japan Post Insurance") and Daiwa Asset Management have agreed to make the payment as soon as required approvals are obtained. We will make an announcement once the timing of the payment is finalized.