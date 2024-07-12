12th July 2024

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Kepple Group Inc.

Notice on Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment in Kepple Group Inc.

and the business alliance agreement

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Akihiko Ogino; hereinafter referred to as "Daiwa.") has invested in Kepple Group, Inc. (Representative Director and CEO: Takahiro Kanzaki; hereinafter referred to as "Kepple Group"), a company that creates platform facilitated for startup companies and venture investors, and has entered into a business partnership agreement.

■Background and purpose of capital and business alliance

The global secondary market of unlisted stocks is expanding in line with the growth of the primary market, driven by the rise of startup companies and the increase in risk capital provided by venture capital (VC) and other sources. In Japan, the startup market has also been growing since the 2000s, and the importance of the secondary market of unlisted stocks was mentioned in the " Startup Development Five-year Plan" formulated by the government in November 2022. Secondary market of unlisted stocks is expected to continue to grow in the future.

In light of this market expansion outlook, Daiwa Securities Group has anticipated the future growth of the secondary market-related business for unlisted stocks in Japan. Consequently, it has made a capital investment in the Kepple Group, which operates the "Kepple Liquidity Fund," a secondary fund specializing in pre-IPO companies. Additionally, Daiwa Securities Group has signed a basic agreement for business collaboration with the Kepple Group.

Founded in 2015, the Kepple Group is one of the leading companies in the domestic secondary market of unlisted stocks. In addition to managing the Kepple Liquidity Fund, the group is involved in a wide range of businesses to support entrepreneurs and investors, including providing the startup database "KEPPLE DB" for VCs and business companies, fund accounting services, and "Startup Scout," a high-class recruitment support service specializing in stock option recruitment.

Through this capital participation, Daiwa Securities Group aims to provide Kepple Group with its financial expertise and knowledge in financial product development. In return, Daiwa Securities Group will gain insights from Kepple Group regarding the secondary market for unlisted domestic stocks with high growth potential. This collaboration aims to develop and provide solutions that are more optimized to meet the needs of startup companies, thereby contributing to maximizing customer corporate value.